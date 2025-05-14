Could This Interview With Dem Rep Trying to Impeach Trump Possibly Have Gotten More Awkward for Him?

HOLY COW: Hakeem Jeffries' Interview With Wolf Blitzer Is OFF THE CHARTS Cringe...
Doug P. | 4:14 PM on May 14, 2025
Last month, Democrat Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan introduced seven Articles of Impeachment against President Trump. YAWN. It seems some of the Dems never get tired of those stunts. During a recent rally in Michigan, President Trump brushed it off as another empty effort by a nobody congressman. 

Reporter Charlie LeDuff caught up with Thanedar outside his sparsely attended "impeachment town hall," and let's just say this was an awkward interview for the TDS-addled congressman. Watch:

"We caught up with Thanedar at his 'Impeachment Town Hall' last weekend to set the record straight. There were 27 attendees, including the congressman, his staff, two cops, a janitor, a grandbaby, my cameraman, and me."

That was deeply awkward but we're not sure if the congressman recognized why. 

You would hope so.

