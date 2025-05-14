Jesus Would Be SO DISAPPOINTED: Episcopal Bishop Says Helping White Folks Contradicts Their Mission

The other day, the Episcopal Church in America ended its decades-long relationship with the government resettling refugees in America.

Why?

They're mad that the Trump administration brought 59 Afrikaners from South Africa to live in America.

That's it. That's why.

Now an Episcopalian Bishop reaffirmed what we kinda suspected: the Episcopalian Church is a woke, morally therapeutic deist political arm of the Democratic Party, and not a religion.

WATCH:

Episcopal Church Bishop Sean Rowe: It's against what we stand for to help white refugees fleeing South Africa pic.twitter.com/h4LEZaYQt6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 14, 2025

We totally remember the part of the Bible that says, 'what you do to the least of these (except those White folks).

There is actually a significant humanitarian problem in Ethiopia, but these groups don’t care about that. Because it’s internal and based on ethnic conflicts. It doesn’t fit into the SocJus narrative. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) May 14, 2025

Right.

They'll pretend they have no authority to settle a conflict between Africans.

Because that would be racist, too. Or something.

Over the past 50 years, the Episcopal Church has somehow turned into one of the most vile, evil institutions in the world. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) May 14, 2025

Really amazing.

And this writer would bet it's directly tied to how much government money the church received over the last five decades.

All political... Time to take the tax exemption away. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 14, 2025

They'd deserve it.

The Episcopalian Church is a very religious organization, though that religion is no longer Christianity. — Dale Franks ⚛️ (@DaleFranks) May 14, 2025

Truth.

“Racial justice”? How about helping the white people from South Africa who are being persecuted because of their race? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 14, 2025

In the mind of intersectionalists, the Afrikaners deserve to be persecuted because of things past generations did.

It's a cycle of violence they have no intention of stopping.

Absolutely astounding. So, as apartheid is long over what he's saying is he believes in collective ancestral punishment.



I'd love to hear his thoughts on white Southerners... — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) May 14, 2025

Yup.

In the Church of Woke, there is no forgiveness for sin.

Trump basically baited them into exposing that this was always about the Great replacement and never about "refugees" or "human rights." — captive dreamer (@siegfriedmuell) May 14, 2025

He sure did.

South Africa is about to become Zimbabwe pic.twitter.com/xtxC6jQcNp — Crazy Moments (@Crazymoments01) May 14, 2025

Oh well.

We know the Woke don't believe the European-ancestry belong in South Africa, but now they don't believe they should leave? So their stance is...the white people deserve to stay and be killed? https://t.co/ptYTBBEDGT — Renna (@RennaW) May 14, 2025

Yes.

Die for the sins of their fathers.

This is why I left the Episcopal church. All of it is woke garbage anymore and nothing actually Christ like. https://t.co/oyWJpj3inB — Natalie F Danelishen (@Chesschick01) May 14, 2025

A smart move, it seems. Because it appears you're not welcome there.

The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



