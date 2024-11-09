Pentagon Discussing How to Disobey If Trump Deploys Troops Domestically

Way back in November of 2023, sitting congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr. warned us all that Donald Trump would put tanks in the streets if he were reelected. He even had his staff put together a graphic of a tank with a Trump bumper sticker running over a flag on a suburban street, and said he'd post it repeatedly "so no one can say they haven’t been told." Just last month, James Carville said that Trump would deploy the military to round up young black men. New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg was worried that troops would be marching through her gated neighborhood to flush out illegal immigrants. And then there was the freak-out over Trump saying he was going after "the enemy within."

Advertisement

"Fusion" Natasha Bertrand reports for CNN that Pentagon officials are discussing what to do if Trump deploys active-duty military domestically.

New: Pentagon officials are holding informal discussions about how the Department of Defense would respond if Donald Trump issues orders to deploy active-duty troops domestically and fire large swaths of apolitical staffers, defense officials told CNN. https://t.co/JijwyDPCuD — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) November 8, 2024

Bertrand reports:

Several former senior military officials who served under Trump have sounded the alarm in recent years about his authoritarian impulses, including Milley and retired Gen. John Kelly, Trump’s former White House chief of staff. Kelly said before the election that Trump fits “into the general definition of fascist” and that he spoke of the loyalty of Hitler’s Nazi generals. There is not much the Pentagon can do to pre-emptively shield the force from a potential abuse of power by a commander in chief. Defense Department lawyers can and do make recommendations to military leaders on the legality of orders, but there is no real legal safeguard that would prevent Trump from deploying American soldiers to police US streets.

Here's Fusion Natasha in person:

Pentagon Officials are Internally discussing how they can disobey direct orders from the President, if they feel Trump is given “controversial orders”

— Like mass deportations



A lot of people are going to be tried for treason if they continue down this dangerous path.



Trumps… pic.twitter.com/ptzEsFDX3h — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) November 9, 2024

"Trumps presidency is gonna be wild."

How long after Trump's inauguration will it take to deploy tanks in the streets?

This is certainly how to ensure the incoming administration assumes there’s a deep state cabal inside the Pentagon working against them — Mike Glenn (@MikeRGlenn) November 8, 2024

As we reported earlier Saturday, POLITICO reported that "defense officials are getting anxious about the possibility of the incoming Trump administration firing Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. C.Q. Brown, due to perceptions that he is out of step with the president-elect on the Pentagon’s diversity and inclusion programs." Most commenters recommended that Trump fire all of the generals.

Stop holding these discussions. All they do is fuel the perception that the Pentagon is part of the deep state instead of an agency that works for the Commander in Chief. If an order comes that you can’t follow, protest it or resign. THERE IS NO THIRD WAY. https://t.co/9TrrmYcEDg — Ward Carroll 🇺🇸 (@wardcarroll) November 8, 2024

You thought January 6 was an attempted coup? Looks like we may see an ACTUAL coup happen pretty soon. https://t.co/FrFY2dapMN — Jimmy McJimmyFace (@Jimmy_McJohn) November 9, 2024

They’re discussing how they would disobey the President. They should all be court martialed. https://t.co/9ijczPK5hd — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 9, 2024

New: Clueless liberal reporters who made their reputations peddling false nonsense about Trump int he first term are now literally making the MAGA case for the existence of the Deep State. https://t.co/HAgZle7j9E — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) November 9, 2024

Advertisement

In other words the Pentagon is considering how to disobey their democratically elected Commander-in-Chief. Apparently the Pentagon doesn’t answer to the American people which is a bit disturbing. https://t.co/3tLqKoTtit — Michael Sebastian (@HonorAndDaring) November 9, 2024

So, the @DeptofDefense is gaming-out how best to defy the Commander-in-Chief?



I wonder how long those officials will be keeping their jobs? https://t.co/K0IyGxxgsD — Scribe Light (@Scribe_Light) November 9, 2024

Totally first world things: the military is an independent power center that decides whether or not to support the elected President. https://t.co/GorHMep2HV — Pascal-Emmanuel Gobry (@pegobry_en) November 9, 2024

Trump needs to clean out this mother f*cking den of vipers. Everyone involved in this scheming needs to go.



This is our government, @NatashaBertrand. Remember us, the AMERICAN PEOPLE? https://t.co/NizLJbcjmB — Dana (@OhMelodylane) November 9, 2024

The deep state would like to assure you that there's no such thing as a deep state, and also that they are also currently planning to resist the Commander-in-Chief if they are asked to do stuff they don't like. https://t.co/tgsE6YrygC — Isaac TRexArms (@IsaacBotkin) November 9, 2024

Advertisement

Bertrand was the vehicle for a host of Trump-Russia collusion stories, for the 51 former intel officials bullshit Hunter Biden laptop letter story, & now for the Pentagon Resistance story. Understand the signal here — the federal bureaucracy will not give up without a fight. https://t.co/e39bu8RMvp — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) November 9, 2024

So, they're holding "informal discussions" about defying their Commander-in-Chief. Trump needs to clean house and he needs to do it immediately.

***