JD Vance to Gavin Newsom: ‘Do Your Job’
Talking Trump, Men in Women's Sports, and More With Real Housewife Annemarie Wiley
President Trump Slams Gavin Newsom: 'His Primary Crime Is Running for Governor'
Ed Morrissey Breaks Out the Puppets and CRAYONS Schooling POLITICO's Jonathan Martin on...
Wigging Out: Maxine Waters Says There’s No Violence in LA and If We...
Oh No They DI'INT! Dept. of Defense Shuts Jasmine Crockett DOWN for Lying...
Gavin Newsom Dared 'Tough Guy' Tom Homan to Arrest Him and Is Now...
VIP
Such a TOLERANT and Kind Liberal: Tool-Bag Says He'll Side with Shooter when...
LA Scanner X Account Just Got WORSE - So Much Worse In Fact...
Supercut: Every Time Democrats Called the Los Angeles Riots 'Peaceful'
JD Vance Puts 'the Logic of Newsom and His Stooges' Into Baffling Perspective
Eric Swalwell So BADLY Wants to Be Trump That He's Stealing His Old...
Anti-Trump Menswear Guy Openly Admits He's In the US Illegally and JD Vance's...
Dems & Media Collapse: 'Peaceful' Riot Narrative Crumbles!

'It's Coming'! US Attorney In L.A. Has a MAJOR Wake-Up Call for Newsom, Bass and Rioters

Doug P. | 4:30 PM on June 09, 2025
AngieArtist

The Democrats who run Los Angeles, the leftists who support them and also California Gov. Gavin Newsom have made it clear that if the Trump administration would like the riots to stop all they have to do is quit enforcing federal immigration laws in L.A.

Advertisement

Now they're really going to be mad.

Is a suspension of federal law enforcement activities in L.A. going to happen? Absolutely not. As a matter of fact, if the rioting keeps up the response from the federal government is going to be even more aggressive: 

Here's the full post from @BillMelugin_: 

I asked U.S. Attorney in LA @USAttyEssayli if there’s any world where the LA riots get bad enough that the Feds will stop their immigration enforcement.  

He said absolutely not - and that the riots will have the opposite effect, leading to more military and federal resources being sent into LA. Nothing will stop their federal immigration operations, he said.  

I also asked about the federal arrest of David Huerta, the president of the largest labor union in California, for allegedly interfering with ICE agents in Paramount on Friday. 

I asked Essayli if that arrest is meant to send more of a “don’t interfere with our guys” message, or if he’s actually looking to put Huerta in federal prison? 

Essayli told me the federal agents had no idea who Huerta was when he was arrested, and that he will receive no special treatment. Yes, he will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and the same will happen to anyone else who interferes, Essayli said. 

Essayli also told me his office has many open investigations into looters, rioters, arsonists, and rock/stone throwers, adding that every piece of available video and social media will be combed through and that the targets shouldn’t feel comfortable just because they haven’t been arrested. “It’s coming,” he said.

Recommended

Anti-Trump Menswear Guy Openly Admits He's In the US Illegally and JD Vance's Response Is Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
Advertisement

In other words, expect the leftists to continue having meltdowns for the foreseeable future. To not enforce the law just because rioters are having fits would only reward the behavior. 

The FA phase is over and the FO portion is getting started. 

Excellent. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Anti-Trump Menswear Guy Openly Admits He's In the US Illegally and JD Vance's Response Is Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
JD Vance to Gavin Newsom: ‘Do Your Job’
Brett T.
Oh No They DI'INT! Dept. of Defense Shuts Jasmine Crockett DOWN for Lying About Trump Deporting Citizens
Sam J.
Ed Morrissey Breaks Out the Puppets and CRAYONS Schooling POLITICO's Jonathan Martin on Peaceful Protests
Sam J.
So, ABOUT That INFAMOUS Pic of Motorcyclist Holding the Mexican Flag? GUESS Who He Is and Where He's BEEN
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Anti-Trump Menswear Guy Openly Admits He's In the US Illegally and JD Vance's Response Is Comedy GOLD Sam J.
Advertisement