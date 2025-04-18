Harmeet K. Dhillon's Response to Libs of Tik Tok BUSTING Mayo Clinic for Renaming DEI Program Is PERFECT

Would you look at that? The Mayo Clinic appears to have renamed their DEI office to the 'Office of Belonging' to get around Trump's EO. Per Libs of Tik Tok, nothing about the office has changed except the name, almost as if they were deliberately dishonest.

Surely, that's not the case, right?

BREAKING: Mayo Clinic @MayoClinic just renamed their DEI office to the “Office of Belonging” to circumvent Trump’s EOs. It has the same director and they accidentally forgot to change it on one webpage which we found.



They’re trying to rebrand DEI. They receive BILLIONS of… pic.twitter.com/7QK4VjVMjV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 17, 2025

Post continues:

... federal dollars. This needs to be investigated. @HHSGov @DOGE

LOTT's post caught Harmeet K. Dhillon's attention:

Oh, indeed.

UPDATE: @MayoClinic just edited their website and removed the reference to their DEI Dept and changed it to their newly rebranded DEI program: Office of Belonging https://t.co/xqhMLXqHh9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 18, 2025

Sounds like DEI to us, Mayo Clinic.

DEI is absolutely RAMPANT in the medical field.



The DOJ needs to investigate schools for not admitting medical students based on merit alone.



It’s an open secret that medical schools have race/gender quotas for medical school class admissions. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 18, 2025

Woke racial bigotry sadly has quite a strong will to survive — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 18, 2025

Of course, it does; it's very lucrative.

They aren’t fooling anyone! DEI is DOA — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) April 18, 2025

It should be.

The Left rebrands divisive ideologies to erode American values from within—look at the state of most government-run, union-dominated K-12 classrooms, where critical thinking is sidelined for indoctrination.



DEI, in all of its forms, must be dismantled. — Marilyn Muller (@1in5advocacy) April 18, 2025

They’re testing Trump and they won’t like the result. — Vince 🇺🇸 (@VGmt0800) April 18, 2025

Not even a little bit.

