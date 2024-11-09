Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Warns Trump to Back Off of Letitia James
Law & Border: Illegal Aliens March Against Impending Mass Deportations in Manhattan
The Wheels on the Bus Go Right Over George Clooney! Actor Stepping Back...
VIP
Dear GOP: You Won, Again (for Once, ACT LIKE IT)
'America's Best Friend': Kirk Herbstreit Brings a Nation to Tears With Tribute to...
We'll Help You Pack! Half of Harris Voters Want to Relocate Following Trump...
Hot Take: Whites Need to Embrace a History That Might Set Them Free...
Amanda Marcotte Predicts Rise of 'Gendered Violence' Following Trump Win
Drunk on Grift? Why Many are Saying it's Time to Take Away Allan...
Take a Chill Pill: Joy Reid Tries Blaming Gen X for Trump, Gen...
RAGE ADDICTS: Jonathan Turley Explains Why the Left's Second Anti-Trump Resistance Movemen...
'Turning EVERYONE Into a Conservative!' Leftist 'Queers' Finally Realize What the 2A is...
WOMP WOMP: Kamala Harris UNDERPERFORMED on the Issue of Abortion and That's GOTTA...
'Not Enough': FEMA Supervisor Reportedly Fired After Directing Workers to Skip Homes With...

Pentagon Discussing How to Disobey If Trump Deploys Troops Domestically

Brett T.  |  8:30 PM on November 09, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Way back in November of 2023, sitting congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. warned us all that Donald Trump would put tanks in the streets if he were reelected. He even had his staff put together a graphic of a tank with a Trump bumper sticker running over a flag on a suburban street, and said he'd post it repeatedly "so no one can say they haven’t been told." Just last month, James Carville said that Trump would deploy the military to round up young black men. New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg was worried that troops would be marching through her gated neighborhood to flush out illegal immigrants. And then there was the freak-out over Trump saying he was going after "the enemy within."

Advertisement

"Fusion" Natasha Bertrand reports for CNN that Pentagon officials are discussing what to do if Trump deploys active-duty military domestically.

Bertrand reports:

Several former senior military officials who served under Trump have sounded the alarm in recent years about his authoritarian impulses, including Milley and retired Gen. John Kelly, Trump’s former White House chief of staff. Kelly said before the election that Trump fits “into the general definition of fascist” and that he spoke of the loyalty of Hitler’s Nazi generals.

There is not much the Pentagon can do to pre-emptively shield the force from a potential abuse of power by a commander in chief. Defense Department lawyers can and do make recommendations to military leaders on the legality of orders, but there is no real legal safeguard that would prevent Trump from deploying American soldiers to police US streets.

Here's Fusion Natasha in person:

Recommended

Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Warns Trump to Back Off of Letitia James
Brett T.
Advertisement

"Trumps presidency is gonna be wild."

How long after Trump's inauguration will it take to deploy tanks in the streets?

As we reported earlier Saturday, POLITICO reported that "defense officials are getting anxious about the possibility of the incoming Trump administration firing Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. C.Q. Brown, due to perceptions that he is out of step with the president-elect on the Pentagon’s diversity and inclusion programs." Most commenters recommended that Trump fire all of the generals.

Advertisement
Advertisement

So, they're holding "informal discussions" about defying their Commander-in-Chief. Trump needs to clean house and he needs to do it immediately.

***

Tags: DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE DONALD TRUMP PENTAGON TREASON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Warns Trump to Back Off of Letitia James
Brett T.
Take a Chill Pill: Joy Reid Tries Blaming Gen X for Trump, Gen X Responds as ONLY Gen X Can
Grateful Calvin
The Wheels on the Bus Go Right Over George Clooney! Actor Stepping Back From Politics After Kamala Loss
Amy Curtis
Law & Border: Illegal Aliens March Against Impending Mass Deportations in Manhattan
Warren Squire
'America's Best Friend': Kirk Herbstreit Brings a Nation to Tears With Tribute to His Departed Ben
Grateful Calvin
RAGE ADDICTS: Jonathan Turley Explains Why the Left's Second Anti-Trump Resistance Movement Will FAIL
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Warns Trump to Back Off of Letitia James Brett T.
Advertisement