Commence Operation De-Woking! Politico Reports Who Trump Might Fire Like It's a Bad Thing

Doug P.  |  11:38 AM on November 09, 2024
Sarah D.

If you thought there was a freakout on the Left and in the lib media when Trump won the election, wait until he takes office and starts following through on the things the president-elect said he would do (or undo). 

Dealing with some of the current leadership of the U.S. military will be among the top priorities, which, according to Politico, has rattled some nerves at the Pentagon: 

We wouldn't be surprised if more than one general is affected by decisions Trump makes after taking office, but rest assured Politico will be there to try and make it sound as bad as possible. 

From the story:

Defense officials are getting anxious about the possibility of the incoming Trump administration firing Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. C.Q. Brown, due to perceptions that he is out of step with the president-elect on the Pentagon’s diversity and inclusion programs.

The Trump administration’s DOD transition team — led by former Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie — has yet to officially set foot in the Pentagon since the election was called, owing to the transition team’s refusal so far to accept assistance from the federal government. But concern is beginning to bubble up that Brown, who spoke publicly about the challenges of rising through the military as a Black man as Donald Trump urged the Defense Department to crack down on the George Floyd protests in 2020, could be swept out by a president-elect who has promised to make the Pentagon less “woke.”

Who wants to tell them?

We're not sure they know that.

A grand total of zero people were held accountable for the Afghanistan withdrawal disaster, and it's time for that to change.

Rep. Chip Roy is totally aboard with Trump on this one:

If that happens, the media, including Politico, will report it as if Trump's a rogue authoritarian without remembering part of the job is "Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces" for a reason. 

Simply amazing.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

