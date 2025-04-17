Tulsi Gabbard Declassifies Biden's 'Implementation Plan for Countering Domestic Terrorism'...
Straight-Fire Thread Explaining the Attempted Weaponization of Due Process by Democrats an EPIC MUST-Read

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:20 PM on April 17, 2025
Sarah D.

If you've been following the Democrats' love affair with an illegal MS-13 gang member (Kilmar Abrego Garcia) who was deported back to his home country, then you've likely seen a good bit of them crying about due process. Forget that these are the same people who support Red Flag laws, but we digress.

To be honest, the arguments around due process can be confusing. Luckily, Twitchy fave Alexandria Brown was good enough to write a thread on the topic and per usual, it's awesome.

Take a look:

Keep going.

What she said.

The very laws they ignored when entering our country illegally, they now want to benefit from.

Funny how that works out.

She brings up an excellent point.

That darn ol' reality.

The same people who are more than happy to ignore due process are now trying to use it to bring a criminal back to our country.

Crazy stuff.

And this is likely the bigger picture.

Something has broken, yes, and the Biden administration did the breaking.

Lucky us.

Bingo.

Always.

You can only poke the bear so long.

Amen.

