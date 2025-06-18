USA TODAY: Trump Lied About the LA Riots So You Couldn't See What...
Conservatives Happier Than Liberals Across All Demographics, Survey Finds
Tucker Carlson Can't Believe Sen. Ted Cruz Doesn't Know the Population of Iran
More Crying Dems: Zohran Mamdani Breaks Down After Being Called Out by Holocaust...
Democrats Tank Economy, Can’t Even Keep Their Own Party Piggy Bank Afloat Under...
This Is Just Embarrassing! Eric Swalwell Posts Cringe Democrat Video About 'Trump's Americ...
'Be Careful...': Pete Hegseth Calmly Ruined a Triggered Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin's Bait...
NBC News: SCOTUS Dealt a Major Blow to Transgender Rights; AP: Huge Setback
Dramacrat Actorvism: Dems Roll Out Frail-Looking Jerry Nadler for the Party’s Latest Stage...
Jim Acosta Jokes About Trump’s Deceased Ex-Wife While Jen Rubin Laughs

Harvard Law Educator Melts Down Over Kids Keeping Their Parts: Academia’s Latest Tantrum

justmindy
justmindy | 9:00 PM on June 18, 2025
Imgflip

Oof! The fallout from the Supreme Court decision protecting children from genital mutilation continues apace. 

This Harvard Professor is ready for America to burn down to the ground just because kids can't change their gender while they are minors. What a wack job!

He's trying so hard to be something he isn't and his anger is because he knows he can never be what he pretends to be. 

It has really emboldened the very mentally ill. 

A normal person would not lose his mind the way this guy has over this one decision only meant to protect children. 

Let's face it, they just hate America.

Too many parents aren't even aware what is being taught at Harvard these days. That is the scary part. 

Thank goodness America showed out and shut these people down. 

There is no reason for any tax dollars to go toward this place. Period.

Bingo!

Tags: HARVARD UNIVERSITY PARENTAL RIGHTS PRO-LIFE SUPREME COURT TRANSGENDER

