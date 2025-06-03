Wife and Five Children of Boulder Terrorist in Federal Custody Pending Expedited Removal

Fox News reports that not only Egyptian national Mohamed Soliman, the man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails into a group of people marching in support of the hostages in Gaza, but his entire family has been taken into custody. Better safe than sorry, we guess.

Advertisement

BREAKING: The wife and all five children of Boulder terror suspect Mohamed Soliman have all been arrested by ICE & HSI and are now in federal custody, multiple senior DHS sources tell @FoxNews. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 3, 2025

I’m being told the family is being processed for expedited removal, which allows rapid deportation without a hearing before an immigration court/judge. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 3, 2025

Some liberal activist judge will certainly challenge that.

Family of Boulder firebombing suspect taken into federal custody: sources https://t.co/cbj74EnXlm — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 3, 2025

Fox News reports:

The family of the Boulder, Colorado firebombing suspect is in federal custody, sources confirm to Fox News. According to senior sources within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the wife and five children of 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman were taken into custody. "Mohamed's despicable actions will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, but we're also investigating to what extent his family knew about this horrific attack," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in an X video post on Tuesday afternoon. "If they had any knowledge of it or if they provided any support to it." The family is being processed for expedited removal, sources said.

We wouldn't want the kids to try to finish what Dad started.

Great. Muslim terrorists don’t belong anywhere in America. — Harold ☘️ (@Nikk1066) June 3, 2025

Watch the bleeding hearts come out of the woodwork. 1-2-3…: 💯 — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) June 3, 2025

Guaranteed, and some of them will be federal judges.

I voted for this 🫡 — Real Jose Galvan (@Jose_Galvan) June 3, 2025

Let's see if they really follow through with "expedited removal." We'd feel safer if they did.

Awesome, I hope it was worth it to him. I like the idea that if one immigrant breaks a law and is taken into custody, their entire family has to go immediately. This will make people shape up quick. — Streaming Opinions (@StreamOpinions) June 3, 2025

As Tom Homan said, families will be kept together! — anne c (@Anne8065) June 3, 2025

For two years, his family and daughter knew his intentions, yet no one had the courage to speak up. — Kelly Holmes (@kell71191) June 3, 2025

We're not sure if that's true, but we wouldn't doubt it.

We are done taking chances. Time for them to go. — Julinda Lace (@JulindaLace) June 3, 2025

Advertisement

They never belonged here — The Grand Teton (@TheGrandTeton20) June 3, 2025

He'd already overstayed his work permit, which the Biden administration granted after his tourist visa expired. He shouldn't have been here.

Deport them all. Every single one of them. — Clowncar1986 (@clowncar1986) June 3, 2025

We don't want to hear about President Donald Trump separating families anymore.

***