Wife and Five Children of Boulder Terrorist in Federal Custody Pending Expedited Removal

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on June 03, 2025
Boulder Police Dept. via AP

Fox News reports that not only Egyptian national Mohamed Soliman, the man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails into a group of people marching in support of the hostages in Gaza, but his entire family has been taken into custody. Better safe than sorry, we guess.

Some liberal activist judge will certainly challenge that.

Fox News reports:

The family of the Boulder, Colorado firebombing suspect is in federal custody, sources confirm to Fox News.

According to senior sources within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the wife and five children of 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman were taken into custody. 

"Mohamed's despicable actions will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, but we're also investigating to what extent his family knew about this horrific attack," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said in an X video post on Tuesday afternoon. "If they had any knowledge of it or if they provided any support to it."

The family is being processed for expedited removal, sources said.

We wouldn't want the kids to try to finish what Dad started.

Guaranteed, and some of them will be federal judges.

Let's see if they really follow through with "expedited removal." We'd feel safer if they did.

We're not sure if that's true, but we wouldn't doubt it.

He'd already overstayed his work permit, which the Biden administration granted after his tourist visa expired. He shouldn't have been here.

We don't want to hear about President Donald Trump separating families anymore.

***

