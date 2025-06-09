Corey DeAngelis: Randi Weingarten Is Behind ‘National Day of Defiance’

Protesters in Downtown Los Angeles Given Ten Minutes to Disperse
Brett T. | 7:00 PM on June 09, 2025
AP Photo/Seth Wenig,File

In case you haven't heard, all the NGOs receiving millions in government grants are organizing a nationwide protest on June 14, calling it "No Kings." The people who are always on about the end of democracy are doing everything they can to undermine the authority of the person the people elected on November 5. But President Donald Trump is a king, or something. They've chosen June 14 because it's both Trump's birthday and the date of the massive military parade in Washington, D.C., celebrating 250 years of the U.S. Army.

Newsweek reports that "dozens of grassroots groups are organizing the nationwide protests," like Indivisible. "He is planning to roll tanks through the streets of D.C. in celebration of his birthday, and that's the kind of thing you normally wouldn't see in a constitutional republic, certainly not America," said Ezra Levin, co-founder of the "grassroots" Invisible. "It's something you'd see in North Korea or other authoritarian regimes." The whole piece is really just an interview with Levin.

American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten has been called out by school choice evangelist Corey DeAngelis for making the AFT one of the grassroots organizations pushing "No Kings."

We're shocked!

White liberal women-driven. The AWFLs are behind every attempt to make themselves less safe.

The anti-Trump and anti-Elon Musk protesters have skewed to the elderly demographic.

We went to nokings.org to see if we could decipher that map and what the red stars stand for. We did see a map, with the blue circles much smaller, and we found the "grassroots" group's mission statement:

On June 14—Flag Day—President Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday. A spectacle meant to look like strength. But real power isn’t staged in Washington. It rises up everywhere else.

No Kings is a nationwide day of defiance. From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we’re taking action to reject authoritarianism—and show the world what democracy really looks like.

We’re not gathering to feed his ego. We’re building a movement that leaves him behind.

The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us. We’re not watching history happen. We’re making it.

On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t—to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings.

"Don't get us wrong, we certainly support the military, we just don't want the Army to celebrate its 250th birthday, because Trump wants tanks in the streets to show dominance."

Anything progressive and disruptive, and you can be certain that Weingarten is a big part of it. How about addressing those test scores?

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP

