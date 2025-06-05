It's in the Bible: Don't 'Punish' the Children of the Boulder Terrorist

As you know, on Sunday, an Egyptian national who'd overstayed his visa used a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails to attack a peaceful march of people remembering the hostages still held in Gaza by Hamas. He yelled, "Free Palestine" during the terrorist attack, if that helps the police in Boulder, Colorado, determine a motive.

On Tuesday, we received the good news that the wife and all five children of Mohamed Soliman had all been arrested by ICE and HSI and were in federal custody pending expedited removal.

As Twitchy reported, USA TODAY received a near-record ratio for reporting on the dashed dreams of Soliman's eldest daughter, who had dreamed of attending medical school.

Boulder suspect’s daughter dreamed of studying medicine. Now she faces deportation. https://t.co/UrQnKvEzYw — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) June 4, 2025

Our sympathies were dampened a bit by a video of Soliman saying, “Jihad is more beloved to me than my mother, wife, and children." Maybe it's just us, but we're not comfortable having a family raised under that influence living next door. Plus, she can go to medical school in Egypt.

This story is a good allegory to the war in Gaza. Her father preferred to try and murder Jews over keeping her safe, but god forbid anyone pin the blame on what's happening to her now on him. No, it's the laws that are wrong. https://t.co/9Nle1vdCTq — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 4, 2025

Acadia University's Jeffrey Sachs turned to scripture to argue that children should not be punished for the sins of their fathers.

"Do not punish a child for the crimes of their parent" is a concept so powerfully obvious that even God was forced to accept it. https://t.co/iAbtvsFCVI pic.twitter.com/6EJvZdwLLJ — Jeffrey Sachs (@JeffreyASachs) June 5, 2025

If that's true, can we call an end to the ridiculous reparations arguments going around lately?

Still here illegally.



Bye. — JWF (@JammieWF) June 5, 2025

She’s here illegally and will be sent home because she’s not legal. Nothing to do with dad. Everything to do with being here illegally. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 5, 2025

If a father violates a lease agreement, the entire family gets evicted. Is it the children's fault? No. But it's definitely not the landlord's fault for evicting tenants who violated the lease. It's the father's fault. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 5, 2025

She is guilty of being here illegally. Her father just brought attention to that fact. — 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) June 5, 2025

So she should be allowed to stay in the country even though she's here illegally since that was only discovered because her father tried to murder people, and it's wrong to use that knowledge unless it was brought to light in another manner and not through her father's crime? https://t.co/OSL9r4iXUf — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 5, 2025

Association with a terrorist is grounds for deportation even if she had a visa. Which she doesn’t — Cadessbor (@Cadessbor) June 5, 2025

Why is it "punishment" to go home? — Disco Very 🔫 Constitutional Disco Pirate (@rockthatketo) June 5, 2025

The young woman in question is a legal adult unlawfully present in this country. She is not being prosecuted for any of her father’s actions. For that matter, removal from the US is not a punishment, she is simply being returned to her nation of origin and citizenship. — Okra (@RealOkrahead) June 5, 2025

@JeffreyASachs



Before asking us to think of his family maybe ask the illegal terrorist to think of his own family before he tries to murder Jews. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) June 5, 2025

This is some unreal level of rationalizations going on. — NotYourJewishMom (@CaffMomREDACTED) June 5, 2025

She’s here illegally and subject to removal. It’s a concept so powerfully obvious that it has been codified in U.S. law since the Immigration and Nationality Act was passed by Congress and signed by President Johnson in 1965. — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) June 5, 2025

There is no explanation, legal or otherwise, needed to deport someone here illegally. Much less someone whose family has engaged in terrorism. — Sanjay Narayan (@SanjayNarayan) June 5, 2025

There are a lot of consequences Soliman should have thought of before lobbing Molotov cocktails at a gathering of Jews.

