TICK TOCK, TISH! AG Letitia James Says Mortgage Fraud Claims are BASELESS, There's Just 1 Big Problem

AG Letitia James' meltdown over her mortgage fraud claims continues, and what makes it even more satisfying now is that she's doing more damage to herself than anyone else. All she has to say is she didn't do it, right?

And yet, she has not.

Wonder if that's because she cannot.

Hrm.

AG Letitia James calls claims of mortgage fraud ‘baseless,’ but refuses to give details in new interview https://t.co/U0zqoPbZjY pic.twitter.com/19ImcfUWGh — New York Post (@nypost) April 18, 2025

Gosh, why would she refuse to give details if she's innocent?

From the New York Post:

When pressed about the number of units in her Brooklyn home — referring to the federal allegation that the AG illegally listed the home as having four units instead of five — James held her cards close to the vest. “As you know, as any good attorney, I will not litigate this case in a camera. It is important that we respond to these allegations at the appropriate time and in an appropriate way,” she said.

Did she say 'good attorney?' C'mon, we all know she's not a good attorney.

Why won’t she just say she didn’t do it? — El Camino (@GringoElCamino) April 18, 2025

Tick toc, Tish. — Paul Emerson (@justpaulemerson) April 18, 2025

They accuse you of crimes that they in fact are committing. — Sammy (@Sammy2166542678) April 18, 2025

Lol, keep talking — J Smith (@JSmith__711) April 18, 2025

She's seriously not doing herself any favors.

The shoe is on the other foot 😂 — John Hall (@Appalachianp00r) April 18, 2025

Ain't it great?

