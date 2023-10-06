'Basket of deplorables' part deux: Clinton calls for 'deprogramming' of 'MAGA cult'

It's been a little over seven years since Hillary Clinton put a significant portion of Americans in her 'basket of deplorables' and she hasn't changed one iota.

Not satisfied to continue denying the results of the 2016 election, or propagating the Russian collusion hoax, she's hit a new low calling for members of the 'MAGA cult' to be 'deprogrammed.'

Watch:

Hillary Clinton calls for Trump Supporters to be reeducated: "At some point maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members." pic.twitter.com/ao3foysSL4 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 6, 2023

Incredible stuff.

Well of course. Those basketed #Deplorables are incapable of thinking for themselves: Hillary Clinton calls for 'formal deprogramming' of Trump supporters https://t.co/w60rhvACBw #FoxNews — Sissy Willis (@SissyWillis) October 6, 2023

She really is that vile.

Hillary Clinton off the rails again.



Hillary says 'Trump cult members need to be reprogrammed.'pic.twitter.com/YM3YZmUuGX — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) October 6, 2023

'Off the rails' is far too kind for someone calling for the re-education of people she doesn't like.

Who wants to be roommates at the re-education gulags? https://t.co/ddOVOnjm0L — ALX 🎃 (@alx) October 6, 2023

It'll be a lot of fun.

MAGA people hate me, but I give the guy credit for keeping this evil harridan out of power. https://t.co/eZ2GaVQYEa — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) October 6, 2023

The best thing Donald Trump did was deny Clinton the presidency. It will never not be hilarious, and was richly deserved.

Every day this woman gives me another reason to thank God she lost. https://t.co/PKBJKaCFtV — Small Fringe Shoshi 🚚🚛🚜💨 (@shoshido) October 6, 2023

Amen.

Hillary is little more than a troll now, shoveling the nasty for attention. https://t.co/mKO4er9z3w — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) October 6, 2023

It's more than trolling and she knows it. She's been doing this for years.

Of course, Amanpour, who swears she's just an objective journalist asking the tough questions, laughs along with Hillary's deplorables 2.0 moment... https://t.co/ef25SSitKX — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 6, 2023

Objective journalism died a long, long time ago.

As she gets increasingly bitter about her 2016 defeat -- even when you think there's no way she can -- Hillary Clinton is more and more the liberal id: she just spews what liberals really think and feel but know not to say.



That's where "Basket of Deplorables"™ came from: https://t.co/5bSjFWHYa6 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 6, 2023

She will spend the rest of her life bitter about that.

GOOD.

Authoritarianism watch. Former Democrat nominee for President calls for re-education of political opponents. https://t.co/DhtJIzHmxr — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 6, 2023

Imagine the pearl-clutching if any Republican said this. The media's collective brain would explode.

The idea that the people who believe that there are multiple human sexes, COVID lock-downs were a necessary good, and 10,000 unarmed Black men are killed by cops every year need to deprogram US really is "resist at all costs" insane. https://t.co/QF2SdNm0Ly — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) October 6, 2023

Yes it is. Insane.

This woman can’t help herself from puking out something that sounds appealing and smart to a friendly interviewer but is actually 100% insane. https://t.co/IaHOH9XGAQ — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) October 6, 2023

100% insane.

What a gift Hillary is for Republicans. So irredeemably toxic and unlikable. https://t.co/cXklwKOH9n — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) October 6, 2023

She is the gift that keeps on giving. Like a bad burrito.

Nothing to see here… just Hillary Clinton wanting to put Republicans into re-education camps https://t.co/qLHZDAkowZ — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) October 6, 2023

The media won't follow up on her comments. Absolutely nothing to see here.

Wow look at the moderate establishment democrats echoing the exact words of a whacko right wing fascist anti-democracy extremist like me, man, it’s almost as if they are also extremists, isn’t that odd https://t.co/68Z8p9bzyr — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) October 6, 2023

So totally odd.

The arrogance of this woman and her loathing of ordinary people knows no bounds. https://t.co/Rr9opSzXIv — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) October 6, 2023

Truly. All we can think of is the look on her face when she walked into an average American's apartment, like it was an exhibit at a zoo. This one:

Hillary Clinton looks like she has never been inside a home of the working class. pic.twitter.com/a5tFY5OR4Q — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 24, 2023

But we digress.

"I've never seen this radicalism on the right before."



Same woman who popularized "vast right-wing conspiracy" in the 90's.



You know I wish there was a vast right-wing conspiracy back then. Maybe we'd have a flat tax and a border wall by now. https://t.co/X8kjksxsuS — Steb🦃 (@stevewalsh0) October 6, 2023

Glad someone else remembered the 'vast right-wing conspiracy' stuff of the 90s.

From burning cities to burning pro life centers, I’m pretty clear about the party of extremist. https://t.co/HE0cq0tCZ9 — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) October 6, 2023

So are we.

Every now and then the mask slips. https://t.co/6sq7bsqc36 — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) October 6, 2023

Yes it does. And it reveals the ugly.

Because “mUh dEmOcRaCy” requires no dissenting opinions. https://t.co/8lcWN4kxny — Margo Chatting (@bettedavisthizz) October 6, 2023

Can't have dissent.

Can you just stop, please? You're not helping. https://t.co/GEU2doS5Sv — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) October 6, 2023

She doesn't want to help, and she certainly won't stop. It's who she is.

Whether you support Trump or not, this should concern you.



Realize what Hillary is saying here. Then realize that she doesn't say things that aren't approved by someone above her pay grade.



Look for more politicians to echo this statement.



They're not hiding it anymore. https://t.co/Z5Q62cLMmA — firstnamerandomnumbers (@firstnamerando) October 6, 2023

This writer is not a Trump supporter, but is appalled by Clinton's comments because they don't exist in a vacuum and the notion this only applies to 'those other people' does not exist. They are dangerous things for a politician to think, let alone say, and for a journalist to let slide.

***

