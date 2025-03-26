Politico Columnist Says No Other SecDef Would Survive This in Another Administration

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts Reporter from the UK
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on March 26, 2025
AP Photo/ Maya Alleruzzo, File

There have been calls from the usual suspects in Congress for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz to resign after The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg was mistakenly invited to a "secure" chat on Signal. Goldberg did the patriotic thing and quietly collected screenshots of the chat and published them, even though they included top-secret "war plans."

POLITICO columnist Jonathan Martin theorizes that no Defense Secretary would survive this scandal in any other administration. 

It appears that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin survived quite a lot:

Not that we know of. So give us a break with all of the resignation talk.

***

