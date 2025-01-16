Start Updating Your Resume: Unhinged Lefty in Space Force Gear Promises a Coup Against Trump

We think it's safe to say that the left is not handling Donald Trump's resounding electoral victory very well.

They have fled Twitter for the 'safe space' of BlueSky, a few of the celebrities have even made good on their promise to flee the country (thank God), and the ones who remain in the USA and on Twitter are throwing apoplectic fits with Trump's inauguration only a few days away.

In their desperation, it seems that some on the left are even going into their bag of old dirty tricks and promising to undermine the second Trump administration from within. Chuck Schumer has bragged about forming a 'shadow government' and some Pentagon officials (most of whom are likely to be fired immediately by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth) have openly discussed disobeying the Commander-in-Chief.

Peter Strzok and Lisa Page would be so proud.

They are so unhinged that some are refusing to accept that Trump will be inaugurated while also promising to get all insurrection-y after he IS inaugurated. (How does that work, exactly?)

Watch:

Deranged liberal wearing a Space Force jacket (with his name on it) claims the “silent heroes” of the FBI/CIA are going to “pounce” and save our Democracy by performing a coup on Trump — a duly elected president. pic.twitter.com/mFnm3RRcJw — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 16, 2025

We can't confirm whether or not this crazy person actually works for Space Force, but it sure looks like he has some position in the Armed Forces. (Many people on Twitter claimed that this is USMC Brigadier General Simon Doran, but we cannot confirm that.)

We have to wonder if he knows the possible penalties for openly defying your Commander-in-Chief in this manner. If he's lucky, he'll ONLY lose his job.

Maybe right after confirmation, @Kash_Patel should call him in? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) January 16, 2025

That sounds like an outstanding idea. While we're at it, we're pretty sure Hegseth would like a chat with him as well.

Maybe Kristi Noem too, who will be overseeing the U.S. Secret Service.

I think the secret service needs to pay this clown a visit https://t.co/KmzTlZErJS — Tiffany (@tiffanylloree) January 16, 2025

You don't want to get on Noem's bad side. Just look what she did to that dog.

Fire all of these people!! https://t.co/SDHupXEAlf — HappyGirl (@JL42789377) January 16, 2025

At minimum.

We seem to recall that, during the Biden administration, penalties for 'sedition' were a lot harsher.

Is he inciting insurrection?? Jail him immediately! (That’s how this works right) — RedWave (@RedWave1001) January 16, 2025

We didn't create these rules. But it's high time that the left was forced to play by them.

National metal illness lock up day January 20th https://t.co/vTP5F2x9xt — Anthony Velasco (@AnthonyVel56370) January 16, 2025

We still can't get over the twisted pretzel logic from this rocket scientist, promising to subvert Trump when he becomes President, but denying that he ever will become President in the same breath.

We'll just chalk it up to leftist logic, which is kind of like playing a game of Calvinball.

the ugly face of the marxist deep-state. eliminate the vermin. https://t.co/HNV6eDbOxM — Philosophia (@Victorsteve2040) January 16, 2025

Maybe this individual was lashing out because he KNOWS that he is going to be out of a job soon. And we're guessing he doesn't have that many marketable skills outside of government work.

Haven’t I seen this idiot on another video? https://t.co/jkGXhA6eGT — Tammy Ingram (@TammyIngram1) January 16, 2025

Apparently, he also recorded a video stating his certainty that Trump would be arrested and jailed when he appeared in New York for sentencing on his bogus Stormy Daniels conviction.

Not to mention another doozy about Kamala Harris:

Isn’t that the same unhinged lunatic that said Kamala couldn’t lose? I wondered what happened to him. The jacket is epic. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/9vpmGrtZXH — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) January 16, 2025

So, you know, he ain't exactly Nostradamus.

Boy is he going to be disappointed — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@jsmith4966) January 16, 2025

We can't wait for his next video after Trump is sworn in on Monday. Maybe he can incriminate a few other people in the three-letter agencies in addition to himself.

Let's all check on him Tuesday. 🤣 https://t.co/BpkJRZXx6g — Lisa 🇺🇸 🦅 🐘 🐾 (@Belladontbite) January 16, 2025

Now THAT is going to be ugly.

So, yeah. We kind of want to see it too.

In all seriousness, this person is clearly a nutter, whoever he is and whoever he works for. Trump administration officials, be they from the Defense Department, Justice Department, or Homeland Security (or all three) need to sit him down for an interview.

And if he really is with Space Force, we hope someone qualified takes his job after he is fired.

Hopefully, on January 21 and not a day later.