Trump Has Scrambled CNN's Brains! Check Out This Absolutely Cracked Headline on Egg Prices

After the inauguration, the Left was suddenly -- almost miraculously -- concerned about egg prices. NBC News even woke up from its four-year nap to start tracking grocery prices.

When egg prices started going down in March, the media were either silent or kept up the spin that prices weren't really coming down.

Now CNN is admitting they are, but check out this headline from CNN:

This is UNBELIEVABLE.



The whole story is that @POTUS is lying about egg prices going down, but egg prices are going down….



Give me a break @cnn. You just can’t make this up. 🤦🏻‍♀️🤨 pic.twitter.com/QM4Zhexrku — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) May 14, 2025

Seriously?!

And it's real.

For months, President Donald Trump has falsely claimed that egg prices are tumbling. It wasn’t true then, but it’s true now. Egg prices fell 12.7% last month, the biggest monthly decline since 1984, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. And they could continue to fall this month, too: The USDA reported last week that a dozen large white-shell eggs now cost $3.30 on average, down a whopping 69 cents from a week before. It’s a remarkable reversal after egg prices surged in each of the past five months – and 17 of the past 19 months – because of a deadly avian flu epidemic that necessitated the mass culling of egg-laying hens.

We don't despise the media enough.

No imagine all the other stories they never corrected or told the truth about...



...that's the bubble I used to live in for years



It's very difficult to break out of it. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 14, 2025

The list is almost endless.

CNN is shameless. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 14, 2025

Yes, they are.

@BrendanCarrFCC when will these propaganda networks be held accountable for their continued lies and trying to undermine a sitting President? — KrisNVnmiP (@SophieMae1022) May 14, 2025

Other than Scott Jennings, CNN is unwatchable.

Orwell's 1984 was supposed to be a cautionary tale. CNN took it as an instruction manual. pic.twitter.com/5iapr6J8WM — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) May 14, 2025

They sure did.

Ridiculous amounts of lying are happening in the media. It’s absurd what kind of smears they get away with and can put on tv as fact for their viewers and readers. — MSCasey (@Seethemscatter2) May 14, 2025

All they do is lie in service of the Democratic Party.

It’s impossible to hate the media enough — jay plemons (@jayplemons) May 14, 2025

Correct.

All MSM is a joke. It's a shame we can't defund them, too https://t.co/o5TQpPDwzz — CFystro (@CFystro) May 14, 2025

They're doing a good job of defunding themselves.

The corporate press is the enemy of the people#ARnews https://t.co/784XcfTrWd — Arkyhog (@Arkyhog) May 14, 2025

Donald Trump was right about that, too.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



