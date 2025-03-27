Organized Offensive! Dem Party’s Potty Mouth Strategy Fails as Poll Numbers Remain in...
Vance Visits Marines and Fires Weapons Providing Stark Contrast to Walz’s Viral Shotgun...
Earthly Reward: Bishop Who Went on Political Screed During Inauguration Prayer Service Get...
Spray It with a Smile! Local TV News Team Turns Water Main Break...
VIP
NPR Media Guy Defends Network’s Decision Not to Cover the Hunter Biden Laptop...
The Bulwark's Tim Miller Asks If a Black Lesbian Soldier Had Texted Attack...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts Reporter from the UK
Rep. Brandon Gill Posts Video of the 'Most Vitriolic Hate Imaginable' Aired on...
Leftwing Palestinian Activists Lose Their MINDS Over Peaceful Pro-Israel Protesters Standi...
Politico Columnist Says No Other SecDef Would Survive This in Another Administration
That PBS, NPR 'Serves Rural Communities' Myth Again
Congressmen Display 'Fire Elon, Save Elmo' Sign, Ask If Elmo Is a Communist
VIP
Ayanna Pressley Thinks We Should Roll Out the Red Carpet for Hamas Fans—Hard...
Jasmine Crockett Defends Taxpayer-Funded NPR and PBS in Profane Rant with Obligatory Fox...

Megyn Kelly and Glenn Greenwald Point and Laugh at Natasha Bertrand's Classified Info 'Outrage'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on March 27, 2025
Twitchy

The event that the left is trying WAY too hard to label 'Signalgate' is bringing out some hypocrite Hall of Famers as the Democrat Party continues to try to grasp at any straw within their reach to take down the Trump administration. 

Advertisement

Hillary Clinton, who illegally kept classified documents in a server in her bathroom and got away with it, is now aghast -- AGHAST, we say -- that a journalist was accidentally included in a Signal chat stream. Then, there is Chinese spy Fang Fang's favorite boy toy, Eric Swalwell, who demanded to know if Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has resigned yet

Yes, our eyes rolled into the back of our heads just as much as yours did. 

The legacy media, of course, is no stranger to this type of hypocrisy. It is their stock in trade. Politico, which dutifully ignored having a senile Commander in Chief for four years, not to mention a Defense Secretary who twice went AWOL, is now saying that no other SecDef would survive this in any other administration

Good Lord. They have no shame. And we can't say 'shameless' without mentioning CNN's Natasha Bertrand, who not only had a leading hand in pushing the fake Steele dossier on America, but also was one of the primary architects of the 'Hunter's laptop is Russian disinformation' lie.

Recommended

Organized Offensive! Dem Party’s Potty Mouth Strategy Fails as Poll Numbers Remain in the Toilet
Warren Squire
Advertisement

'It is safe to say that anybody in uniform would be court martialed for this,' the official said. 'We don’t provide that level of information on unclassified systems, in order to protect the lives and safety of the servicemembers carrying out these strikes. If we did, it would be wholly irresponsible. My most junior analysts know not to do this.'

If there was an Olympic medal in clutching fake pearls (while also citing anonymous sources), Bertrand would take home the gold.

But people were not about to let Bertrand get away with this Herculean feat of hypocrisy. Last night, Megyn Kelly literally laughed in Bertrand's face for trying to manufacture outrage while simultaneously hoping that everyone would forget her role in two of the biggest lies in American political history.

Kelly tagged independent journalist Glenn Greenwald in her tweet for a reason. He has done as much work as any reporter -- and more than any 'journalist' in legacy media, of course -- to expose the lies of the Steele dossier and the 'Russian disinformation' on that laptop. 

Greenwald responded to Kelly with a SCORCHING tweet of his own. 

Advertisement

Yeah, we're thinking that maybe Bertrand should sit this one out. 

Maybe she should sit EVERYTHING out from here to eternity. 

It's (D)ifferent when she (D)oes it, obviously. 

HA. 

Don't feel bad about being blocked, though. Like any 'stunning and brave' journalist, Bertrand turned replies off to her tweet. That's how we know how strongly she believes her own BS. 

But it didn't save her from Kelly, Greenwald, or anyone else. 

Advertisement

Irony has, in fact, flatlined on the table and kicked the bucket. 

No, it does not. What's amazing is that 'journalists' like Bertrand think they can still get away with it. 

Uhh, Bertrand was on vacation when that happened? 

Sorry, we tried. That's the best we got. 

Vacation, vacation, and more vacation, clearly. That CNN benefits package sounds outstanding. 

We're starting to notice a pattern here. Maybe if we keep relating all of the stories Bertrand ignored, along with all of the lies she concocted, we can win two Emmys like she did.

Advertisement

They're not fooling anyone. 

We know that the leftist media does not actually care about this Signal chat. They're pretending to care because this is Episode #936,425 of their ongoing saga, 'We got him THIS time!'

But when that TDS comes from the likes of Clinton, Swalwell, and deep state mouthpiece Natasha Bertrand, we have to laugh at their belief that they have ANY remaining credibility with the American people. 

Sorry, folks. But that disappeared way back in Episode #10. 

Tags: CNN GLENN GREENWALD HYPOCRISY MEGYN KELLY CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS PETE HEGSETH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Organized Offensive! Dem Party’s Potty Mouth Strategy Fails as Poll Numbers Remain in the Toilet
Warren Squire
Rep. Brandon Gill Posts Video of the 'Most Vitriolic Hate Imaginable' Aired on PBS
Brett T.
Spray It with a Smile! Local TV News Team Turns Water Main Break Into a Viral Video Moment (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Vance Visits Marines and Fires Weapons Providing Stark Contrast to Walz’s Viral Shotgun Campaign Flub
Warren Squire
Leftwing Palestinian Activists Lose Their MINDS Over Peaceful Pro-Israel Protesters Standing Quietly
Chad Felix Greene
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts Reporter from the UK
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Organized Offensive! Dem Party’s Potty Mouth Strategy Fails as Poll Numbers Remain in the Toilet Warren Squire
Advertisement