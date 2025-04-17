YIKES! Nutball Leftist PhD Student Learns a HARD Lesson After Openly Pushing to...
Letitia James SPIRALING Out of Control As She Faces Potential Criminal Charges Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Vid)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on April 17, 2025
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Letitia James seems worried.

Angry.

Unhappy.

Gosh, almost as if she's not enjoying her potential visit from Karma. Poor dear. 

*snort*

We have covered many men and women losing their minds over the years. It's one of the benefits of writing for Twitchy, after all, but woof. There is so much woof. James is not handling herself or her circumstances very well.

We get it, she's trying to pretend she's brave and ready to fight, but ... that's not what it looks like. What it looks like is a woman who was just told the restaurant only has Pepsi and she wanted a Coke. 

Heh.

Watch:

Yes, yes, it is.

And she worked so hard to stop him from running. 

Something like that.

Angry.

Nervous.

Screechy.

Yup.

