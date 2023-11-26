Another Day, Another Journalist Defending Hamas For Treating Hostages 'Unexpectedly Well'

What is wrong with journalists?

We've already talked about the social media influencer who thinks Hamas kept the Israeli hostages 'safe' from the IDF. And now meet Maree Campbell, a journalist and 'international relations analyst' who thinks a newly-released hostage was 'treated unexpectedly well' while being held hostage for 50 days.

I’m not a facial expression expert, but judging by the look in her eyes and the expression on her face, I’d say that is a look of appreciation and thanks.



Might it be that she is saying thanks for being treated unexpectedly well whilst in captivity? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CUul02fqCD — Maree Campbell (@Campb37345Maree) November 26, 2023

A 'look of appreciation and thanks'? Are you kidding us right now?

You don't despise the media enough. You really don't.

Right before she was taken to the hospital to treat a gunshot wound on her leg that wasn’t treated properly in captivity, amazing, she must be so great to be kidnapped!

Seriously you people are sick. — Maya B (@mayalitsyn) November 26, 2023

She was treated 'unexpectedly well' in captivity, she has a gunshot wound that wasn't given proper medical attention. We're sure she's grateful for that.

We wish you the same fate Israeli women endured when captured by Hamas. — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) November 26, 2023

They were treated 'unexpectedly well', so this shouldn't be a problem, right? When will Maree head over there to experience some Hamas hospitality?

You’re right, you’re not an expert. — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) November 26, 2023

No, she's not.

There is no such thing as a "hostage" that was treated "well"...https://t.co/xUUp6YhhnF — Josh Deitel (@joshdeitel) November 26, 2023

No there isn't. The word 'hostage' belies any notion they were treated well. They were kidnapped, held hostage for over a month.

Her brother is still in captivity if he's not dead.

Maree is a ghoul.

Maybe she’s saying “please don’t kill my little brother who is still a hostage?” No kidding you’re not an expert. — Jewlicious 🌻 (@jewlicious) November 26, 2023

Or maybe she's wondering how many of her family, friends, and neighbors Hamas killed on 10/7.

This woman is dazed and can barely walk without crutches.



Hamas killed her brother. https://t.co/wurVjK2Xyz — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) November 26, 2023

We're seeing conflicting reports on whether or not her brother is still alive. Either way, she's traumatized, and not grateful for the monsters who changed the entire course of her life.

Wasn’t this poor girl shot at the festival? You can see a brace on her leg. Yes, I’m sure ”she is saying thanks” to the terrorists who shot her, raped & killed her friends & held her hostage for weeks. Wtaf. https://t.co/WcHnpZWshf — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 26, 2023

You don't thank terrorists. Ever.

This is the left.

This is what they're capable of doing when trying to maintain their political moral superiority and ideological purity. https://t.co/cy1d386roM — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) November 26, 2023

Their desire to virtue signal has made them beyond idiotic.

It has rotted their very souls.

Can you believe monsters like this exist? https://t.co/M58anRSVyE — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 26, 2023

Yes, because they're exposing themselves on a daily basis.

And that's good, because now we know who the monsters are, and we can hold them accountable.

This girl was shot and God knows what else happened to her in captivity but NPC Maree here wants you to fantasize with her that this woman loved being a hostage and has just the most pleasant case of Stockholm syndrome. https://t.co/L8vPtJnPXc — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) November 26, 2023

The more we think about the mental logic pretzel Maree had to twist to justify Hamas holding this girl hostage, the more angry we get.

It's disgusting.

Dumb AF people who think they are nice guys who are just misunderstood should be forced to live in their world. https://t.co/LHbEMMO2D8 — Sig, tap rack bang Tomasky (@RudyUsed) November 26, 2023

Yes. Maree should spend 50 days there and report back to us.

I’m not a body language expert, but judging by the look on his hands, legs and the way his body is tilting, I’d say that is a gesture of appreciation and thanks.



Might it be that he is saying thanks for being treated unexpectedly well whilst a plane hit his building? 🤔 https://t.co/6Asio4LXcs pic.twitter.com/TTVS3g2Woz — 🇮🇱Jonathan Elkhoury- جوناثان الخوري🇮🇱 (@Jonathan_Elk) November 26, 2023

This is harsh, but absolutely fair game. Because Maree is making that same argument. 9/11 and 10/7 were both acts of terrorism that cost thousands of lives.

And Maree thinks we should thank the people who carried out those acts.

I’m not a linguistics expert, but judging by the sentences you wrote, I’d say there is a strong aura of insanity and delusion.



