Trump Admin Fights to Save 175-Year-Old Family Farm from NJ Town’s Eminent Domain Grab

This story will pull at the heartstrings and thankfully, the Trump Administration is stepping in to try and help. Trump appreciates a family business.
Trump administration pushes back on NJ town moving to seize 175-year-old family farm via eminent domain https://t.co/FU19tAURKc pic.twitter.com/E616MdJWoh— New York Post (@nypost) June 27, 2025
A longtime family farm in Cranbury, New Jersey, is at risk of being seized by the town through eminent domain.
The situation with the farm owned by brothers Christopher and Andy Henry, which has been in their family for 175 years, recently drew notice from US Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.
Rollins said on X last week that she was “looking into this situation immediately,” adding, “We must protect family farms at all costs.
“Whether the Maudes, the Henrys or others whom we will soon announce, the Biden-style government takeover of our family farms is over,” she wrote in a subsequent June 17 post. “While this particular case is a city eminent domain issue, we @usda are exploring every legal option to help.”
Rollins also said she had been “on the phone” with Andy Henry.
The farm is under threat of seizure by Cranbury Township after a town committee signed off on a measure that would pave the way for eminent domain seizure, NJ.com reported.
Cranbury Township is looking at possibly building state-mandated affordable housing on a large portion of the farm’s land, according to the outlet.
The Henry brothers have reportedly been fighting to prevent the seizure of the farm for months.
The family farm, which is now leased out for cattle farming, has belonged to Christopher and Andy Henry for over a dozen years.
They have poured $200,000 into the property and declined offers of up to $30 million made by developers in that time, NJ.com reported.
While advocating to keep their farm, the Henry brothers have said its proximity to warehouses would not make it a good spot to construct affordable housing and that there are better sites elsewhere.
So, developers couldn't buy them off and now government is stepping in and just stealing the property from them. What a country!
Without government who would steal your property https://t.co/ENuIWf53Ii— Wandering (@Defl8ted) June 27, 2025
Marxist Communist always take your land. Democrats are these Marxist Communist Totalitarians. https://t.co/eKvpBoh2DH— MChuck (@MChuck264467) June 27, 2025
Bingo!
Governments helping ‘the little guys’ by stealing their property. https://t.co/w3CDrmUzS0— Clint (@pack_rulz1978) June 27, 2025
If government says they are 'coming to help', it will seldom go well for the citizen.
This is disgusting and must not be allowed to happen! https://t.co/pMV25xAjyn— Robbie Mouton (@mcgmouton57) June 27, 2025
The town only wants the land for the tax revenue they can get from selling it to commercial and residential developers.— The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) June 27, 2025
Meanwhile, the mayor only moved to the town in 2016. She looks like the final boss of an HR meeting. pic.twitter.com/I27pOXj83j— Daniel Giannuzzi (@dangiannuzzi) June 27, 2025
She's been in town less than a decade and wants to steal a farm owned for centuries by a local family. Some nerve.
This is basically UP! on steroids. pic.twitter.com/tIlvwoEXEf— Free the World 🇺🇲🌏🦅 (@PatriotVerity) June 27, 2025
It's just as sad in real life.
