‘Absolute Brain Worms’: Social Media Influencer Asks Us To Imagine Being Israeli Kept ‘Safe’ In Gaza

We really have no words for this absolute deranged way of thinking.

'Social media influencer' Shadid Bolsen thinks the Israeli hostages -- who were taken to Gaza by Hamas -- are being generously 'kept alive' by Hamas and under attack from Israel (who are, of course, the bad guys).

No, seriously:

Imagine being an Israeli who has been kept alive in Gaza by Hamas amidst the unprecedented bombing campaign of Gaza by your government.



While Gazans are being killed, city blocks flattened, bombs and missiles falling continuously; and you have now witnessed and experienced all… — Shahid Bolsen (@ShahidkBolsen) November 24, 2023

The entire tweet reads:

and experienced all of that for the first time ever as an Israeli; and experienced Hamas fighters doing everything they can to protect you from IDF attacks for 6 weeks. Your government has been doing everything to kill you, and Hamas has kept you safe while their own people are dying. What are the chances that ANY of these hostages will ever be allowed to speak publicly?

The hostages wouldn't be in Gaza if Hamas didn't take them there.

Seems a vital bit of information Bolsen left out, no?

Maybe Hamas shouldn't have taken babies hostage in the first place. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 24, 2023

Exactly.

Kept alive by Hamas?



The same terrorist organization who kidnapped Israeli teenagers and grandmothers and then executed them?



Yes. Real humanitarians.



You’re delusional. — Tamar Schwarzbard 🇮🇱 (@TSchwarzbard) November 24, 2023

Delusional is being kind.

Right? They’re just desperate to ruin Hamas’ reputation. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 24, 2023

That's definitely it. Won't someone think of Hamas' reputation?

"Your government has been doing everything to kill you, and Hamas has kept you safe while their own people are dying."



You are sick AF.



Destroy Hamas. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) November 24, 2023

Sick and twisted, for sure.

Yeah, those hostages owe their abductors a debt of gratitude.



Are you out of your mind? — Jake13th 🏴‍☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) November 24, 2023

Yes. Yes, he is.

The people who raped them and killed their family aren’t the good guys here idiot. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 24, 2023

No, they are not.

It continues to shock me the number of people who are so morally rotten inside who keep pretending there might be good in murderers, rapists and terrorists.



But as least they have finally, fully revealed themselves. Now that we know, we will not forget. — One of several Jeff Goldmans (@TheJeffGoldman) November 24, 2023

Never, ever forget.

Hamas took Israeli babies hostage and you're praising Hamas for not murdering them? Your moral compass is beyond repair. https://t.co/dER4no42Es — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 24, 2023

He has no moral compass.

“Hamas has kept you safe…” absolute brain worms https://t.co/TuLK4SitZG — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 24, 2023

Absolute brain worms.

He had this thought. Then he tweeted it and defended it.

Shut it down everybody. We have the dumbest take. https://t.co/8AABk7zknB — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) November 24, 2023

Yep. He wins the prize.

The idea kidnapped children should be “grateful” to their captors is insane. The level of reach here to portray terrorists as the good guys deserves all the mockery. https://t.co/SOtQXlqQjG — LibertyJ (@LibertyJen) November 25, 2023

All the mockery.

Which is why we're here.

This is like if Goebbels were a Twitter troll. https://t.co/WzjWqwil0D — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) November 24, 2023

Yes it is.

How did that Israeli come to be in the care of Hamas? https://t.co/YgJZJSZ9yS — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 24, 2023

He doesn't answer that question.

It’s because they believe the hostages are clearly more valuable to them than their own people. How is this hard? https://t.co/PblkapSscE — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) November 24, 2023

Because he's incapable of rational, logical thought.

“Hey, we didn’t murder ALL the Jews we attacked on 10/7. A ‘Thank you’ would be nice.” https://t.co/xLApfLdckl — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 25, 2023

We're so ungrateful, apparently.

Hamas are heroes for taking Jews hostage and keeping some of them alive?



Possibly the worst take of all time. https://t.co/Qo8gPN7dWT — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) November 24, 2023

It's certainly up there.

And they got a continental breakfast and a copy of USA Today every morning.



Ingrates.



These takes get exponentially more idiotic as their propaganda war grinds one. https://t.co/pEqr5pirFH — Dave Gordon (@D_Gordzo) November 25, 2023

Really grasping at straws here, isn't he?

Wow. The actual nerve it takes to write this tweet. Incredible. https://t.co/SYsK5NgEWD — FJ (@Natsecjeff) November 24, 2023

It takes some nerve.

Our enemies are moral cripples. https://t.co/rsXGPeUKuH — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) November 24, 2023

Yes they are.

“Imagine being a Jew who has been kept alive in Auschwitz by Hitler amidst the unprecedented bombing campaign of Germany by your government.”



Y’all hear how ridiculous this sounds, right? https://t.co/gyN1HVFbyh — Will Lanigan🌵🏴‍☠️ (@WillLanigan) November 24, 2023

We do. It's beyond ridiculous.

“The hostages should be grateful for the terrorists who abducted them” is one hell of a take. https://t.co/qJ3ePcysCL — David In Maryland (@DavidInMaryland) November 24, 2023

It's a take, that's for sure.

I am sure that Israelis who witnessed the rape and slaughter of their friends and were forced into seven weeks of captivity will be quick to speak on behalf of their captors and angry about the lengths their government went to secure their release. https://t.co/jEU6mwbtE1 — Mike Cosper (@MikeCosper) November 24, 2023

We're sure they'll be so mad the IDF freed them while destroying Hamas.

I know one of the hostages and I promise you, they're prouder than ever of the IDF. https://t.co/2clgmgTG8H — yael🦕 (@birdhonks) November 25, 2023

We're going to go with this, because there isn't a doubt in our mind this is 100% accurate. Bolsen can gaslight all he wants, but the world knows the truth of the hostages and who the bad guys are here.

***

