DOGE Finds Treasury Made $334 Million in Improper Payment Requests in a Week
As Chicago Faces $1.5B Deficit, Mayor Johnson Wants Taxpayer Bailout and 'Progressive Reve...
FBI Performing Polygraph Tests to Find Media Leakers
CONSEQUENCES: Illiterate Arizona Tesla Vandal Gets Slapped With Federal Domestic Terror Ch...
VIP
Hey, Shamers ... Leave the Moms Alone
White House Humble Brag: A Measly Nine Illegal Immigrants Slipped Into U.S. During...
Breaking: Wisconsin Supreme Court Suspends Judge Hannah Dugan
GA Senator Jon Ossoff Warns Our Civil Rights Are Eroding 'Unlike Anything We've...
Trump's Grandson Wows President with Heartwarming Original Piano Composition
Leftists Bully Actor John Lithgow Over Role In 'Harry Potter' Series, 'Cause They...
Politics Is Downstream From Culture: UK Pols Keep Treating Netflix's 'Adolescence' Like Go...
Stephen Miller Schools Fox News Pollster
More of This, Please! Thread Explains How GOP Reconciliation Bill Would Discourage Immigra...
Sizzling Setback: DNC May Tell David Hogg 'That’s All Folks' as Vice Chair

President Trump Brushes Off Impeachment Effort by Nobody Congressman at Rally

Brett T. | 6:50 PM on April 29, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As we reported Monday, Rep. Shri Thanedar of Michigan introduced seven articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Monday, accusing him of "obstruction of justice and abuse of executive power, usurpation of appropriations power, abuse of trade powers and international aggression, violation of First Amendment rights, creation of an unlawful office with DOGE, bribery and corruption tyrannical overreach." Coincidentally, he introduced these articles upon finding out that he has a primary challenger for his seat.

Advertisement

Thanedar is really trying to make a name for himself, and even though his impeachment effort will go nowhere in the House, we greeted the president, who is holding a 100-day rally in Michigan, with a billboard:

Yeah, that'll do it.

At his rally, Trump brushed off Thanedar and Rep. Al Green, who has also filed impeachment articles.

… totally crazy, these people!"

"And then you have the other one that's always with the cane. He's always impeaching!"

🤣

It doesn't seem as though the billboard, which he probably flew over in Air Force One, didn't intimidate Trump.

Recommended

As Chicago Faces $1.5B Deficit, Mayor Johnson Wants Taxpayer Bailout and 'Progressive Revenue' Schemes
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Trump's message to Michigan? We're not taking this crap anymore.

… What they did to people is a disgrace. And now they come after us. Why are you not nice to [illegal immigrants]?"

You can tell Trump is having a great time in front of an audience again:


***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP IMPEACHMENT MICHIGAN RALLY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

As Chicago Faces $1.5B Deficit, Mayor Johnson Wants Taxpayer Bailout and 'Progressive Revenue' Schemes
Amy Curtis
CONSEQUENCES: Illiterate Arizona Tesla Vandal Gets Slapped With Federal Domestic Terror Charges
Amy Curtis
Breaking: Wisconsin Supreme Court Suspends Judge Hannah Dugan
Brett T.
We're SHOCKED She Was Fired. Totally: WATCH Former State Dept. Chick LOSE IT After Losing Her Job (Video)
Sam J.
FBI Performing Polygraph Tests to Find Media Leakers
Brett T.
DOGE Finds Treasury Made $334 Million in Improper Payment Requests in a Week
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
As Chicago Faces $1.5B Deficit, Mayor Johnson Wants Taxpayer Bailout and 'Progressive Revenue' Schemes Amy Curtis
Advertisement