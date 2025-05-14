HOLY COW: Hakeem Jeffries' Interview With Wolf Blitzer Is OFF THE CHARTS Cringe...
Self-Awareness Check! Jake Tapper Decries the ‘Cheap Fakes’ Hoax - Yes, the Very...
What a Coincidence! Dems Now Using Exact Same Words to Deflect From Qs...

Trump Has Scrambled CNN's Brains! Check Out This Absolutely Cracked Headline on Egg Prices

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on May 14, 2025
After the inauguration, the Left was suddenly -- almost miraculously -- concerned about egg prices. NBC News even woke up from its four-year nap to start tracking grocery prices

When egg prices started going down in March, the media were either silent or kept up the spin that prices weren't really coming down.

Now CNN is admitting they are, but check out this headline from CNN:

Seriously?!

And it's real.

For months, President Donald Trump has falsely claimed that egg prices are tumbling. It wasn’t true then, but it’s true now.

Egg prices fell 12.7% last month, the biggest monthly decline since 1984, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. And they could continue to fall this month, too: The USDA reported last week that a dozen large white-shell eggs now cost $3.30 on average, down a whopping 69 cents from a week before.

It’s a remarkable reversal after egg prices surged in each of the past five months – and 17 of the past 19 months – because of a deadly avian flu epidemic that necessitated the mass culling of egg-laying hens.

We don't despise the media enough.

The list is almost endless.

Yes, they are.

Other than Scott Jennings, CNN is unwatchable.

They sure did.

All they do is lie in service of the Democratic Party.

Correct.

They're doing a good job of defunding themselves.

Donald Trump was right about that, too.

