'Journo' Maree Campbell Doubles DOWN on Abhorrent Post Claiming Israelis Were HAPPY to be Held Hostage

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on November 26, 2023
Twitchy/UHF Meme

As Twitchy readers know, journalist Maree Campbell wanted everyone to know that the Israeli hostages looked super happy and even appreciative to Hamas for you know, holding them hostage. Apparently, that young lady who was shot 50 days ago was thrilled to have been kept from her family questioning if she'd live or die because of the look on her face in the photo where the terrorists are handing her over to the Red Cross.

Or something.

Ok, so you KNOW Campbell was dragged up one side of Twitter and down the other for her original tweet, but then she doubled down.

No, we're not kidding.

Mutual respect between a hostage and a terrorist.

Holy Hell.

Oh, and PS, a brief look at her timeline explains so much:

Yiiiiiikes.

Almost as 'yiiiiikes' as the dragging she took for doubling down on the happy terrorists and their even happier hostages.

No doubt.

Yup.

Scary stuff.

Ouch.

Editor's Note: Hi there. I know it's been some time since we changed this up but changing it up now to see if any of you read this far. How much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck could chuck wood?

Tags: HAMAS HOSTAGES ISRAEL

