Minnesota State Rep Says She and Her Parents Are Illegals

A Minnesota State Representative stood up in the State House to announce that "I am an illegal in this country and my parents are illegal too." Is this one of those "I am Spartacus" moments, or is she serious?

Minnesota State Representative appears to confirm that she’s an illegal immigrant. cc: @ICEgov pic.twitter.com/ab5yvuGpi4 — Mitchell Williamson (@MWilliamsonMN) June 9, 2025

Libs of TikTok points out that if what she's saying is true, she's not eligible to run for office in the state.v

Minnesota law REQUIRES individuals to be US CITIZENS in order to run for office in the state.



Democrat Minnesota State Rep. Kaohly Vang admitted she's an ILLEGAL ALIEN.



She is BREAKING MULTIPLE LAWS. @FBI @DHSgov @ICEgov @Sec_Noem @RealTomHoman https://t.co/mVGqZs8fQl pic.twitter.com/lUpm8FMgP6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 9, 2025

Townhall columnist Dustin Grage adds some context:

Some further context here.



I honestly doubt this Representative is here illegally (at this point) but she clear admits to her family committing immigration fraud to be here in the U.S.



This is wild. pic.twitter.com/mkHWZB47hh — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 9, 2025

We agree: she's probably here legally, but there were some shenanigans involved in her parents getting into the country.

“My family was just smarter in how we illegally came here.”



Wow. pic.twitter.com/1WTBRznCSl — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 9, 2025

She really wants us to know she's an illegal alien.

🚨 Minnesota State Rep on live TV: "I am illegal in this country and my parents are illegal too"



ICE, you know what to do pic.twitter.com/ZD9p860mMU — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 9, 2025

This cannot be real 🤣🤣🤣 — Ola (@memyselfola) June 9, 2025

You cannot be a state representative in the United States if you are in the country illegally.



She needs to be deported and people need to go to prison for allowing this to happen — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) June 9, 2025

I want to know how she can hold an office being an illegal citizen? — Michelle scott (@Michell03987887) June 9, 2025

@RealTomHoman - looks like you have a MN rep turning herself and her parents in. — stutteringp0et 🗿 (@stutteringp0et) June 9, 2025

And she and her parents voted! — Monosodium Glutamate (@msg0119) June 9, 2025

How come they become bolder and bolder each time?

Did we miss some meetings we should know or we weren’t aware of something here?? 🤔 — Some Beautiful Names I Have (@IdiotsPunisher) June 9, 2025

We suspect she is here legally and is just declaring she's not for the drama, and to make us see that not all illegal immigrants are here to sponge off welfare. She's wasting time with performative B.S.

***