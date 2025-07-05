CNN Analyst Digs Further, Says MAGA Upset by Chorus of Experts Scolding Them...
Bill Melugin Has More Info About 8 Deportees Rep. Pramila Jayapal Would Like...
Months After a Peaceful Election, The Hill Says Majority of Americans Worry About...
BIG BEAUTIFUL SALE: Celebrate the OBBB's Passage With 74% Off VIP Memberships!
CNN Analyst Wants to Know If DOGE Is to Blame for TX Flooding
L.A. Mayor Karen Bass Is Big Mad Because the Big Beautiful Bill Prioritizes...
'Six Months to Destroy America': Dr. Strangetweet Responds to Leftist Caterwauling
Dan Bongino Shreds NY Times Into Confetti Over 'Trump's Politicized FBI Made America...
What a Difference a Year Makes: Western Lensman Shares Another Fourth of July...
'This Is Embarrassing'! The Hill Serves Up an Alternate Universe Hot Take About...
VIP
When Biden Said 'You Can't Only Love Your Country When You Win' He...
The Word is MALES: ABC Trots Out 'Experts' to Whine About Banning 'Transgender...
Clutch Those Pearls! Dems Manufacture ALL the Outrage Over Trump's Description of Corrupt...
Creative X Users Have Fun Reimagining Dem Jimmy Gomez’s Staged Capitol Steps ‘Crying’...

FOWL: Chicken Rights Activists (Yeah, That's a Thing) Protest at Trader Joe's (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on July 05, 2025
ImgFlip

Ah, the Left. It's a day ending in -y, so they're upset about something.

Today, it's Trader Joe's and chicken, and activists who decided to glue themselves to the fridge.

Advertisement

WATCH:

They're clucking insane.

This writer would step on him to get a pack of chicken thighs.

They only care about people starving when they can blame Republicans.

They'd gladly starve us if they could.

Whatever the Left is protesting about, it's never about that specific issue. It's always about the revolution.

YUP.

If there were a Trader Joe's near this writer's house, she'd go, too.

Recommended

CNN Analyst Digs Further, Says MAGA Upset by Chorus of Experts Scolding Them for Forecasting Cuts
Brett T.
Advertisement

Harsh, but reasonable.

We're paying their bills.

That's (D)ifferent, of course.

They've never heard of the Streisand Effect.

Make Asylums Great Again.

They're like locusts.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Analyst Digs Further, Says MAGA Upset by Chorus of Experts Scolding Them for Forecasting Cuts
Brett T.
Bill Melugin Has More Info About 8 Deportees Rep. Pramila Jayapal Would Like You to Shed a Tear For
Doug P.
Dan Bongino Shreds NY Times Into Confetti Over 'Trump's Politicized FBI Made America Less Safe' Hit Piece
Doug P.
CNN Analyst Wants to Know If DOGE Is to Blame for TX Flooding
Amy Curtis
'Six Months to Destroy America': Dr. Strangetweet Responds to Leftist Caterwauling
Gordon K
Months After a Peaceful Election, The Hill Says Majority of Americans Worry About Threat to Democracy
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN Analyst Digs Further, Says MAGA Upset by Chorus of Experts Scolding Them for Forecasting Cuts Brett T.
Advertisement