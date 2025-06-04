There's His Motive! Boulder Terror Suspect Says Jihad Is More Important Than His FAMILY

Earlier today, we told you about the family of Mohamed Soliman, the Egyptian national who burned pro-Israel protesters in Boulder, Colorado earlier this week. Namely that they are now facing deportation, too.

While the media are replete with sob stories of the family's dashed hopes and aspirations, it's clear they're the only ones who care about the family.

Mohamed Soliman himself? Not so much.

Jihad was his first priority.

TERROR: Palestinian terrorist Mohamed Sabry Soliman videoed himself right before setting a dozen Jews on fire in Boulder, “Jihad is more beloved to me than my mother, wife, and children. Allah is greater than the Zionists and America.” pic.twitter.com/1glYhX7zgE — @amuse (@amuse) June 4, 2025

Father of the year, right here.

It baffles me how nobody is taking this serious. We all know what Muslims think about America. We all know what the end game is, yet we fund their terror and we help to bring them to our homeland. At this point it’s unmistakable that it’s all by design. — BlueCollarBastard (@Blue_Collar40) June 4, 2025

The people who fund it agree with the end game.

and now he’s going to find out he’s not above the law. — Mike Mike (@GoodVsEvil07) June 4, 2025

He'll play the martyr. And the media will help him.

That's they "white male" that MSNBC reported on? If you never thought they had a biased agenda, think again. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) June 4, 2025

Right.

Absolutely evil.

Islam is a violent world domination cult. There can be no peaceful coexistence https://t.co/9zopZn3v5I — N J Rich (@pastornjrich) June 4, 2025

Doesn't seem there can be.

Is Boulder, CO still not sure if it was terrorism or not? https://t.co/7zS9kzrWHF — Thomas Del Monaco (@ThomasDelMonac4) June 4, 2025

Probably not.

Meanwhile Democrats can’t figure out his “motive.” https://t.co/koR2tARChr — HeyKaye🇺🇸 (@HeyKayeBeck) June 4, 2025

Total mystery.

This is what Blue Voting brought into American neighborhoods. https://t.co/09wSWpocHm — Sapper2Zero (@Sapper2Z) June 4, 2025

Joe Biden's administration let him into the country and let him overstay his visa.