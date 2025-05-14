Could This Interview With Dem Rep Trying to Impeach Trump Possibly Have Gotten More Awkward for Him?

Last month, Democrat Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan introduced seven Articles of Impeachment against President Trump. YAWN. It seems some of the Dems never get tired of those stunts. During a recent rally in Michigan, President Trump brushed it off as another empty effort by a nobody congressman.
Reporter Charlie LeDuff caught up with Thanedar outside his sparsely attended "impeachment town hall," and let's just say this was an awkward interview for the TDS-addled congressman. Watch:
Michigan Enjoyer and legend Charlie LeDuff did a one on one with Rep. Shri Thanedar:— Anna Hoffman (@shoesonplease) May 14, 2025
Shri cannot name 5 communities he represents 👀 pic.twitter.com/7Ogv250Sw5
"We caught up with Thanedar at his 'Impeachment Town Hall' last weekend to set the record straight. There were 27 attendees, including the congressman, his staff, two cops, a janitor, a grandbaby, my cameraman, and me."
LOL.
Shri’s Impeachment Vaudeville Has Been a Big Flop— Michigan Enjoyer (@mich_enjoyer) May 14, 2025
The congressman’s “Impeachment Town Hall” last weekend had only 27 attendees and less excitement than an AA meeting
By Charlie LeDuff (@Charlieleduff)
Lincoln Park — Congressman Shri Thanedar doesn’t like DOGE. He doesn’t like… pic.twitter.com/G3CeP7wCmK
That was deeply awkward but we're not sure if the congressman recognized why.
You would hope so.
