Remember When Denying Elections Was a Threat to Democracy? CNN's Angela Rye Doesn't

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on July 14, 2025
imgflip

This writer is old enough to remember when election denialism was a grave threat to democracy and simply un-American: 2020.

In 2000, 2004, 2016, and 2024 election denialism is all the rage again.

Advertisement

The other day we told you Joy Reid and James Carville believe President Trump is going to do something to 'rig' the 2026 midterms so he can stay in office forever (just like he was going to do four years ago).

This must be the latest talking points memo to go out, because another news commentator is saying the same thing:

This time it's Angela Rye. If you're asking yourself, 'Who is Angela Rye?' you're not alone. This writer had to look her up, and it turns out she told you about her back in October of last year, when she threatened to hold White voters accountable for not voting for Kamala Harris.

We bet she's a blast at parties.

Anyway, here's some more from Fox News:

Former CNN commentator Angela Rye revealed on Friday that she believed President Donald Trump and the Republicans stole the 2024 election and are planning to steal the 2026 election.

'I think me and [Tiffany Cross] really might feel a way about telling y'all how many days are left till the midterms because I don't really know this thing’s going to d**n happen,' Rye said on her 'Native Land Pod' podcast. 

She added, 'Even if they are going to happen, are they going to cheat like they did, I still feel like they did, in the 2024 election? I don't have data. I got a gut feeling, but I'm going to tell you about the Black woman and the Holy Ghost. We be spot on.'

Her podcast co-star and former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross stopped short of accusing the 2024 election of being stolen, though she felt that the election may 'require some investigation' based on arguments she has heard.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Oh, so Rye has a 'gut feeling' the candidate she hates cheated in the election? Let's take her at her word!

But unlike Rye and Cross, you have data and evidence to back up that claim.

Data and facts are racist, of course.

No, no, no, that's not what they mean.

All they have is projection.

Lying is what they do best.

Advertisement

Wash, rinse, repeat.

The second Republicans learn how to harvest ballots and use drop boxes as effectively as Democrats, the Democrats will seek to outlaw them and come up with a new scheme.

Bank on that.

That (D)epends on the outcome of the election.

