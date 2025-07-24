CNN Security Analyst Says Talking About the Democrats’ Russian Hoax is Helping Russia - So Stop It!

CNN’s John King Says NO MAGA Voters He’s Spoken to Are Leaving Trump...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:08 AM on July 24, 2025
AngieArtist

Like programmed robots, Democrats are still reciting ‘Russia, Russia, Russia’ despite it being fully revealed that the whole Russian collusion story was nonsense. How bad is it? DNI Tulsi Gabbard releasing documents that prove Obama played a huge role in pushing the fake narrative is somehow aiding Russia. That’s according to CNN National Security Analyst Beth Sanner. Give us a break, Beth!

Here you go. (WATCH)

Was Bertrand on vacation or something?

Posters say Democrats are not going to let go of these Russia lies ever.

It’s their version of ‘The Neverending Story.’

Commenters say that Sanner doesn’t even believe the lies she’s spewing at this point.

MASTERCLASS: Reporter Asked Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Why He Met With Trump and IMMEDIATELY Regretted It
Doug P.
CNN is a clown show.

Posters say Dems are just taking this latest spin for a test drive.

Yes, talking about the Democrats’ Russia hoax is somehow aiding Russia! Stop talking about it now! Guess what? We're never going to stop.

