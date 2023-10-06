Target and Bud Light continue to crash and BURN after pandering to woke,...
Ex-ESPN host says interviewing Joe Biden was 'the saddest thing'

'Basket of deplorables' part deux: Clinton calls for 'deprogramming' of 'MAGA cult'

Amy Curtis  |  12:40 PM on October 06, 2023
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

It's been a little over seven years since Hillary Clinton put a significant portion of Americans in her 'basket of deplorables' and she hasn't changed one iota.

Not satisfied to continue denying the results of the 2016 election, or propagating the Russian collusion hoax, she's hit a new low calling for members of the 'MAGA cult' to be 'deprogrammed.'

Watch:

Incredible stuff.

She really is that vile.

'Off the rails' is far too kind for someone calling for the re-education of people she doesn't like.

It'll be a lot of fun.

The best thing Donald Trump did was deny Clinton the presidency. It will never not be hilarious, and was richly deserved.

Amen.

It's more than trolling and she knows it. She's been doing this for years.

Objective journalism died a long, long time ago.

She will spend the rest of her life bitter about that.

GOOD.

Imagine the pearl-clutching if any Republican said this. The media's collective brain would explode.

Yes it is. Insane.

100% insane.

She is the gift that keeps on giving. Like a bad burrito.

The media won't follow up on her comments. Absolutely nothing to see here.

So totally odd.

Truly. All we can think of is the look on her face when she walked into an average American's apartment, like it was an exhibit at a zoo. This one:

But we digress.

Glad someone else remembered the 'vast right-wing conspiracy' stuff of the 90s.

So are we.

Yes it does. And it reveals the ugly.

Can't have dissent.

She doesn't want to help, and she certainly won't stop. It's who she is.

This writer is not a Trump supporter, but is appalled by Clinton's comments because they don't exist in a vacuum and the notion this only applies to 'those other people' does not exist. They are dangerous things for a politician to think, let alone say, and for a journalist to let slide.

***

