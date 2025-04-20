Send Them BACK! Here's a TERRIFYING List of What the MONSTERS Dems Are Defending Have Done to Americans

When Democrats decided to make their entire agenda 'Trump bad,' they signed on to opposing each and every thing Trump does, even when he's clearly doing what Americans want. So, in essence, their entire platform is anti-American.

But you guys knew that.

The fit they've thrown over an alleged wife-beating, sex-trafficking, drug-dealing, illegal gang member is perhaps one of their biggest mistakes yet. Especially when so many of them have fought against protecting AMERICANS from these very people.

Rapid Response 47 was good enough to remind everyone exactly WHO the Tren de Araqua gang really is and just a few of the atrocities they've committed.

These are sick monsters with no right to be in our country.



Democrats are doing everything they can to defend their non-existent “right” to be in YOUR community (after they ferried them in with their open border).



President Trump is doing everything he can to SEND THEM BACK. — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 19, 2025

Send them back, indeed.

Take a look:

The illegal immigrant Tren de Aragua gang member monsters:



— Tortured, raped and murdered 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray in Houston, Texas.



— Murdered innocent 22-year-old Georgia nursing student Laken Riley in broad daylight in Athens, Georgia.



— Led a “a multi-state sex… — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 19, 2025

Post continues:

— Led a “a multi-state sex trafficking operation involving smuggling women into the U.S., holding them in stash houses in Louisiana, Florida, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia, and forcing them into prostitution.” — Kidnapped and murdered 33-year-old Nilzuly Enrique Arneaud-Petit in North Texas. — Sexually and physically assaulted a woman and her daughter in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin. — Conducted a mass shooting in Chicago, Illinois. — Peddled untraceable “ghost” guns across New York City. — Took over an Aurora, Colorado, apartment complex, where they kidnapped and tortured victims. — Committed indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age. —Stoned a Mexican immigration agent to death.

Democrats are proving once again that they are on the wrong side of the issue and of history.

No wonder their party is at its most unpopular level ever.

Hey guys, keep up the great work.

