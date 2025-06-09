Minnesota State Rep Says She and Her Parents Are Illegals

Corey DeAngelis: Randi Weingarten Is Behind ‘National Day of Defiance’
Brett T. | 6:00 PM on June 09, 2025

A Minnesota State Representative stood up in the State House to announce that "I am an illegal in this country and my parents are illegal too." Is this one of those "I am Spartacus" moments, or is she serious?

Libs of TikTok points out that if what she's saying is true, she's not eligible to run for office in the state.v

Townhall columnist Dustin Grage adds some context:

We agree: she's probably here legally, but there were some shenanigans involved in her parents getting into the country.

She really wants us to know she's an illegal alien.

We suspect she is here legally and is just declaring she's not for the drama, and to make us see that not all illegal immigrants are here to sponge off welfare. She's wasting time with performative B.S.

