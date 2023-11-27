FAT CHANCE! NYC Has Officially Jumped the Woke Shark With Their NEWEST Anti-Discrimination Law

Welp, sounds like New York City has a law that actually bans discrimination against fat people.

Or thin people.

Or tall people.

Or short people.

Right.

We got nothin'.

NYC law banning discrimination based on height and weight goes into effect https://t.co/X7IGhocD0H pic.twitter.com/6jABDfb2CL — New York Post (@nypost) November 27, 2023

From the New York Post:

A new city law that bans discriminating against someone because of their height or weight went into effect last week, six months after Mayor Eric Adams first signed the legislation. The law adds those two categories to the list of characteristics that are protected from housing, job, and public discrimination — alongside things like age, gender, race, religion, and sexual orientation, according to the New York Times. “All New Yorkers, regardless of their body shape or size, deserve to be protected from discrimination under the law,” NYC City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Councilman Shaun Abreu said in a joint statement Sunday. “Body size discrimination affects millions of people every year, contributing to harmful disparities in medical treatment and outcomes, blocking people from access to opportunities in employment, housing, and public accommodations, and deepening existing injustices that people face,” the statement added. “New York City is leading the nation with this groundbreaking anti-discrimination law.”

Or, you know, just treat people how you want to be treated? Do we REALLY need another law?

There should be a minimum weight requirement. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 27, 2023

There ya' go.

Bloomberg must be thrilled after banning Big Gulps 😂 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 27, 2023

Right? LOL.

lol — theWOKEHOLICS (@theWokeholics) November 27, 2023

I cant wait to see how this turns out — kurikari (@kurikari9) November 27, 2023

We imagine this will turn out like much of the Democrats' other laws working to control how 'nice' we are to one another.

Not good.

