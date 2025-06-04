Church of Acosta: Former CNN Anchor Leads Cringey Cult-Like Resistance ‘Town Hall’ Service in D.C.

Former CNN drone Jim Acosta sounded more like the late Reverend Jim Jones Tuesday night as he preached his political message in a cult-like setting. The sparse crowd figuratively drank the Kool-Aid instead of literally. Towards the end, Acosta capped it all off with a silly, self-important ‘sermon’ with a cringe-inducing coda.
Jim Acosta ends his Resistance “Town Hall" by having the crowd turn on their phone lights so he could deliver a cringe closing monologue.
Just, wow:
“This is not a country that is being plunged into darkness. This is a country that can find its way back to the light."
“Keep watching us, we’re going to give you the truth."
Keep it up, guys. You’re doing just great.
CNN pushed this lefty-lunatic on the American people as an unbiased journalist; the truth is he’s always been an unhinged, biased Democrat.
Posters say it’s pretty obvious that Acosta grew up as a theater kid.
Just when you think they couldn't get any lamer— Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) June 4, 2025
The theater kids deliver
It’s truly something to behold.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 4, 2025
@acosta keeps proving he’s just a failed theater kid pic.twitter.com/IXOjLOvfji— WhiskeyTexasFoxtrot (@aleykhat_tx) June 4, 2025
We couldn't have created something anymore cringe than this with AI.— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 4, 2025
on a cringe scale of 1-10, this is solid 11— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 4, 2025
Twitchy’s in-house Cringe-O-Meter exploded, and it wasn’t even plugged in.
Commenters say the few who would show up for a sad Acosta resistance service are suffering from depression and TDS.
These people are losers, bitter losers.— Ed Khil (@0megalvl3vent) June 4, 2025
I enjoy every second of their despair as they watch everything they twisted crumble before their very eyes.
They are always about theatrics and emotion BS.— Ana's Writing Nook (@AnaBredenberg) June 4, 2025
They prey on the weak.
🇺🇸🦅
There are two Americas.— Cicero (@mthjwbgs) June 4, 2025
One in the darkness of their souls (if any) holding up cellphone lights.
The other is in the bright sunshine of freedom defying the darkness of Marxism/communism/totalitarianism practiced by the Democratic Party.
The left plunged up so deep into a hole it is hard to see the light, but as long as they never regain power, we will make it out.— Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) June 4, 2025
Yes, any darkness that’s afflicted these people is self-wrought.
Posters have a few closing thoughts on Acosta.
The worst thing about being Jim Acosta is being Jim Acosta.— Jin Saotome's Dangerous Toys (@JinSaotome) June 4, 2025
The next time Jim Acosta delivers the truth will be the first time.— PoliNater (@NaterPoli) June 4, 2025
"Keep watching us in independent media. We're going to give you the truth." - Jim "Abilio" Acosta.— Chris Moran 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMo2525) June 4, 2025
Oh, NOW they want independent media taken seriously. Jim and his ilk scoffed at those outlets in 2020, and until he got 💩canned by CNN. 🤡
Acosta has been reduced to doing a sad Substack podcast from his home. He has promised to deliver the truth. That’s a delivery that will never happen.
