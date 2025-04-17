Thread Drops MAJOR Receipts Showing How Judges and Media Got DUPED About Kilmar Abrego Garcia and MS-13

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:25 PM on April 17, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

There is certainly no shortage of news about illegal alien MS-13 gang member, Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Or, as our pals on the Left and media like to call him, that poor, innocent, amazing father of three who was wrongfully SNATCHED UP by the evil, racist Trump administration.

If only we were kidding.

Anywho, sounds like AG Bondi released the underlying Gang Field Interview Sheet related to his detainment in 2019.

Take a look at this thread:

Judges AND the media being duped? SAY IT AIN'T SO.

Post continues:

... members, that he was wearing apparel associated with MS-13, and that a confidential source independently identified Abrego-Garcia's membership in MS-13 along with his rank and moniker in the organization.

But he's just a loving husband and father of three. How can this be?

FIGHT CLUB: James Carville UNLOADS on 'Twerp' David Hogg and Calls on DNC to SUE Its Vice Chair (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Post continues:

... was detained while hanging out with two other members of MS-13. Why was that omitted? Well, let's take a look at her footnotes.

Yeah, let's take a look at her footnotes.

Post continues:

... allegation" that he was in MS-13. Again, no mention of the fact that he was arrested with two MS-13 members.

Judge Xinis cited ECF 31 - which must have been a mistake, because she was citing the very document she was writing! Totally circular, likely an error by her clerk, but it means that we don't know exactly where Judge Xinis got this.

She got it directly from her backside, that's where.

Ahem.

Post continues:

... Sandoval-Moshenberg did so in his complaint.

He's the only lawyer on the brief. No one else is responsible.

Awwwww, so not her backside.

Our bad.

Post continues:

... judge Xinis at the district court level and Judge Thacker on the 4th Circuit got blindsided, and themselves underplayed the evidence. Judges really don't like that; they like to be able to to rely on the lawyers litigating in front of them to cut square corners. That didn't happen here.

The lesson for them, as well as the media - you can't just take a plaintiff's lawyer's word as gospel. Complaints are not evidence. And it's really dumb to underplay evidence that will eventually be revealed to the public.

FIN.

And when it is revealed to the public, it will only make you look worse.

Clearly.

