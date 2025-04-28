'You Will Face Justice,' White House Warns Illegal Immigrants and Erects Their Mugshots...
VIP
Michigan Rep. Introduces Seven Articles of Impeachment Against Trump, Including 'Acts of Tyranny’

Brett T. | 4:45 PM on April 28, 2025
Twitter

Here's some news from ABC News that's so important that it didn't even get its own webpage with the story — they just slipped it in under "Trump admin live updates."

You might remember back in February, when Rep. Al Green filed articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump for "dastardly deeds." This was after shaking his can at Trump during his address to a joint session of Congress and being kicked out by the Sergeant at Arms. Green even had the photo of him shaking his cane blown up so he could announce his "countdown to impeachment."

We all know that if Democrats take the House in the midterms, they'll be filing articles of impeachment on Day 1. One Michigan congressman can't wait that long and on Monday introduced seven articles of impeachment against Trump. We've never heard of Rep. Shri Thanedar, but he believes Trump should be impeached for "acts of tyranny."

ABC News reports:

As President Donald Trump prepares to celebrate 100 days in office, Rep. Shri Thanedar, D-Mich., has introduced seven articles of impeachment against the president — laying out a slate of broad charges where the second-term Democrat accuses him of abusing the power of the presidency, committing "acts of tyranny" as well as "flagrant violations" of the Constitution.

The ambitious resolution includes seven articles of impeachment, including obstruction of justice and abuse of executive power, usurpation of appropriations power, abuse of trade powers and international aggression, violation of First Amendment rights, creation of an unlawful office with DOGE, bribery and corruption tyrannical overreach.

 

That's it … that's the story; although the reporters did append that Thanedar has "virtually no shot."

We'd kind of like to see the trial for this one. Violation of First Amendment rights? You've got the wrong administration, buddy.

Also in breaking news, Axios reports Monday that left-wing group Justice Democrats is launching its first primary challenge of the cycle against Thanedar. Maybe he's trying to get back in the party's good graces with this stunt.

Interesting timing.

How can he sleep? Wait, he doesn't sleep.

Seven articles of impeachment! Not even ABC News can pretend this is a substantial story.

This is a joke. It's a desperation ploy that will go nowhere and not even get much press, but apparently he's being primaried and has to show that he's done something while in office.

***

