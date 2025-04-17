We Didn't Say It. We LAUGHED, but Still ... Jeremy London ZINGS 'Girl Power' Astronauts and LOL-HOOBOY

Jeremy London has starred in some pretty amazing Gen X flicks over the years, from 'Mallrats' to 'Dazed and Confused'; he's been in a plethora of movies worth watching over and over again. And of course, it doesn't hurt that he's also pretty darn clever on X as well.

That's how he made our radar.

It seems London is about as impressed with the GIRL POWER astronauts as the rest of us are.

Take a look:

If going to space for 3 minutes makes you an astronaut then I’m a gynecologist… — Jeremy London (@SirJeremyLondon) April 15, 2025

BUT THEY CHANGED THE WORLD, BRO.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

There's a failure to launch joke just lying there. — Alaskan Groucho (@AlaskanGroucho) April 15, 2025

Seriously.

Martina Navratilova wasn't amused ...

Funny though how only now you have a problem with it. The women that went up never called themselves astronauts. Try again …. — Martina Navratilova ( @Martina ) Apr 15, 2025

... but the rest of X was so there's that.

Pffft …gynecologist?



I’m a rocket scientist that excels in origami and kindergarten toilet roll decorations for Easter.



Up your game, Bro. — bcgames (@fermederonces) April 16, 2025

Seriously.

We had the same reaction.

