HOLY RACISM Batman! CNN Commentator Threatens to Hold White People 'Accountable' for Not Voting Kamala

You know how this writer knows things are going badly for Kamala Harris? Watch what the Left is saying and doing: they're in full-on panic mode, blaming men and racism and sexism for her waning poll numbers and flagging momentum.

It's pure, unadulterated cope-ium

But this is not only cope, it's racist as heck and a thinly-veiled threat.

Watch CNN commentator Angela Rye demand white people be held accountable if they don't vote for Kamala Harris.

NEW: CNN commentator Angela Rye says white people who don't vote for Kamala Harris need to be held accountable.



Rye says that white people who don't vote to "save democracy" can't "escape the accountability that they must face."



The comments came while Rye was trying to… pic.twitter.com/eam8Ujvv5f — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 19, 2024

The entire post reads:

The comments came while Rye was trying to shift blame away from black men and onto white people for Kamala's dismal poll numbers. 'I think it is a mistake to let white folks escape the accountability that they must face for not showing up to save democracy.' 'The responsibility of saving democracy should be on the largest demographic in this country that is white men and white women.'

But they're the party of democracy, y'all.

Eventually they want to send everyone who supported Trump to re-education camps. — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) October 19, 2024

That's the endgame here.

But remember:

Hillary Clinton has already come out in support of a plan like this. pic.twitter.com/7GL9YuFNxx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 19, 2024

She sure did.

Kamala’s supporters are the most racist people in America. They’re merely echoing what they are guilty of. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 19, 2024

It's all projection.

White people responsible for white people votes AND black people votes.



LOL



She’s a clown and @CNN should be embarrassed for having her on. — MissUSA1776 (@real_miss_kim) October 19, 2024

Kamala is doing poorly with black and Latino voters, which indicates the problem is Kamala, and not white voters.

Remember, 'saving democracy' is code for continuing to negate the Constitution and install collective Communism. — Alex Shepard 🇺🇸 (@Sinnersaint39) October 19, 2024

It's also code for 'Democrats always win.'

People want to be able to afford groceries again.. It's that simple — aka (@akafacehots) October 19, 2024

And that's not a race thing.

Come and try to “hold me accountable” Angela…whatever that means… — jim iuorio (@jimiuorio) October 19, 2024

Weird how no one asked her to clarify what being 'held accountable' means.

These race obsessed bigots can keep spreading their new racism all they want - it wins more people to our side.



We want the individual “character” dream of Martin Luther King - not this new age collectivism and group identity pushed by Marxist academics. — Craig Chamberlin (@CraigChamberlin) October 19, 2024

It's off-putting, to say the least.

Angela Rye forgot democracy is about voting for who you believe in, not being guilt-tripped into voting for Kamala. — OneXOneY (@OneXOneY) October 19, 2024

She didn't forget. She doesn't think democracy is voting for who you believe in, she thinks it means voting for Democrats.

She said “it’s a mistake to let white folks escape accountability “



Nobody (black or white ) should be reprimanded for not voting for Scamala Harris or anybody else.



Voting is individual choice.



Smh https://t.co/5kdWNkQmun — Jeylani Brown (@BrownJeylani) October 19, 2024

But DONALD TRUMP IS A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY! Or something.

If Trump wins there’s going to be a massive mental health crisis in this country. I’m not being glib, I really think these people will be nearly catatonic in their outrage and horror. https://t.co/uAjToPEpm4 — Jay Parker (@Soob) October 19, 2024

Take the meltdowns following the 2000 election and the 2016 election and amplify them ten-fold. That's how things will be in November.

Gird your loins.

Please replace"Black" with "White" and rightfully lose your job.



Get these hateful people off the air. https://t.co/Xf7NrUyTHJ — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) October 19, 2024

Any commentator who said this on Fox News would be summarily fired and shunned from public life.

I wouldn't put firing squads past them. That's how the communists used to hold counter revolutionaries accountable. https://t.co/Cx4UTXMHAe — The American Cynic (@amcynic_) October 19, 2024

That's what communism always devolves into, eventually.

There is going to be a short turnaround between Halloween and MSMDNC Riot Season decorations this year- https://t.co/NvTrU8oaUD — Usually Right (@normouspenis) October 19, 2024

Make sure to change your decorations in a timely manner.

She’s from the elite media – what the hell does she know about accountability? https://t.co/oggsJq8TZP — MetaCognetic (@MetaCognetic) October 19, 2024

Not a single thing.