Another Day, Another Journalist Defending Hamas For Treating Hostages 'Unexpectedly Well'

Amy Curtis  |  10:30 AM on November 26, 2023
Various

What is wrong with journalists?

We've already talked about the social media influencer who thinks Hamas kept the Israeli hostages 'safe' from the IDF. And now meet Maree Campbell, a journalist and 'international relations analyst' who thinks a newly-released hostage was 'treated unexpectedly well' while being held hostage for 50 days.

A 'look of appreciation and thanks'? Are you kidding us right now?

You don't despise the media enough. You really don't.

She was treated 'unexpectedly well' in captivity, she has a gunshot wound that wasn't given proper medical attention. We're sure she's grateful for that.

They were treated 'unexpectedly well', so this shouldn't be a problem, right? When will Maree head over there to experience some Hamas hospitality?

No, she's not.

No there isn't. The word 'hostage' belies any notion they were treated well. They were kidnapped, held hostage for over a month.

Her brother is still in captivity if he's not dead.

Maree is a ghoul.

Or maybe she's wondering how many of her family, friends, and neighbors Hamas killed on 10/7.

We're seeing conflicting reports on whether or not her brother is still alive. Either way, she's traumatized, and not grateful for the monsters who changed the entire course of her life.

You don't thank terrorists. Ever.

Their desire to virtue signal has made them beyond idiotic.

It has rotted their very souls.

Yes, because they're exposing themselves on a daily basis.

And that's good, because now we know who the monsters are, and we can hold them accountable.

The more we think about the mental logic pretzel Maree had to twist to justify Hamas holding this girl hostage, the more angry we get.

It's disgusting.

Yes. Maree should spend 50 days there and report back to us.

This is harsh, but absolutely fair game. Because Maree is making that same argument. 9/11 and 10/7 were both acts of terrorism that cost thousands of lives.

And Maree thinks we should thank the people who carried out those acts.

And that's what it is. Hatred of Israel and Jews.

So they'll justify anything in order to cling to that antisemitism.

Whatever she's on, she should probably quit.

We'll help you pack.

Should've not hit send, or tweeted it at all.

But she was treated 'unexpectedly well' by Hamas! Maree said so!

Even Orwell would tell Maree to pump the brakes.

Endorsed. Seek help, sweetie.

Yes it is.

It's completely ignoring the horrors the hostages have faced for over a month and a half, and the horrors those still in captivity continue to face. It is soulless, evil, and cruel.

Very sick.

When, and if, the hostages can speak publicly, we're sure they'll tell a different story.

What a time to be alive, right?

It is next level.

We hope so. She's bad at that job, too.

They love Hamas, and will defend anything Hamas does.

You've messed up when Kinzinger is calling you sick.

Maree would do well to read, re-read, and take this to heart.

That's what we're here for. To document these delusional takes and shine light on the ghouls who think and tweet stuff like this.

Yes, it is. Let them keep outing themselves.

***

