Hillary says Trump 'engages in what psychologists call projection' & sets new projection record

Doug P.  |  1:10 PM on September 23, 2023
Meme screenshot

In the spirit of unity, this editor would like to start by pointing out something he has in common with Hillary Clinton: Neither of us will ever be elected to the office of the presidency.

That's where the similarities end because at that point Hillary Clinton's Left leanings and complete and utter lack of self-awareness come into play, and that was on display yet again in this interview with MSNBC's Jen Psaki: 

This is like a projection triple-double from Hillary. Her projecting about Trump's projection threatens to rip open up a projection wormhole in space and time!

“He engages in what psychologists call projection,” Clinton told me. “So whenever he accuses somebody else of doing something, it’s almost guaranteed he’s doing it himself or he’s already done it. Or whenever he denies — thinking about doing something or doing it, it’s almost guaranteed he is thinking about it or he’s already done it.”

It’s pretty clear Trump is a serial liar. Just recently, the former president also lied about his engagement with impeachment, saying he isn’t involved — when we know that he has been talking frequently to the House members who are orchestrating it.

We'll give some projection points to Psaki as well for not being bowled over by the irony of Hillary Clinton accusing somebody else of projection.

Yeeeaahh... something like that.

The answer to that question is a total mystery... to Hillary.

*** 

