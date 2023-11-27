Corey DeAngelis So BADLY Embarrasses TN Dem About School Choice She Short-Circuits in Conspiracy Crazy

Watching Democrats trying to pretend that giving parents and children a choice when it comes to public education is a BAD THING, an EVIL thing, just so they can keep their handlers in the teacher's unions happy has been quite entertaining. Especially when it's Democrats who obviously think very little of public schools because their kids go to private schools.

Like Democrat and Tennessee State Senator Heidi Campbell.

If you’re a Tennessean who cares about the future of our state then you’re opposed to vouchers. It will destroy public ed and raise your taxes- the only winners are out-of-state private investors- your tax $ will go to them while our kids lose the opportunity for a better future. https://t.co/pPrJj1Jgeu — Heidi Campbell (@Campbell4TN) November 25, 2023

Say what now? Heidi does realize that school choice is optimal for kids in poverty who get stuck in crappy neighborhoods with crappy schools and even crappier teachers, yes?

Corey DeAngelis with a question none of them can seem to answer:

why would giving families a choice "destroy" government schools? — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 25, 2023

It's a fair question.

That is probably why she went completely conspiracy theory and accused DeAngelis if being funded by BIG OIL to promote school choice because you know, big oil is totally somehow connected to making sure kids get the best possible education.

Or something.

Look at this insanity.

Corey is just doing his job here- he's paid by big oil to promote this plan bc the dumbing down of the electorate is advantageous for his greedy donors. If you want to know who's telling the truth a surefire tell would be to compare his paycheck to mine. https://t.co/MHudaF6YAY https://t.co/kbrgPo0zNZ — Heidi Campbell (@Campbell4TN) November 26, 2023

Soooo ... BIG OIL is trying to give poor families a choice when it comes to public school?

Ok?

And look at her freaking out about paychecks. What a bizarre reaction.

this you? pic.twitter.com/Z4IuBNKcqJ — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 27, 2023

Yup, that her.

He went on to destroy her, of course.

you went to private school and sent your kid to private school. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 27, 2023

campaign contributions from the American Federation of Teachers to Democrats:



1994: 99.4%

1996: 99.1%

1998: 98.9%

2000: 99.2%

2002: 99.3%

2004: 98.0%

2006: 99.1%

2008: 99.1%

2010: 99.4%

2012: 99.4%

2014: 99.0%

2016: 99.7%

2018: 99.8%

2020: 99.6%

2022: 99.97% — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 27, 2023

you dodged the question with a lie.



why would giving families a choice "destroy" government schools? — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 27, 2023

this is an idiotic argument but it's also a lie. your source shows zero evidence of me being "paid by big oil" — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) November 27, 2023

We're starting to see why she was so quick to deflect and change the topic.

Comparing paychecks is irrelevant to the truth, because what you get paid has nothing to do with the accouability of schools to their customers, which are parents.



Why are you dodging fact? You OBVIOUSLY don't believe in public schools, or you would have sent your kids to them. — Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) November 27, 2023

Ding ding ding.

There is quite obviously a Machiavellian Rube Goldberg scheme devised over decades by "Big Oil" to promote charter schools



My 👸 you've forgotten your tin foil hat — Bhavik (@Bhavik0880) November 27, 2023

His job is advocating for government to put students in the best position to succeed. The experiment you and the teacher's unions have employed and defend is failing our children as our ranking in the world in basic reading, math and science continues to plummet to double-digit… — MJ 🇺🇸 (@mjrod) November 27, 2023

Ahh yes, the big oil to charter school pipeline... — Just Via (@JustVia5) November 27, 2023

KNEW IT.

