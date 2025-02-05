Dastardly Deeds Done Dirt Cheap! Congressman Al Green Files Articles of Impeachment Against Donald Trump

You'll be (not) shocked to learn Congressman Al Green has filed articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Again.

Green was the guy who filed articles of impeachment against Trump in May of 2017, as we told you about here.

Watch:

🚨 #BREAKING: Democrat Rep. Al Green has just announced he will be filing to IMPEACH President Trump for “dastardly deeds” (whatever the hell that means)



They’re so freaking mad that they’re being exposed.



Impeachment worked SO WELL last time, didn’t it Democrats? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7tP6rQakJM — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 5, 2025

Honestly, this writer laughed out loud at 'dastardly deeds.'

What does that even mean?

Let me get this straight, this random guy nobody’s ever heard of and who’s never even filed a single piece of successful legislation for his constituents, is now filing for an impeachment against the one person who is doing everything for the American people?



Make it make sense. — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) February 5, 2025

Al Green doesn't care about his constituents or the American people in general.

He only cares about his political career and attacking Trump.

Al Green and Jasmine Crockett are really two of the make disgraceful politicians to ever come out of Texas. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 5, 2025

Truly.

What an embarrassment, Texas.

I have to see it’s pretty amazing to watch the Democrats completely fall apart like a bunch of lunatics. — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) February 5, 2025

It really is amazing. They are so broken.

LOL - So Trump is Dick Dastardly?



How dare he try to decrease Federal power in the Executive Branch! How dare he decrease Federal spending to prevent national bankruptcy and a new great depression! How dare he stop foreign wars! How dare he stop cartels from crossing the… pic.twitter.com/wtFiqoDDXJ — Paradigm Gauge (@ParadigmGauge) February 5, 2025

Thank goodness this writer isn't the only one who thought of Dick Dastardly.

What took them so long? — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 5, 2025

Right? Two whole weeks! They're slipping.

I'm ok with them wasting their time and energy...



Knock yourself out... — Cody Northwood 🇺🇸 🥃 (@codynorthwood) February 5, 2025

Exactly. Waste their time while Trump keeps racking up the wins.

They have nothing. Here we go with another 4 years of impeachment threats. How did that work out last time? https://t.co/liyGbaW8J0 — Typicalaimster (@typicalaimster) February 5, 2025

Not well. At all.

These people are not serious. It’s quite embarrassing. https://t.co/wD5DH2ukfi — MMeadow (@mmeadow22) February 5, 2025

We're not sure they're capable of feeling embarrassment.

Please God give this lunatic more air time. https://t.co/wIw43kH9ZT — Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) February 5, 2025

Please. Keep him in front of the camera.

Let’s investigate how much in kickbacks he has been getting? https://t.co/nTWLEyDmux — deplorabledame (@deplorabledame1) February 5, 2025

Time to start digging into Green's grift.

This is like when a client is getting bludgeoned on the witness stand so badly the attorney desperately shouts out "Objection, your Honor!" for no other reason than to just try and stop the bleeding for a few seconds. https://t.co/xvivner9w8 — Randy the Savage (@reannadilley) February 5, 2025

Yes it is.

This is panic.