HOLY RACISM Batman! CNN Commentator Threatens to Hold White People 'Accountable' for Not Voting Kamala

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:30 PM on October 19, 2024
Twitter

You know how this writer knows things are going badly for Kamala Harris? Watch what the Left is saying and doing: they're in full-on panic mode, blaming men and racism and sexism for her waning poll numbers and flagging momentum.

It's pure, unadulterated cope-ium

But this is not only cope, it's racist as heck and a thinly-veiled threat.

Watch CNN commentator Angela Rye demand white people be held accountable if they don't vote for Kamala Harris.

The entire post reads:

The comments came while Rye was trying to shift blame away from black men and onto white people for Kamala's dismal poll numbers.

'I think it is a mistake to let white folks escape the accountability that they must face for not showing up to save democracy.'

'The responsibility of saving democracy should be on the largest demographic in this country that is white men and white women.'

But they're the party of democracy, y'all.

That's the endgame here.

But remember:

She sure did.

It's all projection.

Kamala is doing poorly with black and Latino voters, which indicates the problem is Kamala, and not white voters.

It's also code for 'Democrats always win.'

And that's not a race thing.

Weird how no one asked her to clarify what being 'held accountable' means.

It's off-putting, to say the least.

She didn't forget. She doesn't think democracy is voting for who you believe in, she thinks it means voting for Democrats.

But DONALD TRUMP IS A THREAT TO DEMOCRACY! Or something.

Take the meltdowns following the 2000 election and the 2016 election and amplify them ten-fold. That's how things will be in November.

Gird your loins.

Any commentator who said this on Fox News would be summarily fired and shunned from public life.

That's what communism always devolves into, eventually.

Make sure to change your decorations in a timely manner.

Not a single thing.

Tags: CNN DEMOCRACY KAMALA HARRIS RACISM RACIST VOTERS

