Remember When Denying Elections Was a Threat to Democracy? CNN's Angela Rye Doesn't

This writer is old enough to remember when election denialism was a grave threat to democracy and simply un-American: 2020.

In 2000, 2004, 2016, and 2024 election denialism is all the rage again.

The other day we told you Joy Reid and James Carville believe President Trump is going to do something to 'rig' the 2026 midterms so he can stay in office forever (just like he was going to do four years ago).

This must be the latest talking points memo to go out, because another news commentator is saying the same thing:

Former CNN commentator has 'gut feeling' Trump, Republicans cheated in 2024 and will rig 2026 midterm https://t.co/Om2zbAojBU — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 14, 2025

This time it's Angela Rye. If you're asking yourself, 'Who is Angela Rye?' you're not alone. This writer had to look her up, and it turns out she told you about her back in October of last year, when she threatened to hold White voters accountable for not voting for Kamala Harris.

We bet she's a blast at parties.

Anyway, here's some more from Fox News:

Former CNN commentator Angela Rye revealed on Friday that she believed President Donald Trump and the Republicans stole the 2024 election and are planning to steal the 2026 election. 'I think me and [Tiffany Cross] really might feel a way about telling y'all how many days are left till the midterms because I don't really know this thing’s going to d**n happen,' Rye said on her 'Native Land Pod' podcast. She added, 'Even if they are going to happen, are they going to cheat like they did, I still feel like they did, in the 2024 election? I don't have data. I got a gut feeling, but I'm going to tell you about the Black woman and the Holy Ghost. We be spot on.' Her podcast co-star and former MSNBC host Tiffany Cross stopped short of accusing the 2024 election of being stolen, though she felt that the election may 'require some investigation' based on arguments she has heard.

Oh, so Rye has a 'gut feeling' the candidate she hates cheated in the election? Let's take her at her word!

I have a gut feeling they’re retarded — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) July 14, 2025

But unlike Rye and Cross, you have data and evidence to back up that claim.

"I don't have data. I got a gut feeling"

A core difference between republicans and democrats; republicans like data and facts, democrats prefer "feelings". — TheDoctor (@Soufmd1) July 14, 2025

Data and facts are racist, of course.

I got a simple solution. Let's have national voter ID, watermarked paper ballots and same day voting. We gotta stop all cheating right? So let's get the democrats to agree to secure elections. — Joe Macinnis (@brashua431973) July 14, 2025

No, no, no, that's not what they mean.

Why do democrats always accuse others of what they are doing themselves? Always. — Horse Sense (@the_capper_) July 14, 2025

All they have is projection.

Their gut feeling is complete horse s**t. 2020 & 2024 were free & fair elections. Enough of the lying! https://t.co/djBWWsFawb — Ralph Fergo (@92Fergo) July 14, 2025

Lying is what they do best.

We are going to play this game FOREVER



Hillary: “Trump and Russia rigged 2016!”



Trump: “Joe and the deep state rigged 2020!”



Dems: “They’ll rig the midterms!” https://t.co/J4SpCRA0Xx pic.twitter.com/yk3cxP8yJG — Dork Ages Arc (@UltraJohnus) July 14, 2025

Wash, rinse, repeat.

I guess they think everyone is as crooked as they are, don't worry, Republicans haven't figured out your system yet. https://t.co/DXmDxSbW2V — River Barrow (@RiverBarrow15) July 14, 2025

The second Republicans learn how to harvest ballots and use drop boxes as effectively as Democrats, the Democrats will seek to outlaw them and come up with a new scheme.

Bank on that.

I thought elections couldn’t be rigged? https://t.co/1tV5tHVDZF — Matt Wesley (@Mdubb22) July 14, 2025

That (D)epends on the outcome of the election.

