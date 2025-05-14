Pritzker Drops New Narrative on CNN and HOO BOY! WATCH J.B. Claim Tapper's Book Is Full of Lies

Here's What Debbie Dingell Says She Was Thinking About When Her Eyes Were...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on May 14, 2025
meme

We've covered quite a bit about Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson's opportunistic book, 'Original Sin,' including how their insistence that the White House lied to them doesn't hold up under serious scrutiny.

But this is a new twist. So grab your popcorn and watch as the bloated bloviator that is Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker attacks Tapper and Thompson:

They all deserve one another.

Pritzker really thinks people are stupid and blind, doesn't he?

There's no way for them to get out of this hole.

The chaos and tangled web is the point. That way, no one knows what the truth is.

Except those of us who've been consistent on this since 2020: Joe Biden was unwell five years ago, and the Democrats and media colluded to cover it up.

He doesn't care.

It would be hilarious if the DOJ actually charged people for this.

April 26, 2023.

Over a year before the debate.

Hahahahahahahahahaha.

Denial ain't just a river in Egypt, apparently.

Sure, Jan.

Kamala Harris didn't bash Biden and won the election.

Oh, wait.

No. That was the guy who bashed both Biden and Kamala.

Run with this. We beg you.

Yes.

We all know he's lying. CNN knows he's lying. He knows that we know he's lying.

And yet he continues to lie.

Tags: CNN JAKE TAPPER JOE BIDEN AXIOS JB PRITZKER

