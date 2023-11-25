‘Absolute Brain Worms’: Social Media Influencer Asks Us To Imagine Being Israeli Kept ‘Safe’ In Gaza

New Calif. Law Mandates K-12 Students Be Taught 'Media Literacy' (ACTUAL Literacy Not...
Amy Curtis  |  11:00 AM on November 25, 2023
Twitchy

We really have no words for this absolute deranged way of thinking.

'Social media influencer' Shadid Bolsen thinks the Israeli hostages -- who were taken to Gaza by Hamas -- are being generously 'kept alive' by Hamas and under attack from Israel (who are, of course, the bad guys).

No, seriously:

The entire tweet reads:

and experienced all of  that for the first time ever as an Israeli; and experienced Hamas fighters doing everything they can to protect you from IDF attacks for 6 weeks.  Your government has been doing everything to kill you, and Hamas has kept you safe while their own people are dying.

What are the chances that ANY of these hostages will ever be allowed to speak publicly?

The hostages wouldn't be in Gaza if Hamas didn't take them there.

Seems a vital bit of information Bolsen left out, no?

Exactly.

Delusional is being kind.

That's definitely it. Won't someone think of Hamas' reputation?

Sick and twisted, for sure.

Yes. Yes, he is.

No, they are not.

Never, ever forget.

He has no moral compass.

Absolute brain worms.

He had this thought. Then he tweeted it and defended it.

Yep. He wins the prize.

All the mockery.

Which is why we're here.

Yes it is.

He doesn't answer that question.

Because he's incapable of rational, logical thought.

We're so ungrateful, apparently.

It's certainly up there.

Really grasping at straws here, isn't he?

It takes some nerve.

Yes they are.

We do. It's beyond ridiculous.

It's a take, that's for sure.

We're sure they'll be so mad the IDF freed them while destroying Hamas.

We're going to go with this, because there isn't a doubt in our mind this is 100% accurate. Bolsen can gaslight all he wants, but the world knows the truth of the hostages and who the bad guys are here.

***

