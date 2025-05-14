HOLY COW: Hakeem Jeffries' Interview With Wolf Blitzer Is OFF THE CHARTS Cringe...
Self-Awareness Check! Jake Tapper Decries the 'Cheap Fakes' Hoax - Yes, the Very...
What a Coincidence! Dems Now Using Exact Same Words to Deflect From Qs...

Babylon Bee's Headline About 'NOW It Can Be Told' Book on the Biden Decline Coverup Is Just PERFECT

Doug P. | 5:10 PM on May 14, 2025
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

The Democrats and much of the media were complicit in the attempts to cover up the real story about Joe Biden's cognitive decline. To them the top priority was trying to keep Donald Trump from returning to the Oval Office over what was best for the country. We heard all about "right-wing misinformation" and "cheap fakes" about Biden, but the Left wasn't able to convince enough people they weren't seeing and hearing what they were with their own eyes and ears -- especially after the Biden/Trump debate. 

CNN's Jake Tapper was among journos who were dutifully trying to wave off observations of Biden's decline as misinformation or mocking his "lifelong stutter":

The Democrats and media are now trying to throw Biden under the bus rather than admitting to their own role in all this: 

Now that Tapper and Axios' Alex Thompson have a "now the story can be told"-style book out about what was really going on at the White House when Biden was in office, the media and many Dems have literally turned into the "we're all trying to find the guy who did this" hot dog meme.

Perhaps the best summary of all this came from the Babylon Bee, which had another offering that's too true to qualify as satire: 

That would have been a much more honest and accurate title for the book instead of "Original Sin."

That headline is perfect and says it all.

