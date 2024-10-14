James Carville Says Trump Will Use the Military to Round Up Young Black Men

Meh: Politico Says No One Cares That Trump Hasn’t Released His Tax Returns
Brett T.  |  6:45 PM on October 14, 2024
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

James Carville is coming unhinged, and after his rant about Donald Trump scheduling a Nazi-like rally at Madison Square Garden and using the Army to round up young black men, MSNBC host Jen Psaki exclaims, "Exactly!" Carville works a lot into this short segment, including Trump scheduling that rally at Madison Square Garden "to mimic the Nazi rally of 10 February 1939."

We've also learned in the past few days that Kamala Harris is losing the black male vote, so Carville urges young black males to look at American history to see that Trump can use the military to round them up.

"When I said that, I didn't know that he was going to schedule a rally at Madison Square Garden to make the Nazi rally of 10th February 1939." 

“If we don't tell people about that, if they don't, if these young black men — how do you think they're going to do if you are a young black male and Trump inspired army round ups of people how well do you think you're going to do it that you think you got nothing to lose?"

"How about looking at American history for one time and see what can happen here?"

The symptoms of growing Democrat desperation are on full display right now, visible in everything the campaign and its media surrogates are doing. 

PANIC.

NOTE: The remark that Carville is referencing at the beginning of this clip ("when I said that") was that voters need to be "scared" into fearing Trump.

So young, black men, who are trending toward Trump, should look at American history to see what can happen to them if Trump wins.

And of course Psaki just sits there like a bobblehead.

They preferred it when you had to rely on trusted news sources like MSNBC.

They've already sent out Barack Obama to shame young black men into voting for a female president.

He really is trying out his version of "They're gonna put y'all back in chains."

