Pritzker Drops New Narrative on CNN and HOO BOY! WATCH J.B. Claim Tapper's Book Is Full of Lies

We've covered quite a bit about Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson's opportunistic book, 'Original Sin,' including how their insistence that the White House lied to them doesn't hold up under serious scrutiny.

But this is a new twist. So grab your popcorn and watch as the bloated bloviator that is Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker attacks Tapper and Thompson:

🚨 NEW: When asked about the fictitious claims in Jake Tapper’s new book about Joe Biden, Gov. @JBPritzker didn’t hold back.



He said he never saw or heard anything like what’s being alleged. In fact, Pritzker made it clear:

"I never had an experience of anything other than a guy… pic.twitter.com/q7CTEUVo51 — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) May 14, 2025

They all deserve one another.

Pritzker really thinks people are stupid and blind, doesn't he?

There's no way for them to get out of this hole.

If you're going to run a scam, it's very important for all of you to get your bulls**t straight. You have a problem. — Il Divo-The Hippocratic Oaf (@HenryPierzchala) May 14, 2025

The chaos and tangled web is the point. That way, no one knows what the truth is.

Except those of us who've been consistent on this since 2020: Joe Biden was unwell five years ago, and the Democrats and media colluded to cover it up.

You really make yourself look bad pushing this tripe. — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) May 14, 2025

He doesn't care.

A collusion involving national security and election interference is a felony. Anyone who admits that they knew Biden's brains were cream of wheat is actually committing a crime. pic.twitter.com/B7qhQgpPC7 — Edam von Trapp (@mousecrackers) May 14, 2025

It would be hilarious if the DOJ actually charged people for this.

Liars and hacks, both of you.



Biden has dementia. Everyone knew it and the press colluded with the administration to cover it up. @cmsub could put it all to rest by explaining this picture, but neither she, nor the rest of the media are ready to admit to what they did. pic.twitter.com/8G2v9GdVCy — LeftHandedRighty (@GogglesPaisanno) May 14, 2025

April 26, 2023.

Over a year before the debate.

Tapper needs to be cancelled. https://t.co/0XekNBW8ZM — LookUpProject2025 (@VimLab) May 14, 2025

Hahahahahahahahahaha.

Denial ain't just a river in Egypt, apparently.

Pritzker seems to understand what every 2028 Dem hopeful better: Biden-bashing will kill your campaign. Black voters put Biden on the ticket and ultimately in the White House. They won’t take the disrespect. https://t.co/kqIdotmirk — Bobby FakeName, Esq. (@BobFakeNameEsq) May 14, 2025

Sure, Jan.

Kamala Harris didn't bash Biden and won the election.

Oh, wait.

No. That was the guy who bashed both Biden and Kamala.

Pay attention @TheDemocrats this is how you answer the dam questions. People are getting tired of Dems and “operatives” bashing Joe Biden. It’s turning people off and part of why we lost. https://t.co/OR0biKK1aR — Kris (@KrisA_23) May 14, 2025

Run with this. We beg you.

Fatboy is a liar https://t.co/w3GaSwAgAN — johnny77 (@joeclark1697752) May 14, 2025

Yes.

Hahaha! @JBPritzker is a 🤡! It just shows he is still a liar! https://t.co/j7DehGcgUB — John Pisula (@JohnPisulaMBA) May 14, 2025

We all know he's lying. CNN knows he's lying. He knows that we know he's lying.

And yet he continues to lie.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



