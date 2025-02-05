Dastardly Deeds Done Dirt Cheap! Congressman Al Green Files Articles of Impeachment Against Donald Trump

You'll be (not) shocked to learn Congressman Al Green has filed articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
Again.
Green was the guy who filed articles of impeachment against Trump in May of 2017, as we told you about here.
Watch:
🚨 #BREAKING: Democrat Rep. Al Green has just announced he will be filing to IMPEACH President Trump for “dastardly deeds” (whatever the hell that means)— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 5, 2025
They’re so freaking mad that they’re being exposed.
Impeachment worked SO WELL last time, didn’t it Democrats? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/7tP6rQakJM
Honestly, this writer laughed out loud at 'dastardly deeds.'
What does that even mean?
Let me get this straight, this random guy nobody’s ever heard of and who’s never even filed a single piece of successful legislation for his constituents, is now filing for an impeachment against the one person who is doing everything for the American people?— Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) February 5, 2025
Make it make sense.
Al Green doesn't care about his constituents or the American people in general.
He only cares about his political career and attacking Trump.
Al Green and Jasmine Crockett are really two of the make disgraceful politicians to ever come out of Texas.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 5, 2025
Truly.
What an embarrassment, Texas.
I have to see it’s pretty amazing to watch the Democrats completely fall apart like a bunch of lunatics.— Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) February 5, 2025
It really is amazing. They are so broken.
LOL - So Trump is Dick Dastardly?— Paradigm Gauge (@ParadigmGauge) February 5, 2025
How dare he try to decrease Federal power in the Executive Branch! How dare he decrease Federal spending to prevent national bankruptcy and a new great depression! How dare he stop foreign wars! How dare he stop cartels from crossing the… pic.twitter.com/wtFiqoDDXJ
Thank goodness this writer isn't the only one who thought of Dick Dastardly.
What took them so long?— MAZE (@mazemoore) February 5, 2025
Right? Two whole weeks! They're slipping.
I'm ok with them wasting their time and energy...— Cody Northwood 🇺🇸 🥃 (@codynorthwood) February 5, 2025
Knock yourself out...
Exactly. Waste their time while Trump keeps racking up the wins.
They have nothing. Here we go with another 4 years of impeachment threats. How did that work out last time? https://t.co/liyGbaW8J0— Typicalaimster (@typicalaimster) February 5, 2025
Not well. At all.
These people are not serious. It’s quite embarrassing. https://t.co/wD5DH2ukfi— MMeadow (@mmeadow22) February 5, 2025
We're not sure they're capable of feeling embarrassment.
Please God give this lunatic more air time. https://t.co/wIw43kH9ZT— Chris Barron 🇺🇸 (@ChrisRBarron) February 5, 2025
Please. Keep him in front of the camera.
Let’s investigate how much in kickbacks he has been getting? https://t.co/nTWLEyDmux— deplorabledame (@deplorabledame1) February 5, 2025
Time to start digging into Green's grift.
This is like when a client is getting bludgeoned on the witness stand so badly the attorney desperately shouts out "Objection, your Honor!" for no other reason than to just try and stop the bleeding for a few seconds. https://t.co/xvivner9w8— Randy the Savage (@reannadilley) February 5, 2025
Yes it is.
Is this panic??? 😆 https://t.co/zHapfyRmiv— Zerorugrats67 ✝️🙏🏼🇺🇸🍊✨ (@zerorugrats67) February 5, 2025
This is panic.
