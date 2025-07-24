CNN Security Analyst Says Talking About the Democrats’ Russian Hoax is Helping Russia - So Stop It!

Like programmed robots, Democrats are still reciting ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’ despite it being fully revealed that the whole Russian collusion story was nonsense. How bad is it? DNI Tulsi Gabbard releasing documents that prove Obama played a huge role in pushing the fake narrative is somehow aiding Russia. That’s according to CNN National Security Analyst Beth Sanner. Give us a break, Beth!

Here you go. (WATCH)

CNN Nat Security Analyst Beth Sanner accuses Trump admin of by aiding Russia by disclosing intel docs:



“By bringing this up again, the Trump administration is doing the work of our adversary, Russia."



Of course. pic.twitter.com/sUsPfH8ueq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 23, 2025

I can't believe she beat Natasha Bertrand to this talking point! 🤣 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 24, 2025

Neither can Natasha 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 24, 2025

Was Bertrand on vacation or something?

Posters say Democrats are not going to let go of these Russia lies ever.

Apparently when you spend a decade dedicated to the lie, you have to see it through to the bitter end. — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) July 24, 2025

The hoax must go on. And on. And on. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 24, 2025

It’s their version of ‘The Neverending Story.’

Commenters say that Sanner doesn’t even believe the lies she’s spewing at this point.

By CNN promoting fake news, they’re doing the work of all our adversaries.



They’re also running themselves out of business. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 24, 2025

You guys!.. I can't even.. 🫣

Because you can hear it in her voice that even she can't believe what she's about to say! #CringeAF 😭..😂 — D.M. Jackson 🇺🇸✨️ (@daisymae9725) July 24, 2025

There it is, right on schedule: pic.twitter.com/qKIxAKIXpz — Retiring Roger (@Dean_of_Numbers) July 23, 2025

CNN is a clown show.

Posters say Dems are just taking this latest spin for a test drive.

One of the many spins that we will have to endure over this — Aitoolguy62 (@AItoolguy62) July 23, 2025

Most likely a spin trial balloon. Really hope they latch onto this one. It’s comical. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 23, 2025

They blew out a braincell on this one,

I hope they run with it just for the entertainment value too. — JP (@J_P1776) July 23, 2025

Yes, talking about the Democrats’ Russia hoax is somehow aiding Russia! Stop talking about it now! Guess what? We're never going to stop.

