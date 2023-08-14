Fulton Clerk of Superior Court issues statement on 'fictitious document' spreading online
National Review tells us the song viral sensation Oliver Anthony should have written
Karine Jean-Pierre Gets Grilled About Biden's Dismissal of Hawaii Disaster
Biden's FEMA head assures us WH's outreach to Maui victims is 'culturally responsive'
Australian TikToker thinks there are too many AMERICAN FLAGS
WH staff did NOT want the press within 100 yards of Biden when...
Shady AF! Fulton County DA posts (retracts) charges against Trump BEFORE grand jury...
You ARE the elite! Chris Murphy's attempt at taking 'Rich Men North of...
ANOTHER vacay? It's almost hard to believe even Biden could be THIS tone...
Crime is so bad in S.F. the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building is too...
Scott Presler proves point by brutal point that in Biden's America, Americans always...
Biden post about being 'LASER FOCUSED' on Hawaii aid following his NO COMMENT...
Enes Kanter Freedom (hilariously) takes a blowtorch to the transgender movement and Quisli...
Vivek Ramaswamy Gets Confronted by 'a Pansexual'

Hillary reminds America that Rachel Maddow will be fawning over a dangerous election denier tonight

Doug P.  |  5:03 PM on August 14, 2023
Townhall Media

The American Left was beyond inspired ahead of the 2016 presidential election when Hillary Clinton described what is a "direct threat to our democracy," which would be her Republican opponent not respecting the results of the election which was just days away:

A week or two later, you know what happened. Hillary lost the election and what ensued was possibly one of the biggest displays of hypocrisy and projection in the nation's history. 

BUT, none of that will be discussed during an interview on MSNBC that Clinton promoted today: 

Do you know what'll be hilarious? Clinton and Maddow will talk about Donald Trump's "election denial" and other claims of "misinformation," and luckily for Clinton, MSNBC doesn't have any projection detector sirens in the building. 

Ironic, no?

Recommended

National Review tells us the song viral sensation Oliver Anthony should have written
Brett T.
Here are some reminders about when Hillary Clinton was one of those "election deniers" the Democrats now say our horrible "threats to democracy":
 

The 2016 election was "stolen" from Hillary Clinton? That kind of talk is only a grave threat to the very fabric of the nation if a non-Democrat does it.

*** 

Hillary Clinton's endorsement of book (about her victimhood of course) is a self-awareness FAIL

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

National Review tells us the song viral sensation Oliver Anthony should have written
Brett T.
Fulton Clerk of Superior Court issues statement on 'fictitious document' spreading online
Brett T.
Australian TikToker thinks there are too many AMERICAN FLAGS
ArtistAngie
Biden's FEMA head assures us WH's outreach to Maui victims is 'culturally responsive'
Doug P.
Shady AF! Fulton County DA posts (retracts) charges against Trump BEFORE grand jury is done
Sam J.
WH staff did NOT want the press within 100 yards of Biden when he returned from Delaware
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
National Review tells us the song viral sensation Oliver Anthony should have written Brett T.