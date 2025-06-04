We Will NOT Apologize for Doing Our Jobs! U.S. Attorney Leah Foley SMACKS...
Wildcard Wednesday: Scottie Scheffler, Chris Cuomo, and a Girl Who Likes to Dress...
A Furious Chris Mowery Explains How We Already Have a Veterans Month, Morons
Missoula, Montana Votes to Make the Pride Flag an Official City Flag
THERE It Is! Biden Appointed Judge Rules Trump Admin Can't Deport Family of...
We Thought No One Was Above the Law? NJ Mayor Baraka Sues DHS...
While Dems Claim ICE Agents Are the Terrorists, Here's Who They Just Took...
Book: KJP Worked 'Informally' With Publicist Who Was Included on Official Emails
NO ONE Is Surprised! Columbia Protester Has Direct Ties to Hamas-Linked Militant Group
'Yikes'! Sean Duffy Hammers MASSIVE Boondoggle That Is Calf. High Speed Rail (and...
If You Thought Democratic Rhetoric on Immigration Was Racist, Wait Until You See...
WATCH: Connecticut GOP Lawmaker Gets SCOLDED Reading From Book Available in ELEMENTARY SCH...
Chuck Schumer: 'WE ARE ALL GOING TO DIE' If the Big Beautiful Bill...
Ex Biden Spox Karine Jean-Pierre's Book Highlights Importance of Dismantling Disinformatio...

There's His Motive! Boulder Terror Suspect Says Jihad Is More Important Than His FAMILY

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on June 04, 2025
Meme screenshot

Earlier today, we told you about the family of Mohamed Soliman, the Egyptian national who burned pro-Israel protesters in Boulder, Colorado earlier this week. Namely that they are now facing deportation, too.

Advertisement

While the media are replete with sob stories of the family's dashed hopes and aspirations, it's clear they're the only ones who care about the family.

Mohamed Soliman himself? Not so much.

Jihad was his first priority.

Father of the year, right here.

The people who fund it agree with the end game.

He'll play the martyr. And the media will help him.

Recommended

A Furious Chris Mowery Explains How We Already Have a Veterans Month, Morons
Brett T.
Advertisement

Right.

Absolutely evil.

Doesn't seem there can be.

Probably not.

Total mystery.

Joe Biden's administration let him into the country and let him overstay his visa.

Tags: ANTISEMITISM COLORADO DOMESTIC TERRORISM ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Furious Chris Mowery Explains How We Already Have a Veterans Month, Morons
Brett T.
We Will NOT Apologize for Doing Our Jobs! U.S. Attorney Leah Foley SMACKS Down Boston's Anti-ICE Mayor Wu
Amy Curtis
THERE It Is! Biden Appointed Judge Rules Trump Admin Can't Deport Family of Boulder, CO Terrorist
Doug P.
While Dems Claim ICE Agents Are the Terrorists, Here's Who They Just Took Into Custody
Doug P.
If You Thought Democratic Rhetoric on Immigration Was Racist, Wait Until You See This (VIDEO)
Aaron Walker
'Yikes'! Sean Duffy Hammers MASSIVE Boondoggle That Is Calf. High Speed Rail (and It Just Got WORSE)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
A Furious Chris Mowery Explains How We Already Have a Veterans Month, Morons Brett T.
Advertisement