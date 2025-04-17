We Didn't Say It. We LAUGHED, but Still ... Jeremy London ZINGS 'Girl Power' Astronauts and LOL-HOOBOY

YIKES! Nutball Leftist PhD Student Learns a HARD Lesson After Openly Pushing to...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:35 AM on April 17, 2025
MEME Artist Angie

Jeremy London has starred in some pretty amazing Gen X flicks over the years, from 'Mallrats' to 'Dazed and Confused'; he's been in a plethora of movies worth watching over and over again. And of course, it doesn't hurt that he's also pretty darn clever on X as well.

That's how he made our radar.

It seems London is about as impressed with the GIRL POWER astronauts as the rest of us are.

Take a look:

BUT THEY CHANGED THE WORLD, BRO.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA.

Seriously.

Martina Navratilova wasn't amused ... 

... but the rest of X was so there's that.

Seriously.

We had the same reaction.

============================================================

