Jesus Would Be SO DISAPPOINTED: Episcopal Bishop Says Helping White Folks Contradicts Their Mission

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on May 14, 2025
imgflip

The other day, the Episcopal Church in America ended its decades-long relationship with the government resettling refugees in America.

Why?

They're mad that the Trump administration brought 59 Afrikaners from South Africa to live in America.

That's it. That's why.

Now an Episcopalian Bishop reaffirmed what we kinda suspected: the Episcopalian Church is a woke, morally therapeutic deist political arm of the Democratic Party, and not a religion.

WATCH:

We totally remember the part of the Bible that says, 'what you do to the least of these (except those White folks).

Right.

They'll pretend they have no authority to settle a conflict between Africans.

Because that would be racist, too. Or something.

Really amazing.

And this writer would bet it's directly tied to how much government money the church received over the last five decades.

They'd deserve it.

Truth.

In the mind of intersectionalists, the Afrikaners deserve to be persecuted because of things past generations did.

It's a cycle of violence they have no intention of stopping.

Yup.

In the Church of Woke, there is no forgiveness for sin.

He sure did.

Oh well.

Yes.

Die for the sins of their fathers.

A smart move, it seems. Because it appears you're not welcome there.

