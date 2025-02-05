'Pass the Popcorn!' James Woods Shares the PERFECT Screenshot Encapsulating the Lefty Medi...
Dastardly Deeds Done Dirt Cheap! Congressman Al Green Files Articles of Impeachment Against Donald Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:10 PM on February 05, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

You'll be (not) shocked to learn Congressman Al Green has filed articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Again.

Green was the guy who filed articles of impeachment against Trump in May of 2017, as we told you about here.

Watch:

Honestly, this writer laughed out loud at 'dastardly deeds.'

What does that even mean?

Al Green doesn't care about his constituents or the American people in general.

He only cares about his political career and attacking Trump.

Truly.

What an embarrassment, Texas.

It really is amazing. They are so broken.

Thank goodness this writer isn't the only one who thought of Dick Dastardly.

Right? Two whole weeks! They're slipping.

Exactly. Waste their time while Trump keeps racking up the wins.

Not well. At all.

We're not sure they're capable of feeling embarrassment.

Please. Keep him in front of the camera.

Time to start digging into Green's grift.

Yes it is.

This is panic.

Tags: DONALD TRUMP IMPEACHMENT

