‘Immigrants’ Spell Out SOS to Protest ‘Deplorable Conditions’
Whoopi Goldberg Believes a Black Man Can’t Be Elected President
WHOOPS! Eric Swalwell Responds to the Trump-Musk Spat and Gives Away the Dems'...
X Urges President Trump and Elon Musk to Stop Bickering
Godwin's Law Engaged: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Doubles Down on Her VILE Anti-ICE...
Ok, NOW the Elon Musk/Trump Fight Is Just Getting Weird - Kanye West...
AOC Trying to Suck Up to Elon As Musk and Trump Duke It...
Death By Cringe: James Woods BLASTS California Dems for Dancing After 16,000 Homes...
VIP
Check Out the Letter Democrat Hero Harvey Milk Wrote to Jimmy Carter About...
Andrew Cuomo Gets SLAMMED Over COVID and Sexual Harassment in NYC Debate ......
House Dems Demand DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Explain Deportations of 'Law Abiding' Illegal...
'We're Coming for YOU': Dan Bongino's Warning to the Deep State Is Straight-Freaking-FIRE...
KJP Exiled By Democrats! CNN's Scott Jennings Problem!
Peter Doocy Notes Karine Jean-Pierre's Making a Ridiculously Massive 'Misinformation' Pivo...

It's in the Bible: Don't 'Punish' the Children of the Boulder Terrorist

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on June 05, 2025

As you know, on Sunday, an Egyptian national who'd overstayed his visa used a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails to attack a peaceful march of people remembering the hostages still held in Gaza by Hamas. He yelled, "Free Palestine" during the terrorist attack, if that helps the police in Boulder, Colorado, determine a motive. 

Advertisement

On Tuesday, we received the good news that the wife and all five children of Mohamed Soliman had all been arrested by ICE and HSI and were in federal custody pending expedited removal.

As Twitchy reported, USA TODAY received a near-record ratio for reporting on the dashed dreams of Soliman's eldest daughter, who had dreamed of attending medical school

Our sympathies were dampened a bit by a video of Soliman saying, “Jihad is more beloved to me than my mother, wife, and children." Maybe it's just us, but we're not comfortable having a family raised under that influence living next door. Plus, she can go to medical school in Egypt.

Acadia University's Jeffrey Sachs turned to scripture to argue that children should not be punished for the sins of their fathers.

Recommended

Death By Cringe: James Woods BLASTS California Dems for Dancing After 16,000 Homes Burned
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

If that's true, can we call an end to the ridiculous reparations arguments going around lately?

Advertisement

There are a lot of consequences Soliman should have thought of before lobbing Molotov cocktails at a gathering of Jews.

***

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Death By Cringe: James Woods BLASTS California Dems for Dancing After 16,000 Homes Burned
Grateful Calvin
‘Immigrants’ Spell Out SOS to Protest ‘Deplorable Conditions’
Brett T.
Whoopi Goldberg Believes a Black Man Can’t Be Elected President
Brett T.
AOC Trying to Suck Up to Elon As Musk and Trump Duke It Out on X Does NOT Go Well for Her, At All
Sam J.
Godwin's Law Engaged: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Doubles Down on Her VILE Anti-ICE Rhetoric
Grateful Calvin
X Urges President Trump and Elon Musk to Stop Bickering
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Death By Cringe: James Woods BLASTS California Dems for Dancing After 16,000 Homes Burned Grateful Calvin
Advertisement