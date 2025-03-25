Hillary Clinton Wants to Weigh in on Signal 'Security Breach'

You've all heard that Atlantic fabulist Jeffrey Goldberg was accidentally invited to a Signal chat hosted by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Rather than leave the chat or make himself known, Goldberg sat in and then wrote a sensational piece about it for The Atlantic, saying that the administration revealed secret war plans.

Hillary Clinton, who always turns off replies now, couldn't believe it:

👀 You have got to be kidding me.https://t.co/IhhvFvw6DG pic.twitter.com/bnNG4dGSpI — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2025

She has got to be kidding us. This is the woman who set up a homebrew email server and never used her official email address as Secretary of State, probably to avoid FOIA laws. She exchanged emails with President Barack Obama using his secret code name to keep everything secure. Her emails — the 30,000 that weren't deleted and wiped by BleachBit — were found on the laptop of skeezeball Anthony Weiner, her assistant Huma Abedin's husband. But you have got to be kidding Hillary. You have to be kidding us that she's not in jail for improper handling of classified information. How secure was clintonemail.com?

Clinton's turned off replies, but POLITICO's Capitol bureau chief weighed in as well:

You gotta just love the rich, only-in-Washington irony of ...



1⃣Republicans who tormented @HillaryClinton for her private-email-server scandal, now trying to downplay what could be some sort of breach of sensitive info...



And at the same time....



2⃣Dems pouncing on this… — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) March 25, 2025

… controversy, after defending Clinton's email brouhaha for years. Rs will argue that these episodes are not equal. Dems will as well. But still... how the tables turn.

Democrats pounce! But seriously, these are not the same. Clinton was not "tormented" (though she deserved to be), and it wasn't a "private email server." It was stored in the bathroom of a web hosting company.

Sweetie, take the loss and wake up — 🇺🇸 JimAaron 🇺🇸 (@ArOkTxNm1) March 25, 2025

The Clinton thing is leagues worse though since she did it on purpose, sent classified emails on her private server for years, and tried to cover it up. They aren’t even the same universe of bad. — reaction.gif 🇺🇸 (@TheReactionGif) March 25, 2025

Exactly.

Hilary Clinton was tormented? That’s hysterical 😂😂😂 — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) March 25, 2025

When Hillary Clinton was being investigated, she made Cheryl Mills, who was involved, her attorney so nobody could question her under "attorney-client privilege." That's never been done before, but the FBI allowed it. And then helped them both smash their devices. — ObamaSucksAnus (@realObamaSucks) March 25, 2025

Wow congrats on both-sidesing this in record time, you're back on your A-game! — MJ The CPA (@MJ_The_CPA) March 25, 2025

“Wipe it, like with a cloth?” — BeacH20 (@islandblues08) March 25, 2025

Are you saying Hillary mistyped and accidentally set up a server in her bathroom to handle sensitive data?



Get the fcuk out of here. — Wesley Mouch (@WesleyMouch3) March 25, 2025

She had her own email server set up from the jump. She'd been planning this ruse for a while.

Goldberg was accidental, Hillary was on purpose. — lol (@33Cray) March 25, 2025

Hillary Clinton purposely broke the law with an unsecured and secret server she used to skirt oversight and FOIA requests. It also exposed all of our info to the world for years. Then, she lied about it and destroyed evidence and was never prosecuted. Try again. — ObamaSucksAnus (@realObamaSucks) March 25, 2025

Guys, don't forget that Hillary Clinton, the smartest woman in America, didn't know what a "c" stood for. And she also couldn't operate a fax machine and didn't know what wiping a server was. She was a straight-up retard. — ObamaSucksAnus (@realObamaSucks) March 25, 2025

That's right … she thought "C" was just a paragraph marker. And they started marking them with the letter C for some reason.

There is absolutely no comparison here. Everything Clinton did that she was "tormented" for was on purpose and premeditated. The Signal thing was an accident. Do not try to compare the two.

And Clinton has the nerve to show up and comment. She has no shame so she couldn't have been "tormented."

