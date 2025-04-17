Letitia James SPIRALING Out of Control As She Faces Potential Criminal Charges Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Vid)

Letitia James seems worried.
Angry.
Unhappy.
Gosh, almost as if she's not enjoying her potential visit from Karma. Poor dear.
*snort*
We have covered many men and women losing their minds over the years. It's one of the benefits of writing for Twitchy, after all, but woof. There is so much woof. James is not handling herself or her circumstances very well.
We get it, she's trying to pretend she's brave and ready to fight, but ... that's not what it looks like. What it looks like is a woman who was just told the restaurant only has Pepsi and she wanted a Coke.
Heh.
Watch:
🚨 Letitia James is going full-on Jasmine Crockett, devolving into ghetto screeching as she faces potential criminal charges from the DOJ— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 16, 2025
She’s absolutely SPIRALING 🤣
Man, it’s beautiful. pic.twitter.com/WdNn3VGtuf
Yes, yes, it is.
Hahahaha pic.twitter.com/pyEed0ctUk— Jessica Montgomery (@jessicanolanova) April 16, 2025
And she worked so hard to stop him from running.
This is the woman who prosecuted Trump in NYC? Hardly seems objective. I guess she is upset she is being investigated for mortgage fraud. Comes around goes around.— Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) April 17, 2025
Something like that.
