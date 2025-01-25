‘Hatch’ Act: Elie Mystal Goes on Race Rant Blaming White People for Trump and the Price of Eggs

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  11:45 PM on January 25, 2025
ABC

Loud race-baiter and MSNBC mainstay, Elie Mystal, went on a nonsensical tirade against white folks and egg yolks on Ali Velshi’s low-rated political talk show recently. Yes, eggs made an appearance!

We love a good scrambled-brain rant. (WATCH)

Apparently, a memo went out for Democrats/leftists to cluck about eggs and even post about them on social media. Commenters have noticed this as well.

It’s obviously coordinated, so Dems hatched a scheme to flood the airways and X with it. It’s a pretty lame messaging plan that’s not all that it’s cracked up to be.

Yes, the Dem Party’s team of counter-argument experts decided to shell out egg price talking points and a ‘nazi salute’ hoax to push back against President Trump’s awesome first few days. But, eggs? Dems, is that seriously the best you got? It’s going to be a long four years for you guys.

Tags: ARI MELBER DEMOCRATS DIVERSITY DONALD TRUMP INCLUSION MSNBC

