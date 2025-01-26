Democrats Suddenly Realize Eggs Are Expensive Days After Biden’s Exit

Do you remember how people were trying to tell Democrats throughout the entire Biden presidency that grocery prices were high and it was hurting American families? Yeah, we remember too.

What response did we get? 'Well, they're not that high. Bidenomics is working! It's actually fine because … argle bargle blerg. It's because of price gouging from the egg makers!' Yep, we heard it all.

Suddenly, mere days after Biden shuffled out of the White House for the last time, Democrats have suddenly discovered that eggs are expensive, and guess whose fault it is?

You guessed it! It's Donald Trump's fault. A few days after his second term was hatched, Trump somehow made egg prices skyrocket. Most impressive.

BREAKING: Under Donald Trump’s leadership, egg prices in the United States have hit an all time high. — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) January 25, 2025

They actually typed that out: 'Under Donald Trump's leadership … ' On his fifth day in office. LOL.

These are unserious people.

They ignored American citizens for years, and now we have an egg-istential crisis. As Twitchy readers know, they've even blamed racism, because of course, they did.

The cost of eggs is now $9 but the federal minimum wage is still $7.25 an hour. Families are struggling to buy groceries while corporations continue to profit from price-gouging. But I know this doesn’t matter to President Trump and his billionaire friends. pic.twitter.com/oDPgr9buHj — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) January 23, 2025

No longer walking on pricey eggshells around Biden's horrible economy, Democrats are leaning in.

Egged on by other leftist narrative builders, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib went on a tirade in the House, clucking about high prices and blaming everything from low minimum wages, price gouging, and racism for the high price of eggs.

Conspicuously missing from her rant was any mention of the economic policies that emanated from Joe Biden's hard-boiled brain.

Wrong.

They're still ridiculously high, thanks to Biden's inflation, but they're not $9, you loon. pic.twitter.com/LFEj3qZxbm — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) January 24, 2025

Tlaib couldn't even make an honest argument. She wanted so badly to compare the price of eggs (which is high) to the federal minimum wage that she used a graphic of eggs that cost $9.19, but for how many? That's sort of an important piece of information, right?

The eggs pictured in her graphic do not appear to be one dozen cartons. Likely, they are 18 extra large eggs.

At the time of this writing, 18 extra large eggs can be purchased at the Dearborn Walmart Supercenter for $7.47.

Democrats always overplay their hand.

Your state requires that people are forced to buy the most expensive eggs on the market. pic.twitter.com/AQQAVhVzJI — Good Morning Liberty (@GoodAMLiberty) January 23, 2025

Thanks, big government.

Democrats have been rebooted.

We all knew this was coming, right?

This is not true. Egg prices reached their peak price under the Biden administration. @CommunityNotes pic.twitter.com/e4UaN2gKhO — Frankly Frank (@NoFrankingWay) January 26, 2025

The problem for Democrats is that data and alternative reporting are now widely available. You can view the cost of eggs over time yourself.

I get what you’re doing here but technically data for egg prices won’t be based on Trump’s actions for at least a month because they just released December’s data on Jan 15.



So if eggs are at an all-time high you can still thank Biden. :) https://t.co/tZZipxWG97 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 26, 2025

Thanks, Joe.

Hmmm “Readers added context” prevents lefties from being able to lie with no fact checking. Love it. https://t.co/SXOD4o1ukG — Kris (@Kris80883182) January 26, 2025

Community Notes for the win!

Democrats are going to try to continue pitching these lies and we, and you, will be here to stop them.