Elon Musk In Israel: Meets With Netanyahu, Visits Massacre Site
Jordan Peterson Schools Bill Maher Panel on What’s Really Happening on College Campuses
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Surprise, Surprise: Conor McGregor Now Being Investigated for 'Online Hate Speech'
Twitter Has Thoughts On Biden's Creepy Statement About 4-year-old Hostage Released From Ha...
Intifada Fangirl Maree Campbell Might Actually Not Be Who She Says She Is
Honey, What Are You Doing? Glenn Greenwald Goes on INSANE Rant Against Rep....
'So This is a Lie.' Gaza Activist Spreads Laughably False Story About Released...
'To Be Clear.' AG Hamilton Adds Necessary Context to NYT's 'Disfigured Woman Released...
David Limbaugh identifies the issue on which left floods us with the most...
Elizabeth Warren Takes a Bold Stand Against 'Big Sandwich' in Endorsement of Monopoly...
Sen. Roger Wicker explains how Biden's economic policies work against the American free...
Byron York Calls Out Latest Biden Admin Attempt To 'Counter Misinformation' About Increase...
Katie Pavlich Uses Biden's ACTUAL Schedule to NUKE Him From Orbit and-LOL it's...

Corey DeAngelis So BADLY Embarrasses TN Dem About School Choice She Short-Circuits in Conspiracy Crazy

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:40 AM on November 27, 2023
Twitchy

Watching Democrats trying to pretend that giving parents and children a choice when it comes to public education is a BAD THING, an EVIL thing, just so they can keep their handlers in the teacher's unions happy has been quite entertaining. Especially when it's Democrats who obviously think very little of public schools because their kids go to private schools.

Advertisement

Like Democrat and Tennessee State Senator Heidi Campbell.

Say what now? Heidi does realize that school choice is optimal for kids in poverty who get stuck in crappy neighborhoods with crappy schools and even crappier teachers, yes?

Corey DeAngelis with a question none of them can seem to answer:

It's a fair question.

That is probably why she went completely conspiracy theory and accused DeAngelis if being funded by BIG OIL to promote school choice because you know, big oil is totally somehow connected to making sure kids get the best possible education.

Or something.

Look at this insanity.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Soooo ... BIG OIL is trying to give poor families a choice when it comes to public school?

Ok?

And look at her freaking out about paychecks. What a bizarre reaction.

Yup, that her.

He went on to destroy her, of course.

We're starting to see why she was so quick to deflect and change the topic.

Advertisement

Ding ding ding.

KNEW IT.

======================================================================

Related:

Katie Pavlich Uses Biden's ACTUAL Schedule to NUKE Him From Orbit and-LOL it's a BEAUTIFUL Thing

*POPCORN* Mehdi Hasan SERIOUSLY Dragged by Lefties for Claiming Muslims Won't Vote for Biden Over Gaza

Advertisement

'Journo' Maree Campbell Doubles DOWN on Abhorrent Post Claiming Israelis Were HAPPY to be Held Hostage

FATALITY ---> Dana Loesch Goes Straight EVISCERATE in Thread Taking Ex-Sheriff Scott Israel APART

======================================================================

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood? ALSO, if you are reading this far please sign up for Twitchy VIP and help us continue bringing you the truth, especially the truth Biden and his Big Tech goons don't want us sharing.

Tags: DEMOCRATS SCHOOL SCHOOL CHOICE TEACHERS UNIONS COREY DEANGELIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Elon Musk In Israel: Meets With Netanyahu, Visits Massacre Site
Amy Curtis
Jordan Peterson Schools Bill Maher Panel on What’s Really Happening on College Campuses
Twitchy Video
Surprise, Surprise: Conor McGregor Now Being Investigated for 'Online Hate Speech'
Grateful Calvin
Twitter Has Thoughts On Biden's Creepy Statement About 4-year-old Hostage Released From Hamas
Amy Curtis
Intifada Fangirl Maree Campbell Might Actually Not Be Who She Says She Is
Gordon K

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement