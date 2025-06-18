Harvard Law Educator Melts Down Over Kids Keeping Their Parts: Academia’s Latest Tantrum

Oof! The fallout from the Supreme Court decision protecting children from genital mutilation continues apace.

This person teaches at Harvard Law School. pic.twitter.com/eXUxyaroSK — Ben B@dejo (@BenTelAviv) June 18, 2025

This Harvard Professor is ready for America to burn down to the ground just because kids can't change their gender while they are minors. What a wack job!

He's trying so hard to be something he isn't and his anger is because he knows he can never be what he pretends to be.

Our universities have taught some of the most privileged people to ever live in history that we live under an authoritarian genocidal death machine akin to the Third Reich.



It’s driving people insane. https://t.co/OIp2Su7Yve — Problem Tomatoes 🍅 (@ProblemTomatoes) June 18, 2025

It has really emboldened the very mentally ill.

Incredible stuff.

The trans people on bluesky are going as hard as ever.

Anyways, Harvard delenda est. https://t.co/uubBveGhu9 — Dr. Hood Honkie, MD (@DrHoodHonkeyMD) June 18, 2025

What has set him off is the inability to castrate children in Tennessee. https://t.co/8gr0EP8prw — John Ekdahl (@JohnEkdahl) June 18, 2025

A normal person would not lose his mind the way this guy has over this one decision only meant to protect children.

America was and is the world leader in human rights always, some people would rather the world descend into chaos because they are emotionally unstable https://t.co/mj355o3Zoo — jesus haJudean 🇺🇸 (@jesusHaJudean) June 19, 2025

Let's face it, they just hate America.

Who would pay $80,000 a year to listen to this crap https://t.co/YJm88yH1Ii — CMK (@cmorgank) June 18, 2025

Too many parents aren't even aware what is being taught at Harvard these days. That is the scary part.

Alejandra teaches @Harvard law. The elite schools are populated with professors & administrators who HATE 🇺🇸. They want to mold students to be like them. Think like them. Act like them. It’s frightening, harmful to 🇺🇸 & disgusting. https://t.co/jRDDfA9vX9 — Warren Newcorn (@WNewcorn) June 19, 2025

Bro is mad he didn’t get his way for his weirdo agenda in November 😭 https://t.co/lVnCU06IrW — Kory B ◢ ◤ (@i_amkoryb) June 19, 2025

Thank goodness America showed out and shut these people down.

The government of the United States should be incompatible with funding this person's employment. https://t.co/aE84xuLKXN — Yup (@LordGem3) June 18, 2025

I think the administration has been too blunt and heavy-handed with Harvard. But it's worth keeping this kind of crap in mind when you hear people say how vital it is that students from around the world be exposed to how great America and her values are by attending Harvard. https://t.co/gkH1u0DOXX — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) June 18, 2025

There is no reason for any tax dollars to go toward this place. Period.

And we wonder why unlearned and hate-filled college students are rioting for Iran & co... https://t.co/pHYMssL1li — angela🇮🇱✝️ (@angela77261941) June 18, 2025

I guarantee you he cannot consistently define 80% of this ststement. — (((Road Bear Life))) (@bearshrugged) June 18, 2025

Exhibit 786 why @harvard’s tax exempt status should be removed and their endowment taxed — ‘Dr.’ of stochastic Triggering (@NotTriggerAtAll) June 18, 2025

Bingo!