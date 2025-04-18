Conjugal Visit? BAHAHA! Cocktail Pic of Sen. Chris Van Hollen with Kilmar Abrego...
OWNED! Katie Pavlich Takes Chris Van Hollen's and Kilmar Abrego Garcia BROMANCE Apart with Just 1 Word

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on April 18, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

The bizarre bromance between Democrats and illegal gang-bangers is bizarre, and there is none more mock-worthy than Senator Chris Van Hollen, who traveled to El Salvador to SAVE poor Kilmar Abrego Garcia ... and hey, if he could get a photo-op or five in while he was there, why not, right? And wow you guys, the photos are disturbing ... just not in the way Democrats were hoping for.

It looks like they're having an intimate moment here.

Heh.

Oh, and then he passed Garcia's 'message of love' to his wife Jennifer.

Love.

That's adorable.

Katie Pavlich with the TKO:

Democrats are working so hard to make this man some sort or martyr when in reality he's just another thug who should never have been allowed to stay in our country. We'd ask why they're always on the wrong side of every issue but at this point we think it's just part of who they are.

Recommended

And BOOMITY! JD Vance DESTROYS the Left's 'Due Process' Narrative As Only HE Can and It's PERFECT
Sam J.
He represents the sort of people they think will still vote for them.

And when your approval rating sits at 21% we suppose you'll take what you can get, illegal or not.

============================================================

Tags: DEMOCRAT ILLEGALS KATIE PAVLICH CHRIS VAN HOLLEN

