Megyn Kelly and Glenn Greenwald Point and Laugh at Natasha Bertrand's Classified Info 'Outrage'

The event that the left is trying WAY too hard to label 'Signalgate' is bringing out some hypocrite Hall of Famers as the Democrat Party continues to try to grasp at any straw within their reach to take down the Trump administration.

Hillary Clinton, who illegally kept classified documents in a server in her bathroom and got away with it, is now aghast -- AGHAST, we say -- that a journalist was accidentally included in a Signal chat stream. Then, there is Chinese spy Fang Fang's favorite boy toy, Eric Swalwell, who demanded to know if Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has resigned yet.

Yes, our eyes rolled into the back of our heads just as much as yours did.

The legacy media, of course, is no stranger to this type of hypocrisy. It is their stock in trade. Politico, which dutifully ignored having a senile Commander in Chief for four years, not to mention a Defense Secretary who twice went AWOL, is now saying that no other SecDef would survive this in any other administration.

Good Lord. They have no shame. And we can't say 'shameless' without mentioning CNN's Natasha Bertrand, who not only had a leading hand in pushing the fake Steele dossier on America, but also was one of the primary architects of the 'Hunter's laptop is Russian disinformation' lie.

The information Secretary of Defense Hegseth disclosed in the Signal chat was classified at the time he wrote it, especially because the operation had not even started yet, according to a US defense official and another source who was briefed on the operation.



“It is safe to say… https://t.co/y7gArrI6ca — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) March 26, 2025

'It is safe to say that anybody in uniform would be court martialed for this,' the official said. 'We don’t provide that level of information on unclassified systems, in order to protect the lives and safety of the servicemembers carrying out these strikes. If we did, it would be wholly irresponsible. My most junior analysts know not to do this.'

If there was an Olympic medal in clutching fake pearls (while also citing anonymous sources), Bertrand would take home the gold.

But people were not about to let Bertrand get away with this Herculean feat of hypocrisy. Last night, Megyn Kelly literally laughed in Bertrand's face for trying to manufacture outrage while simultaneously hoping that everyone would forget her role in two of the biggest lies in American political history.

Omg @ggreenwald - Natasha Bertrand is horrified - horrified! - at the release of classified information! https://t.co/wI3q4BpMB4 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 27, 2025

Kelly tagged independent journalist Glenn Greenwald in her tweet for a reason. He has done as much work as any reporter -- and more than any 'journalist' in legacy media, of course -- to expose the lies of the Steele dossier and the 'Russian disinformation' on that laptop.

Greenwald responded to Kelly with a SCORCHING tweet of his own.

That spokesperson for the US Security State masquerading as a journalist believes classified information should be disclosed only when her bosses at CIA tell her to do that: pic.twitter.com/JrlR6X1qof — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 27, 2025

Yeah, we're thinking that maybe Bertrand should sit this one out.

Maybe she should sit EVERYTHING out from here to eternity.

Nothing says journalistic integrity like pushing CIA-fed disinfo in 2020 and clutching pearls over group chat leaks in 2025. Natasha’s guiding principle: “Leaks for me, not for thee.” — Unfiltered Social Worker (@UnfilteredSW) March 27, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when she (D)oes it, obviously.

I don't believe anything about the CIA unless it runs through Natasha's kidneys first.



And this is the thanks I get. pic.twitter.com/gLfLRpSdgU — The Honker (@Honker0) March 27, 2025

HA.

Don't feel bad about being blocked, though. Like any 'stunning and brave' journalist, Bertrand turned replies off to her tweet. That's how we know how strongly she believes her own BS.

But it didn't save her from Kelly, Greenwald, or anyone else.

BREAKING: Woman who pushed the Steele Dossier is suddenly very concerned about intel accuracy and national security. Sources say irony is in critical condition. — Unfiltered Social Worker (@UnfilteredSW) March 27, 2025

Irony has, in fact, flatlined on the table and kicked the bucket.

Oh snap. The internet never forgets. — Michael (@Stupendous14all) March 27, 2025

No, it does not. What's amazing is that 'journalists' like Bertrand think they can still get away with it.

If that gets her horrified, she must have s**t her pants when she found out Biden had classified documents in his easily accessed, unlocked garage!! 😳😳🙄🙄🙄🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — ImUrHuckleberry (@HuckurLuck) March 27, 2025

Uhh, Bertrand was on vacation when that happened?

Sorry, we tried. That's the best we got.

Was she horrified about 13 American heroes murdered at Abbey gate during the Jake Sullivan disastrous Afghan withdrawal? Or the 51 Americans killed by Hamas on 10.7? Or the Chinese spy balloons? Signal breach bad, but have some perspective. Look at the predecessor… what a joke! — Suzi Kota (@SuziBKota) March 27, 2025

Vacation, vacation, and more vacation, clearly. That CNN benefits package sounds outstanding.

Could she please remind us how she covered Benghazi, Hillary’s destruction of government cell phones & hard drives, as well as her unsecured private/government email server housed in a bathroom that she wiped upon leaving as Secretary of State? — Cicero (@mthjwbgs) March 27, 2025

We're starting to notice a pattern here. Maybe if we keep relating all of the stories Bertrand ignored, along with all of the lies she concocted, we can win two Emmys like she did.

It’s comical to watch the mental breakdown they’re all having, as though they suddenly developed a collective concern for the safety of America. — Nicki🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@nickisnest) March 27, 2025

They're not fooling anyone.

We know that the leftist media does not actually care about this Signal chat. They're pretending to care because this is Episode #936,425 of their ongoing saga, 'We got him THIS time!'

But when that TDS comes from the likes of Clinton, Swalwell, and deep state mouthpiece Natasha Bertrand, we have to laugh at their belief that they have ANY remaining credibility with the American people.

Sorry, folks. But that disappeared way back in Episode #10.