Harmeet K. Dhillon's Response to Libs of Tik Tok BUSTING Mayo Clinic for Renaming DEI Program Is PERFECT

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:09 PM on April 18, 2025
Meme

Would you look at that? The Mayo Clinic appears to have renamed their DEI office to the 'Office of Belonging' to get around Trump's EO. Per Libs of Tik Tok, nothing about the office has changed except the name, almost as if they were deliberately dishonest.

Surely, that's not the case, right?

Post continues:

... federal dollars.

This needs to be investigated. @HHSGov @DOGE

LOTT's post caught Harmeet K. Dhillon's attention:

Oh, indeed.

Sounds like DEI to us, Mayo Clinic.

Of course, it does; it's very lucrative.

It should be.

Not even a little bit.

