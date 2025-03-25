Hillary Clinton Wants to Weigh in on Signal 'Security Breach'

VIP
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on March 25, 2025
ABC News

You've all heard that Atlantic fabulist Jeffrey Goldberg was accidentally invited to a Signal chat hosted by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. Rather than leave the chat or make himself known, Goldberg sat in and then wrote a sensational piece about it for The Atlantic, saying that the administration revealed secret war plans.

Hillary Clinton, who always turns off replies now, couldn't believe it:

She has got to be kidding us. This is the woman who set up a homebrew email server and never used her official email address as Secretary of State, probably to avoid FOIA laws. She exchanged emails with President Barack Obama using his secret code name to keep everything secure. Her emails — the 30,000 that weren't deleted and wiped by BleachBit — were found on the laptop of skeezeball Anthony Weiner, her assistant Huma Abedin's husband. But you have got to be kidding Hillary. You have to be kidding us that she's not in jail for improper handling of classified information. How secure was clintonemail.com?

Clinton's turned off replies, but POLITICO's Capitol bureau chief weighed in as well:

… controversy, after defending Clinton's email brouhaha for years.

Rs will argue that these episodes are not equal.  Dems will as well. But still...  how the tables turn.

Democrats pounce! But seriously, these are not the same. Clinton was not "tormented" (though she deserved to be), and it wasn't a "private email server." It was stored in the bathroom of a web hosting company.

Exactly.

She had her own email server set up from the jump. She'd been planning this ruse for a while.

That's right … she thought "C" was just a paragraph marker. And they started marking them with the letter C for some reason.

There is absolutely no comparison here. Everything Clinton did that she was "tormented" for was on purpose and premeditated. The Signal thing was an accident. Do not try to compare the two.

And Clinton has the nerve to show up and comment. She has no shame so she couldn't have been "tormented."

