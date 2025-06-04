Church of Acosta: Former CNN Anchor Leads Cringey Cult-Like Resistance ‘Town Hall’ Service in D.C.

CNN Mocks Republicans Wanting to Investigate Biden Because 'It’s a Very Backwards-Looking...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on June 04, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

Former CNN drone Jim Acosta sounded more like the late Reverend Jim Jones Tuesday night as he preached his political message in a cult-like setting. The sparse crowd figuratively drank the Kool-Aid instead of literally. Towards the end, Acosta capped it all off with a silly, self-important ‘sermon’ with a cringe-inducing coda.

Here’s more. (READ)

Jim Acosta ends his Resistance “Town Hall" by having the crowd turn on their phone lights so he could deliver a cringe closing monologue.

Just, wow:

“This is not a country that is being plunged into darkness. This is a country that can find its way back to the light."

“Keep watching us, we’re going to give you the truth."

Keep it up, guys. You’re doing just great.
Here’s his speech. (WATCH)

CNN pushed this lefty-lunatic on the American people as an unbiased journalist; the truth is he’s always been an unhinged, biased Democrat.

Posters say it’s pretty obvious that Acosta grew up as a theater kid.

Commenters say the few who would show up for a sad Acosta resistance service are suffering from depression and TDS.

Yes, any darkness that’s afflicted these people is self-wrought.

Posters have a few closing thoughts on Acosta.

Acosta has been reduced to doing a sad Substack podcast from his home. He has promised to deliver the truth. That’s a delivery that will never happen.

Tags: CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY FAKE NEWS JIM ACOSTA LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

