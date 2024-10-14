James Carville Says Trump Will Use the Military to Round Up Young Black Men

James Carville is coming unhinged, and after his rant about Donald Trump scheduling a Nazi-like rally at Madison Square Garden and using the Army to round up young black men, MSNBC host Jen Psaki exclaims, "Exactly!" Carville works a lot into this short segment, including Trump scheduling that rally at Madison Square Garden "to mimic the Nazi rally of 10 February 1939."

We've also learned in the past few days that Kamala Harris is losing the black male vote, so Carville urges young black males to look at American history to see that Trump can use the military to round them up.

PANIC: James Carville hyperventilates that Trump is mimicking N*zi rallies, warns that Trump plans to “round up” “young black men."



With three weeks to go, Democrats have officially turned the fear-mongering and incendiary propaganda dials up to 11.



"When I said that, I didn't… pic.twitter.com/5w5G5Z1yyU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 13, 2024

"When I said that, I didn't know that he was going to schedule a rally at Madison Square Garden to make the Nazi rally of 10th February 1939." “If we don't tell people about that, if they don't, if these young black men — how do you think they're going to do if you are a young black male and Trump inspired army round ups of people how well do you think you're going to do it that you think you got nothing to lose?" "How about looking at American history for one time and see what can happen here?" The symptoms of growing Democrat desperation are on full display right now, visible in everything the campaign and its media surrogates are doing. PANIC. NOTE: The remark that Carville is referencing at the beginning of this clip ("when I said that") was that voters need to be "scared" into fearing Trump.

So young, black men, who are trending toward Trump, should look at American history to see what can happen to them if Trump wins.

And of course Psaki just sits there like a bobblehead.

Carville has been unraveling at a rapid rate the last several weeks. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 14, 2024

They air this kind of vicious hyperbole on television, then accuse X of spreading 'misinformation'? 😅

And they wonder why the crazies have tried to take Trump out twice now? — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) October 13, 2024

Exactly.



The very same people spouting these lies want X censored for misinformation.



It’s laughable. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 13, 2024

They preferred it when you had to rely on trusted news sources like MSNBC.

This clown is my absolute favorite Democrat loon. Every time he appears it’s top tier comedy — American Archer (@CalenArcher) October 13, 2024

Carville is trying Biden’s “put y’all back in chains” line. Disgusting person. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) October 13, 2024

The Legacy Media should all rebrand to the Kamala News Network pic.twitter.com/GT7E6TGWmu — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) October 14, 2024

They'll get worse.



Carville is just an early offering and is disposable.



They're just waiting to see if they can make it stick. — Unruly Julie (@UnrulyJulie15) October 13, 2024

Fear mongering is all they have left. — SeekerOfTruth42 (@SeekerOfTruth42) October 13, 2024

If black men aren't listening to Obama they're not going to listen to this psycho! — Ultra MAGA Joyce Day (@Daytobehappy) October 13, 2024

They've already sent out Barack Obama to shame young black men into voting for a female president.

Trump didn’t round black men up the first time! They need to lie about something else this ain’t gonna work! pic.twitter.com/GQXFNbzSgA — Nikki (@Nika7779311) October 13, 2024

They will literally say anything — wcsmythe.eth (@w0rdsmythe) October 13, 2024

Trump was already the president. No one was “rounded up.” — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) October 14, 2024

They hate watching black voters turn toward Trump and the Republican party. They've grown accustomed to taking black voters for granted. They've done worse than not fulfill their promises. They've been actively preventing black men from becoming successful. — Joe Knapp (@JoeKnappMM) October 14, 2024

This is desparate even for Carville. 🤡😵‍💫🥴🤡😵‍💫🥴 — Rick Flynn (@RickFlynn46) October 14, 2024

He really is trying out his version of "They're gonna put y'all back in chains."

