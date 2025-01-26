Democrats Suddenly Realize Eggs Are Expensive Days After Biden’s Exit

Dawn of Deportations: ICE Makes Morning Illegal Alien Arrests in Democrat Sanctuary City...
FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp  |  6:30 PM on January 26, 2025
FuzzyChimp, data from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Average Price: Eggs, Grade A, Large (Cost per Dozen) in U.S. City Average [APU0000708111], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/APU0000708111, January 26, 2025.

Do you remember how people were trying to tell Democrats throughout the entire Biden presidency that grocery prices were high and it was hurting American families? Yeah, we remember too.

What response did we get? 'Well, they're not that high. Bidenomics is working! It's actually fine because … argle bargle blerg. It's because of price gouging from the egg makers!' Yep, we heard it all.

Suddenly, mere days after Biden shuffled out of the White House for the last time, Democrats have suddenly discovered that eggs are expensive, and guess whose fault it is?

You guessed it! It's Donald Trump's fault. A few days after his second term was hatched, Trump somehow made egg prices skyrocket. Most impressive.

They actually typed that out: 'Under Donald Trump's leadership … ' On his fifth day in office. LOL.

These are unserious people.

They ignored American citizens for years, and now we have an egg-istential crisis. As Twitchy readers know, they've even blamed racism, because of course, they did.

No longer walking on pricey eggshells around Biden's horrible economy, Democrats are leaning in.

Egged on by other leftist narrative builders, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib went on a tirade in the House, clucking about high prices and blaming everything from low minimum wages, price gouging, and racism for the high price of eggs.

Not Our Problem: Haitian Leader Says Trump's Policies Will Be Catastrophic for His Nation
Amy Curtis
Conspicuously missing from her rant was any mention of the economic policies that emanated from Joe Biden's hard-boiled brain.

Tlaib couldn't even make an honest argument. She wanted so badly to compare the price of eggs (which is high) to the federal minimum wage that she used a graphic of eggs that cost $9.19, but for how many? That's sort of an important piece of information, right?

The eggs pictured in her graphic do not appear to be one dozen cartons. Likely, they are 18 extra large eggs.

At the time of this writing, 18 extra large eggs can be purchased at the Dearborn Walmart Supercenter for $7.47.

Democrats always overplay their hand.

Thanks, big government.

Democrats have been rebooted.

We all knew this was coming, right?

The problem for Democrats is that data and alternative reporting are now widely available. You can view the cost of eggs over time yourself.

(U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Average Price: Eggs, Grade A, Large (Cost per Dozen) in U.S. City Average [APU0000708111], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/APU0000708111January 26, 2025.)

Thanks, Joe.

Community Notes for the win!

Democrats are going to try to continue pitching these lies and we, and you, will be here to stop them.

