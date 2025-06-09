'It's Coming'! US Attorney In L.A. Has a MAJOR Wake-Up Call for Newsom, Bass and Rioters

The Democrats who run Los Angeles, the leftists who support them and also California Gov. Gavin Newsom have made it clear that if the Trump administration would like the riots to stop all they have to do is quit enforcing federal immigration laws in L.A.

Advertisement

The Department of Defense is lying to the American people.



The situation became escalated when THEY deployed troops.



Donald Trump has manufactured a crisis and is inflaming conditions.



He clearly can’t solve this, so California will. https://t.co/fj3bDOn48N — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) June 9, 2025

Now they're really going to be mad.

Is a suspension of federal law enforcement activities in L.A. going to happen? Absolutely not. As a matter of fact, if the rioting keeps up the response from the federal government is going to be even more aggressive:

NEW: I asked U.S. Attorney in LA @USAttyEssayli if there’s any world where the LA riots get bad enough that the Feds will stop their immigration enforcement.



He said absolutely not - and that the riots will have the opposite effect, leading to more military and federal… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 9, 2025

Here's the full post from @BillMelugin_:

I asked U.S. Attorney in LA @USAttyEssayli if there’s any world where the LA riots get bad enough that the Feds will stop their immigration enforcement. He said absolutely not - and that the riots will have the opposite effect, leading to more military and federal resources being sent into LA. Nothing will stop their federal immigration operations, he said. I also asked about the federal arrest of David Huerta, the president of the largest labor union in California, for allegedly interfering with ICE agents in Paramount on Friday. I asked Essayli if that arrest is meant to send more of a “don’t interfere with our guys” message, or if he’s actually looking to put Huerta in federal prison? Essayli told me the federal agents had no idea who Huerta was when he was arrested, and that he will receive no special treatment. Yes, he will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and the same will happen to anyone else who interferes, Essayli said. Essayli also told me his office has many open investigations into looters, rioters, arsonists, and rock/stone throwers, adding that every piece of available video and social media will be combed through and that the targets shouldn’t feel comfortable just because they haven’t been arrested. “It’s coming,” he said.

In other words, expect the leftists to continue having meltdowns for the foreseeable future. To not enforce the law just because rioters are having fits would only reward the behavior.

I like everything he says! — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) June 9, 2025

This post is like a warm hug. — Julie Hamill (@hamill_law) June 9, 2025

This is what I voted for https://t.co/ENIHT3YVCr — Steve Busby (@BamaSteveB) June 9, 2025

The FA phase is over and the FO portion is getting started.

Bill Essayli right now. What a legend, he’s got every local official saying the exact opposite as him but he doesn’t care, he’s enforcing the law. https://t.co/nWTg1kimOp pic.twitter.com/6FHbL8n6mb — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) June 9, 2025

Excellent.