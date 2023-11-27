MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Crew Fawning Over Biden's Competence is Enough to Make NK...
FAT CHANCE! NYC Has Officially Jumped the Woke Shark With Their NEWEST Anti-Discrimination Law

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:45 PM on November 27, 2023
AngieArtist

Welp, sounds like New York City has a law that actually bans discrimination against fat people.

Or thin people.

Or tall people.

Or short people.

Right.

We got nothin'.

From the New York Post:

A new city law that bans discriminating against someone because of their height or weight went into effect last week, six months after Mayor Eric Adams first signed the legislation.

The law adds those two categories to the list of characteristics that are protected from housing, job, and public discrimination — alongside things like age, gender, race, religion, and sexual orientation, according to the New York Times.

“All New Yorkers, regardless of their body shape or size, deserve to be protected from discrimination under the law,” NYC City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and Councilman Shaun Abreu said in a joint statement Sunday.

“Body size discrimination affects millions of people every year, contributing to harmful disparities in medical treatment and outcomes, blocking people from access to opportunities in employment, housing, and public accommodations, and deepening existing injustices that people face,” the statement added.

“New York City is leading the nation with this groundbreaking anti-discrimination law.”

Or, you know, just treat people how you want to be treated? Do we REALLY need another law?

There ya' go.

Right? LOL.

We imagine this will turn out like much of the Democrats' other laws working to control how 'nice' we are to one another.

Not good.

