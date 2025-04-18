OWNED! Katie Pavlich Takes Chris Van Hollen's and Kilmar Abrego Garcia BROMANCE Apart with Just 1 Word

The bizarre bromance between Democrats and illegal gang-bangers is bizarre, and there is none more mock-worthy than Senator Chris Van Hollen, who traveled to El Salvador to SAVE poor Kilmar Abrego Garcia ... and hey, if he could get a photo-op or five in while he was there, why not, right? And wow you guys, the photos are disturbing ... just not in the way Democrats were hoping for.

It looks like they're having an intimate moment here.

Heh.

I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance. I have called his wife, Jennifer, to pass along his message of love. I look forward to providing a full update upon my return. pic.twitter.com/U9y2gZpxCb — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) April 18, 2025

Oh, and then he passed Garcia's 'message of love' to his wife Jennifer.

Love.

That's adorable.

Katie Pavlich with the TKO:

Democrats are working so hard to make this man some sort or martyr when in reality he's just another thug who should never have been allowed to stay in our country. We'd ask why they're always on the wrong side of every issue but at this point we think it's just part of who they are.

The political instincts are unrealistically horrific. What is he even thinking — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 18, 2025

She should be thankful to be rid of him — Michelle Worthy (@worthy_mom2003) April 18, 2025

Thanks for this Katie- personifies just the kind of people the Dems want in their base. — SuperCoach (@SuperCoach137) April 18, 2025

He represents the sort of people they think will still vote for them.

And when your approval rating sits at 21% we suppose you'll take what you can get, illegal or not.

