Hillary reminds America that Rachel Maddow will be fawning over a dangerous election denier tonight

The American Left was beyond inspired ahead of the 2016 presidential election when Hillary Clinton described what is a "direct threat to our democracy," which would be her Republican opponent not respecting the results of the election which was just days away:

Donald Trump refused to say that he’d respect the results of this election.



That’s a direct threat to our democracy. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 24, 2016

A week or two later, you know what happened. Hillary lost the election and what ensued was possibly one of the biggest displays of hypocrisy and projection in the nation's history.

BUT, none of that will be discussed during an interview on MSNBC that Clinton promoted today:

I'll join the one and only @maddow at 9pm tonight. Tune in! pic.twitter.com/1fmQ77nYUh — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 14, 2023

Do you know what'll be hilarious? Clinton and Maddow will talk about Donald Trump's "election denial" and other claims of "misinformation," and luckily for Clinton, MSNBC doesn't have any projection detector sirens in the building.

What are the chances that Russia comes up?



Hillary has been behind almost every false conspiracy theory of the last 25 years: Iraq/WMD; Iraq/Al-Qaeda alliance; Trump/Russia "collusion": Putin controlling the US through blackmail; Hunter laptop as "Russian disinformation," etc. https://t.co/MoPgAmccpF — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 14, 2023

Why is MSNBC giving airtime to a noted election denier and conspiracy theorist? https://t.co/8CLjx1ven2 — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) August 14, 2023

Ironic, no?

Reminder: Rachel Maddow and MSNBC pushed the debunked Steele Dossier which was paid for by Hillary Clinton's campaign. https://t.co/SQ6ATfPMz1 pic.twitter.com/JlOhFQJdX7 — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) August 14, 2023

Does Hillary not want people to remind everyone about Rachel Maddow's role in pushing the "Russia, Russia, Russia" narrative?https://t.co/QVYIsNOFR6 https://t.co/FNjzc6spqG — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 14, 2023

Here are some reminders about when Hillary Clinton was one of those "election deniers" the Democrats now say our horrible "threats to democracy":

The 2016 election was "stolen" from Hillary Clinton? That kind of talk is only a grave threat to the very fabric of the nation if a non-Democrat does it.

***

***

