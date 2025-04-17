REPORT: Five Dead, Four Injured In Shooting at Florida State University (One Suspect...
Look on CNN's Kasie Hunt's FACE As Linda McMahon SCHOOLS Her on 'Basic Biology' Is PRICELESS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on April 17, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Linda McMahon schooling CNN's Kasie Hunt on the basic biology of men and women using small words is truly the stuff of legend. This would only have been funnier if she had done a move from Degeneration X that shall remain nameless.

*Suck it*

Ahem.

To be fair, the fact that this was shared from Secretary McMahon's official X account only makes it better.

Basic biology.

There ya' go.

Trust the science unless the science disagrees, and the science becomes racist or sexist or whatever other 'ist' our pals on the Left are pushing that day.

Ain't it though?

She always looks like that, bro.

Pretty sure it's gas.

True.

Isn't it refreshing that we're back to a timeline where facts matter?

It's been too long.