Might be that you are writing it because you’re a Hamas apologist and unsurprisingly hate Israel and Jews?🤔 https://t.co/zw3Ma5FGRv — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 26, 2023

And that's what it is. Hatred of Israel and Jews.

So they'll justify anything in order to cling to that antisemitism.

are you, and i mean this in the nicest way possible, smoking crack https://t.co/a9ML5Ra3EB — N. Bourbaki, last living Burkean (@d08890) November 26, 2023

Whatever she's on, she should probably quit.

If you think it’s so fun being a hostage for Hamass, why don’t you go volunteer to be one of them? Go enjoy their hospitality first hand. https://t.co/0X9pMw4pgg — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) November 26, 2023

We'll help you pack.

Should have stopped after the first line. Jesus. https://t.co/o6qDezY9gX — Fatbaldbloke (@Fatbaldbloke1) November 26, 2023

Should've not hit send, or tweeted it at all.

What's wrong with you? Looks like she's in shock or drugged and having to be lifted up by the guy behind her. https://t.co/nuQMSX3nVl — Joe Cater author of Titanic Britain 🇬🇧 Moby/Dick (@Titanic_Britain) November 26, 2023

But she was treated 'unexpectedly well' by Hamas! Maree said so!

This is Orwellian Propaganda at work. My gosh, how disgusting! “I’d say that is a look of appreciation and thanks” Appreciation for what, getting brutalized by those monsters?



This person must be operating a parody account. https://t.co/Xt0hZKFQ1n — Bernard (@ClastonB) November 26, 2023

Even Orwell would tell Maree to pump the brakes.

I’m not a psychiatrist, but you should see one. https://t.co/XokbxSe9o6 — Critical Bureaucracy Theory (@aphofer) November 26, 2023

Endorsed. Seek help, sweetie.

This is the purest form of antisemitism. Denial and whitewashing of crimes against Jews.



This person has no soul, this person has no ethical orientation. https://t.co/6SSg4T9xS3 — Tony Tsunabka (@Tonytsunam1) November 26, 2023

Yes it is.

It's completely ignoring the horrors the hostages have faced for over a month and a half, and the horrors those still in captivity continue to face. It is soulless, evil, and cruel.

Very sick.

Behold, the tiny brain of an ideologue. Unable to wrestle with the idea that Hama is a terrorist organization that butchers Jews. She instead posits this nugget of sophistry: the woman is grateful to her captors. https://t.co/OYZibWCZsF — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@HarmfulOpinion) November 26, 2023

When, and if, the hostages can speak publicly, we're sure they'll tell a different story.

We live in a time when people are tweeting about how happy and thankful people look for being treated well while held hostage after a massacre. https://t.co/KbwsRyoYlm — Poetrypainter (@poetrypainter) November 26, 2023

What a time to be alive, right?

The evil of people in this world who want Israelis to be thankful for being held hostage at pain of death for 50 days - the erasure of Jewish pain is just next level: https://t.co/eED6lYXx68 — Dr. Sara Yael Hirschhorn (@SaraHirschhorn1) November 26, 2023

It is next level.

The take of an “international relations analyst”

Must be unemployed. https://t.co/Pnr2YGVZe8 — Soozer (@Soozer4) November 26, 2023

We hope so. She's bad at that job, too.

Barbaric terrorists who murdered, raped, tortured and mutilated, then took her and many others hostage, and this is your ignorant take. The Hamas apologists refuse to stop kissing the as of evil. https://t.co/7qkhww09Hp — Joe (@JoeC1776) November 26, 2023

They love Hamas, and will defend anything Hamas does.

OMG this person is serious. Sick https://t.co/NiGa8P8nkM — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) November 26, 2023

You've messed up when Kinzinger is calling you sick.

Paraphrasing a famous saying, "Better to remain silent & be thought a fool, than post a ridiculous tweet, thus removing any doubt" https://t.co/kMziwLiQya — Dennis Yedwab (@dennisyedwab) November 26, 2023

Maree would do well to read, re-read, and take this to heart.

We need to start documenting the delusional takes by people like this. Imagine claiming someone abducted and held captive is thankful for the experience. There’s something wrong here. https://t.co/rQ52rqC9iV — Zac (@Average_Handle) November 26, 2023

That's what we're here for. To document these delusional takes and shine light on the ghouls who think and tweet stuff like this.

I’m just happy the Nazis are outing themselves



Sunshine is the greatest disinfectant my friends. https://t.co/F4EeGXn1ei — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) November 26, 2023

Yes, it is. Let them keep outing themselves.

***

