Look on CNN's Kasie Hunt's FACE As Linda McMahon SCHOOLS Her on 'Basic Biology' Is PRICELESS (Watch)

Linda McMahon schooling CNN's Kasie Hunt on the basic biology of men and women using small words is truly the stuff of legend. This would only have been funnier if she had done a move from Degeneration X that shall remain nameless.

Advertisement

*Suck it*

Ahem.

To be fair, the fact that this was shared from Secretary McMahon's official X account only makes it better.

There are two sexes: male and female.



Males don't belong in female sports because they are built differently.



That’s basic biology. pic.twitter.com/C4ChyTeJZK — Secretary Linda McMahon (@EDSecMcMahon) April 17, 2025

Basic biology.

There ya' go.

The "trust the science" people are quiet on this one. Sec. McMahon is right: It's basic biology. — House Committee on Education & Workforce (@EdWorkforceCmte) April 17, 2025

Trust the science unless the science disagrees, and the science becomes racist or sexist or whatever other 'ist' our pals on the Left are pushing that day.

It’s sad this has to be pointed out. — Dale Webster (@gardengunguy) April 17, 2025

Ain't it though?

Sec. McMahon, did you notice the smug, confused look on K.Hunt's face as you spoke facts? — George Patriarca 🤌🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@GeorgePatriarca) April 17, 2025

She always looks like that, bro.

Pretty sure it's gas.

Pretty simple. Mother Nature dictates those differences across every species. Simply put, even a bull doesn’t run freely with the cows and the calves. — Billie Jean (@iam_me73) April 17, 2025

True.

Isn't it refreshing that we're back to a timeline where facts matter?

It's been too long.

============================================================

Related:

Straight-Fire Thread Explaining the Attempted Weaponization of Due Process by Democrats an EPIC MUST-Read

She MAD! LOL! Here's How Taylor Lorenz Reacted to WHOOPIN' Sean Hannity Handed Her During Interview

YIKES! Nutball Leftist PhD Student Learns a HARD Lesson After Openly Pushing to Murder the Trump Admin

We Didn't Say It. We LAUGHED, but Still ... Jeremy London ZINGS 'Girl Power' Astronauts and LOL-HOOBOY

Letitia James SPIRALING Out of Control As She Faces Potential Criminal Charges Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Vid)

============================================================