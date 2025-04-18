Harmeet K. Dhillon's Response to Libs of Tik Tok BUSTING Mayo Clinic for Renaming DEI Program Is PERFECT

Would you look at that? The Mayo Clinic appears to have renamed their DEI office to the 'Office of Belonging' to get around Trump's EO. Per Libs of Tik Tok, nothing about the office has changed except the name, almost as if they were deliberately dishonest.
Surely, that's not the case, right?
BREAKING: Mayo Clinic @MayoClinic just renamed their DEI office to the “Office of Belonging” to circumvent Trump’s EOs. It has the same director and they accidentally forgot to change it on one webpage which we found.— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 17, 2025
They’re trying to rebrand DEI. They receive BILLIONS of… pic.twitter.com/7QK4VjVMjV
Post continues:
... federal dollars.
This needs to be investigated. @HHSGov @DOGE
LOTT's post caught Harmeet K. Dhillon's attention:
April 18, 2025
Oh, indeed.
UPDATE: @MayoClinic just edited their website and removed the reference to their DEI Dept and changed it to their newly rebranded DEI program: Office of Belonging https://t.co/xqhMLXqHh9— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 18, 2025
Sounds like DEI to us, Mayo Clinic.
DEI is absolutely RAMPANT in the medical field.— Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 18, 2025
The DOJ needs to investigate schools for not admitting medical students based on merit alone.
It’s an open secret that medical schools have race/gender quotas for medical school class admissions.
Woke racial bigotry sadly has quite a strong will to survive— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 18, 2025
Of course, it does; it's very lucrative.
They aren’t fooling anyone! DEI is DOA— Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) April 18, 2025
It should be.
The Left rebrands divisive ideologies to erode American values from within—look at the state of most government-run, union-dominated K-12 classrooms, where critical thinking is sidelined for indoctrination.— Marilyn Muller (@1in5advocacy) April 18, 2025
DEI, in all of its forms, must be dismantled.
They’re testing Trump and they won’t like the result.— Vince 🇺🇸 (@VGmt0800) April 18, 2025
Not even a little bit.
