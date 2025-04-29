President Trump Brushes Off Impeachment Effort by Nobody Congressman at Rally

As we reported Monday, Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan introduced seven articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Monday, accusing him of "obstruction of justice and abuse of executive power, usurpation of appropriations power, abuse of trade powers and international aggression, violation of First Amendment rights, creation of an unlawful office with DOGE, bribery and corruption tyrannical overreach." Coincidentally, he introduced these articles upon finding out that he has a primary challenger for his seat.

Thanedar is really trying to make a name for himself, and even though his impeachment effort will go nowhere in the House, we greeted the president, who is holding a 100-day rally in Michigan, with a billboard:

Donald Trump arrives in Michigan today to celebrate his first 100 days in office.



Here's how I'll be greeting him. pic.twitter.com/rPwaLsX3Cx — Congressman Shri Thanedar (@RepShriThanedar) April 29, 2025

Yeah, that'll do it.

@Grok, who is paying for this billboard about Donald Trump? — Belle (@DustiSwgel) April 29, 2025

Who's paying for this? No one knows who you are. — The Disruptor💥 (@IWashington) April 29, 2025

Was your plan to make America know who you are by getting everyone to laugh at you ? — L.W. Wright (@LWWright34) April 29, 2025

At his rally, Trump brushed off Thanedar and Rep. Al Green, who has also filed impeachment articles.

🔥President Trump drops the hammer on the Democrat impeachment stooges Shri Thanedar and Al Green!



"Some guy that I never heard of...He said, ladies and gentlemen, I am going to start the impeachment of Donald Trump. What the hell did I do?! Here we go again!"



"They've gone… pic.twitter.com/bMvDH1Eh2c — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 29, 2025

… totally crazy, these people!" "And then you have the other one that's always with the cane. He's always impeaching!" 🤣

It doesn't seem as though the billboard, which he probably flew over in Air Force One, didn't intimidate Trump.

“The one with the cane” pic.twitter.com/VDFDlgqo1s — Trump World (@Louaye1980) April 29, 2025

Trump's message to Michigan? We're not taking this crap anymore.

President Trump: "We're just not taking this crap anymore."



"They're claiming that we're not allowed to deport illegals, and they're the ones who orchestrated an eight year campaign to jail their political opponents."



"That's all they can do. Jail their political opponents.… pic.twitter.com/7Z9qLxkbhx — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 29, 2025

… What they did to people is a disgrace. And now they come after us. Why are you not nice to [illegal immigrants]?"

You can tell Trump is having a great time in front of an audience again:

🤣 President Trump just roasted a protestor at his rally:



“Is that a radical left lunatic? He's just a child. Get him out. Oh, I'm sorry ma'am. I thought it was a guy. Has to go home to a mother who's a Trump fan. I'm sorry. I said he.. it's a she."

pic.twitter.com/P4BSYPeWJB — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 29, 2025





