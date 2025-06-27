Trump Admin Fights to Save 175-Year-Old Family Farm from NJ Town’s Eminent Domain Grab

This story will pull at the heartstrings and thankfully, the Trump Administration is stepping in to try and help. Trump appreciates a family business.

A longtime family farm in Cranbury, New Jersey, is at risk of being seized by the town through eminent domain.

The situation with the farm owned by brothers Christopher and Andy Henry, which has been in their family for 175 years, recently drew notice from US Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins.

Rollins said on X last week that she was “looking into this situation immediately,” adding, “We must protect family farms at all costs.

“Whether the Maudes, the Henrys or others whom we will soon announce, the Biden-style government takeover of our family farms is over,” she wrote in a subsequent June 17 post. “While this particular case is a city eminent domain issue, we @usda are exploring every legal option to help.”

Rollins also said she had been “on the phone” with Andy Henry.

The farm is under threat of seizure by Cranbury Township after a town committee signed off on a measure that would pave the way for eminent domain seizure, NJ.com reported.

Cranbury Township is looking at possibly building state-mandated affordable housing on a large portion of the farm’s land, according to the outlet.

The Henry brothers have reportedly been fighting to prevent the seizure of the farm for months.

The family farm, which is now leased out for cattle farming, has belonged to Christopher and Andy Henry for over a dozen years.

They have poured $200,000 into the property and declined offers of up to $30 million made by developers in that time, NJ.com reported.

While advocating to keep their farm, the Henry brothers have said its proximity to warehouses would not make it a good spot to construct affordable housing and that there are better sites elsewhere.