‘Hatch’ Act: Elie Mystal Goes on Race Rant Blaming White People for Trump and the Price of Eggs

Loud race-baiter and MSNBC mainstay, Elie Mystal, went on a nonsensical tirade against white folks and egg yolks on Ali Velshi’s low-rated political talk show recently. Yes, eggs made an appearance!

We love a good scrambled-brain rant. (WATCH)

NEW: Race baiter Elie Mystal has a 2-minute meltdown against white people, blames them for why his eggs are still expensive 5 days into Trump's presidency.



MSNBC has resorted to full-on racism now that their ratings are crashing.



Mystal went on a 2-minute tirade against white… pic.twitter.com/hfNw5ZvwmL — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 25, 2025

Apparently, a memo went out for Democrats/leftists to cluck about eggs and even post about them on social media. Commenters have noticed this as well.

The Democrats are obsessed with egg prices. — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) January 25, 2025

They actually think that's the only reason people voted for Trump lol — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 25, 2025

The great thing about theses rants is the fact that their digging a deeper hole to bury themselves in. Result? Midterm win for the Republicans. Then usher in JD for two terms. — The Gatidude (@DRose525) January 25, 2025

I’ll pay even more for eggs if it means a secure border. — Lamp4Feet (@Lamp4Feet) January 25, 2025

It’s obviously coordinated, so Dems hatched a scheme to flood the airways and X with it. It’s a pretty lame messaging plan that’s not all that it’s cracked up to be.

They didn’t lose because of the price of eggs no matter how often they repeat that talking point - which they do all day, every day. — FreeSpeechMatters (@FreeSpeechFnly) January 25, 2025

The democrat talking points went out for the week and egg prices was their #1 issue to talk about, next week we will see if they changed the subject. — Paul 🇺🇸 (@hombrepollo22) January 25, 2025

It's like the "weird" wording. They must ask get the memo every day. — PowellSez83🇺🇲 (@JPowel80308) January 25, 2025

I'm laughing at the obvious "price of eggs" talking point that very clearly went out to Democrats. — often uncommon 🏴‍☠️ (@oftenuncommon) January 25, 2025

They just keep getting more pathetic. Eggs? That's it? That's all they have? Trump has been president for less than a week and has accomplished more good for this country than they could in a decade. Dinosaurs need to go. — Ungovernable (@Good_Eleven11) January 25, 2025

Democrats 4 days into Trump's Presidency:

Elon is a Nazi and my eggs are still expensive



If this is the best they have for the news, that is really sad. — Use Your Common Sense PLEASE (@CommonSenseEcho) January 25, 2025

Yes, the Dem Party’s team of counter-argument experts decided to shell out egg price talking points and a ‘nazi salute’ hoax to push back against President Trump’s awesome first few days. But, eggs? Dems, is that seriously the best you got? It’s going to be a long four years for you guys.