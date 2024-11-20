Brit Split: Ellen Degeneres and Wife Start New Life in Merry Old England Thanks to Trump Victory

Former talk show host Ellen Degeneres and wife Portia de Rossi have left California to permanently make a home two miles outside London, England. Ellen says the Brit trip is because President-Elect Donald Trump trounced her candidate, Kamala Harris.

But, is there more to the story?

JUST IN: Ellen DeGeneres has moved to Great Britain and says she is "never coming back" to the United States after Trump's election win.



DeGeneres' Montecito mansion "has been pocket-listed or will be listed soon."



"Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi have moved to rural… pic.twitter.com/mNeieYU1VC — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 20, 2024

The comedienne was a big supporter of Kamala's presidential campaign. So, leaving the country over Trump's victory makes sense. Some are wondering if there are other reasons.

Did she leave because of Trump or a certain Diddy list…🧐 — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) November 20, 2024

The reasons cited in The Wrap article were Trump and being "kicked out of show business." pic.twitter.com/2LDzyg83bI — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 20, 2024

Kicked out of show business, you say?

That means Ellen's former employees on her talk show are probably celebrating right now. They've been wanting to kick her out of the country for some time.

She was terminated from her show after a dozen employees said she was toxic and mean. I doubt she’s leaving becuz of Trump. 😂 https://t.co/OfikMje3dH — Brittania the Great (@Brittertwitts) November 20, 2024

Took her long enough! "toxic workplace" is code for I was a mean and hateful boss and treated my employees like dirt. — Nancy T B (@nancy_gooch52) November 20, 2024

That makes three possible reasons: Diddy rumors, President Trump, and a degenerate boss lady.

It seems these celebs never go through with their promises to leave America when their side loses.

One down! How many do we have left to get out? — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) November 20, 2024

The left gives up so easily these days. It's really sad.



The X exodus is proof.



Things get hard and they just leave.



It's in their best interest to stay and fight! — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 21, 2024

We need more planes! pic.twitter.com/M4RmlChnjw — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) November 20, 2024

Plenty have left X for Bluesky. We're counting the days until they return. Yep, they'll be back.

In the meantime, we'll enjoy that Ellen and Portia have left behind the land of burgers and fries for the island of fish and chips.

What did I just say? I have this short term memory thing. pic.twitter.com/gs5dQsS5Q6 — libratarian (not "Libertarian" party) (@Libra_tarian) November 20, 2024

The Dory voice-actress will now be dodging lorries in England. Lorries are what they call trucks over there. We wish her well on her British journey. We guess we will never get to see our new president do his 'Trump dance' on Ellen's show. Bummer.