Church of Acosta: Former CNN Anchor Leads Cringey Cult-Like Resistance ‘Town Hall’ Service in D.C.

Former CNN drone Jim Acosta sounded more like the late Reverend Jim Jones Tuesday night as he preached his political message in a cult-like setting. The sparse crowd figuratively drank the Kool-Aid instead of literally. Towards the end, Acosta capped it all off with a silly, self-important ‘sermon’ with a cringe-inducing coda.

Here’s more. (READ)

Jim Acosta ends his Resistance “Town Hall" by having the crowd turn on their phone lights so he could deliver a cringe closing monologue.



Just, wow:



“This is not a country that is being plunged into darkness. This is a country that can find its way back to the light."



“Keep watching us, we’re going to give you the truth."



Keep it up, guys. You’re doing just great.

Here’s his speech. (WATCH)

“Keep… pic.twitter.com/BeOyXJB32i — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 4, 2025

Seems pretty "Cult" like to me. — Stephen Shuey (@StephenShuey1) June 4, 2025

And they say we’re the cultists? 🤔 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 4, 2025

Truly insane stuff 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 4, 2025

CNN pushed this lefty-lunatic on the American people as an unbiased journalist; the truth is he’s always been an unhinged, biased Democrat.

Posters say it’s pretty obvious that Acosta grew up as a theater kid.

Just when you think they couldn't get any lamer

The theater kids deliver — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) June 4, 2025

It’s truly something to behold. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 4, 2025

@acosta keeps proving he’s just a failed theater kid pic.twitter.com/IXOjLOvfji — WhiskeyTexasFoxtrot (@aleykhat_tx) June 4, 2025

We couldn't have created something anymore cringe than this with AI. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 4, 2025

on a cringe scale of 1-10, this is solid 11 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 4, 2025

Twitchy’s in-house Cringe-O-Meter exploded, and it wasn’t even plugged in.

Commenters say the few who would show up for a sad Acosta resistance service are suffering from depression and TDS.

These people are losers, bitter losers.



I enjoy every second of their despair as they watch everything they twisted crumble before their very eyes. — Ed Khil (@0megalvl3vent) June 4, 2025

They are always about theatrics and emotion BS.



They prey on the weak.



🇺🇸🦅 — Ana's Writing Nook (@AnaBredenberg) June 4, 2025

There are two Americas.

One in the darkness of their souls (if any) holding up cellphone lights.

The other is in the bright sunshine of freedom defying the darkness of Marxism/communism/totalitarianism practiced by the Democratic Party. — Cicero (@mthjwbgs) June 4, 2025

The left plunged up so deep into a hole it is hard to see the light, but as long as they never regain power, we will make it out. — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) June 4, 2025

Yes, any darkness that’s afflicted these people is self-wrought.

Posters have a few closing thoughts on Acosta.

The worst thing about being Jim Acosta is being Jim Acosta. — Jin Saotome's Dangerous Toys (@JinSaotome) June 4, 2025

The next time Jim Acosta delivers the truth will be the first time. — PoliNater (@NaterPoli) June 4, 2025

"Keep watching us in independent media. We're going to give you the truth." - Jim "Abilio" Acosta.



Oh, NOW they want independent media taken seriously. Jim and his ilk scoffed at those outlets in 2020, and until he got 💩canned by CNN. 🤡 — Chris Moran 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMo2525) June 4, 2025

Acosta has been reduced to doing a sad Substack podcast from his home. He has promised to deliver the truth. That’s a delivery that will never happen.