Brit Split: Ellen Degeneres and Wife Start New Life in Merry Old England Thanks to Trump Victory

Warren Squire  |  11:15 PM on November 20, 2024
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Former talk show host Ellen Degeneres and wife Portia de Rossi have left California to permanently make a home two miles outside London, England. Ellen says the Brit trip is because President-Elect Donald Trump trounced her candidate, Kamala Harris.

But, is there more to the story?

The comedienne was a big supporter of Kamala's presidential campaign. So, leaving the country over Trump's victory makes sense. Some are wondering if there are other reasons.

Kicked out of show business, you say?

That means Ellen's former employees on her talk show are probably celebrating right now. They've been wanting to kick her out of the country for some time.

That makes three possible reasons: Diddy rumors, President Trump, and a degenerate boss lady.

It seems these celebs never go through with their promises to leave America when their side loses.

Plenty have left X for Bluesky. We're counting the days until they return. Yep, they'll be back.

In the meantime, we'll enjoy that Ellen and Portia have left behind the land of burgers and fries for the island of fish and chips.

The Dory voice-actress will now be dodging lorries in England. Lorries are what they call trucks over there. We wish her well on her British journey. We guess we will never get to see our new president do his 'Trump dance' on Ellen's show. Bummer.

Tags: CITIZENSHIP DEMOCRAT DONALD TRUMP ELLEN DEGENERES ENGLAND HOLLYWOOD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

