'Journo' Maree Campbell Doubles DOWN on Abhorrent Post Claiming Israelis Were HAPPY to be Held Hostage

As Twitchy readers know, journalist Maree Campbell wanted everyone to know that the Israeli hostages looked super happy and even appreciative to Hamas for you know, holding them hostage. Apparently, that young lady who was shot 50 days ago was thrilled to have been kept from her family questioning if she'd live or die because of the look on her face in the photo where the terrorists are handing her over to the Red Cross.

Or something.

Ok, so you KNOW Campbell was dragged up one side of Twitter and down the other for her original tweet, but then she doubled down.

No, we're not kidding.

There seems to he a mutual respect there. Badly treated hostages would be running to the car. Does she need to wave back like that, or does she choose to? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6qsivyfFLy — Maree Campbell (@Campb37345Maree) November 26, 2023

Mutual respect between a hostage and a terrorist.

Holy Hell.

Oh, and PS, a brief look at her timeline explains so much:

Yiiiiiikes.

Almost as 'yiiiiikes' as the dragging she took for doubling down on the happy terrorists and their even happier hostages.

You're insanely, tragically, hilariously stupid. — THE OCpatriot™ (@OCpatriot_) November 26, 2023

Are you a real person? — Max (@MaxNordau) November 26, 2023

Just a fun sleepover between friends, no doubt. — Write Girl Problems (@WriteGrlProbs) November 26, 2023

No doubt.

Please tell me you are a parody account. — Jeff Feldman (@JeffFeldman_) November 26, 2023

How do you remember to breathe considering the stupidity that seems to have taken hold of your empty melon? — Sigh... (@JimmyHallTX) November 26, 2023

At least we know who would have been cheering for the Nazis during WWII. — Quintus Septimius Florens Tertullianus (@mwilliams433) November 26, 2023

Yup.

Scary stuff.

Fact check



Maree is a complete moron. — FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) November 26, 2023

WTF is wrong with you? You’re vile. — Just Karen (@KPBeachGirl) November 26, 2023

You’re dumber than a box of AOCs. — NuclearTaco ™️🇺🇸 (@TacoforFive1) November 26, 2023

Ouch.

