NYT Opinion Columnists Shoot a Video to Warn Us of What’s Coming

Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on November 07, 2024
Journalism meme

Remember on Halloween when the actors from "The Avengers" came together and made a video urging Americans to vote for Kamala Harris and save democracy? We've all seen how those celebrity endorsements helped Harris in the election. 

Now we have a new version of "Avengers Assemble." These aren't superheroes; they're even better—they're New York Times opinion columnists who've shot a video to warn us of what's coming under the second Donald Trump term. We didn't heed their warnings before the election, and now they're here to scold us. Not that even "conservative" columnists like Bret Stephens and David French make appearances.

Note that they've gathered to explain to us "the worst version of a Trump administration." Assuming the worst, huh? The military marching through Michelle Goldberg's neighborhood looking for illegal immigrants to put in camps. (We'd be willing to bet Goldberg's neighborhood isn't rich with illegal immigrants.)

Maybe there wouldn't be the threat of mass deportations if the Biden-Harris administration hadn't let millions and millions of illegal immigrants into the country unvetted.

They actually had to come into the office to shoot this video. What a sacrifice.

We didn't heed their columns warning us about the horrors of a second Trump term, so they made a video and put it on X so people would actually see it.

They really do.

Maybe they can all flee to Canada and get jobs at the Toronto Star.

They greatly overestimate their importance.

Speaking of the bubble, do they know there are opinion columnists outside of New York City? In those huge swaths of red on the electoral map?

These people are going to be even more insufferable for the next four years than they were during Trump's first term.

***

