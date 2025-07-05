FOWL: Chicken Rights Activists (Yeah, That's a Thing) Protest at Trader Joe's (WATCH)

Ah, the Left. It's a day ending in -y, so they're upset about something.

Today, it's Trader Joe's and chicken, and activists who decided to glue themselves to the fridge.

WATCH:

Chickens rights activist glues himself to the fridge at Trader Joe's pic.twitter.com/Ca2MU7tpPV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 5, 2025

They're clucking insane.

I'd go and stand right over him while taking my time to select just the right chicken.



And all the time I'd be talking about how delicious it would be when I ate it.



What's he gonna do?



He's glued down! — That's what SMOD said! (@TheOneWhoSmods) July 5, 2025

This writer would step on him to get a pack of chicken thighs.

They shamelessly care about chickens more than about people starving — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 5, 2025

They only care about people starving when they can blame Republicans.

They'd gladly starve us if they could.

It’s never about chickens. It’s always about the revolution. — Xi Van Fleet (@XVanFleet) July 5, 2025

Whatever the Left is protesting about, it's never about that specific issue. It's always about the revolution.

“Chicken Activist” is just another way to say unemployed — Dub Show Podcast (@ThatDubGuy) July 5, 2025

YUP.

Well I am convinced. Thanks to these protesters, my eyes are opened. I will be heading to Trader Joe’s to buy chicken today. — Morgan Tanner (@EuripidesTruths) July 5, 2025

If there were a Trader Joe's near this writer's house, she'd go, too.

They're using that Sawzall wrong. Go through the wrist. It's quicker, easier on the equipment, and makes a lasting impression. — Jeff Browning (@jtbrowning54) July 5, 2025

Harsh, but reasonable.

People have way too much time on their hands.



"Chicken rights" ?????



How do these people pay their bills? https://t.co/bLXotCenNb — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) July 5, 2025

We're paying their bills.

They never know that glues that they use are not organic and gluten free. 😇 https://t.co/rMHz0jZd69 — Andy M (@andymfreej) July 5, 2025

That's (D)ifferent, of course.

I'm going to have to make a point of buying the Purdue brand next time I go shopping. Thanks for the incentive, braindead idiots. https://t.co/BC1mV5h6Ut — 1776PatriotAuthor (@RichPublicity1) July 5, 2025

They've never heard of the Streisand Effect.

The crisis before us isn’t as political as we think but it’s a mental heath breakdown. Why aren’t we getting these people help? He needs medication. https://t.co/cVdOAYAGbL — S.Sanford🇺🇸 (@NdSandrasanford) July 5, 2025

Make Asylums Great Again.

Petaluma before leftists moved in was no crime, large farm families, friendly town, a community that took care of each other, after the leftists moved in, high crime, drugs, homelessness, broken families, farmers forced out. https://t.co/sJMonSLYbc — Samigirl (@morgankanae) July 5, 2025

They're like locusts.

