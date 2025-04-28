Michigan Rep. Introduces Seven Articles of Impeachment Against Trump, Including 'Acts of Tyranny’

Here's some news from ABC News that's so important that it didn't even get its own webpage with the story — they just slipped it in under "Trump admin live updates."

You might remember back in February, when Rep. Al Green filed articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump for "dastardly deeds." This was after shaking his can at Trump during his address to a joint session of Congress and being kicked out by the Sergeant at Arms. Green even had the photo of him shaking his cane blown up so he could announce his "countdown to impeachment."

We all know that if Democrats take the House in the midterms, they'll be filing articles of impeachment on Day 1. One Michigan congressman can't wait that long and on Monday introduced seven articles of impeachment against Trump. We've never heard of Rep. Shri Thanedar, but he believes Trump should be impeached for "acts of tyranny."

As Pres. Trump prepares to mark 100 days in office, Michigan Democratic Rep. Shri Thanedar has introduced seven articles of impeachment against the president — laying out a slate of broad charges including committing "acts of tyranny."



Read more: https://t.co/iW3IVbPATf pic.twitter.com/2KMVXd6Axj — ABC News (@ABC) April 28, 2025

ABC News reports:

As President Donald Trump prepares to celebrate 100 days in office, Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich., has introduced seven articles of impeachment against the president — laying out a slate of broad charges where the second-term Democrat accuses him of abusing the power of the presidency, committing "acts of tyranny" as well as "flagrant violations" of the Constitution. … The ambitious resolution includes seven articles of impeachment, including obstruction of justice and abuse of executive power, usurpation of appropriations power, abuse of trade powers and international aggression, violation of First Amendment rights, creation of an unlawful office with DOGE, bribery and corruption tyrannical overreach.

That's it … that's the story; although the reporters did append that Thanedar has "virtually no shot."

We'd kind of like to see the trial for this one. Violation of First Amendment rights? You've got the wrong administration, buddy.

Also in breaking news, Axios reports Monday that left-wing group Justice Democrats is launching its first primary challenge of the cycle against Thanedar. Maybe he's trying to get back in the party's good graces with this stunt.

Yes, because Shri has just discovered today he’s being primaried. He’s a millionaire who some believe has neglected his district, which is relatively poor. Nobody needs to be talking about impeachment now and no Democrat should sign on to this. — colleen (@waysandmeans71) April 28, 2025

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar is facing a rare push from members within his own party to replace him in Michigan’s August primary, spearheaded by Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Black leaders from across Wayne County. — Dont worry about it (@mb20fan1973) April 28, 2025

Interesting timing.

Of course ABC would push this.



I've never heard of this rep in my life.



it's all a show. — Brandon Tompkins (@BitsbyBrandon) April 28, 2025

I’m sure Trump is devastated. — Pancho Hernando Gonzalez Enriques Rodriguez (@OscarHancock15_) April 28, 2025

How can he sleep? Wait, he doesn't sleep.

Here we go again. Yawn. Yawn again. — Vincent Cogliano Jr (@viewsfromafarm) April 28, 2025

Is this supposed to be newsworthy? Typical trash reporting by a trash news organization. — Yogi (@gdctus) April 28, 2025

Seven articles of impeachment! Not even ABC News can pretend this is a substantial story.

See what happens if the liberals ever take control again. All they know how to do is to impeach. And they’re not good at impeaching, either. They can’t even seal our border up. The only thing the liberals are good at is lying and deceiving. — Michael Chayet (@MichaelSChayet) April 28, 2025

Apparently no one has told him that the last time they tried that, it actually INCREASED Trump's popularity. Everytime they do something extreme, they create more support, just not for themselves. — becca💐ky💐usa (@becca_usa) April 28, 2025

When someone finds out, please let me know which country democrats represent. — Sir Crunchwrap EXTREME™️ (@XeyedNpainless_) April 28, 2025

This is a joke. It's a desperation ploy that will go nowhere and not even get much press, but apparently he's being primaried and has to show that he's done something while in office.

***