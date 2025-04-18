Ted Cruz Offers Life Advice Inspired by Optic of Dem Senator's Meeting With...
TICK TOCK, TISH! AG Letitia James Says Mortgage Fraud Claims are BASELESS, There's Just 1 Big Problem

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on April 18, 2025
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

AG Letitia James' meltdown over her mortgage fraud claims continues, and what makes it even more satisfying now is that she's doing more damage to herself than anyone else. All she has to say is she didn't do it, right?

And yet, she has not.

Wonder if that's because she cannot.

Hrm.

Gosh, why would she refuse to give details if she's innocent?

From the New York Post:

When pressed about the number of units in her Brooklyn home — referring to the federal allegation that the AG illegally listed the home as having four units instead of five — James held her cards close to the vest.

“As you know, as any good attorney, I will not litigate this case in a camera. It is important that we respond to these allegations at the appropriate time and in an appropriate way,” she said.

Did she say 'good attorney?' C'mon, we all know she's not a good attorney.

El Salvador President Posts What Happens Now That Sen. Van Hollen Confirmed US Deportee Is Healthy
Doug P.
She's seriously not doing herself any favors.

Ain't it great?

============================================================

