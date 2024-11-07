NYT Opinion Columnists Shoot a Video to Warn Us of What’s Coming

Remember on Halloween when the actors from "The Avengers" came together and made a video urging Americans to vote for Kamala Harris and save democracy? We've all seen how those celebrity endorsements helped Harris in the election.

Now we have a new version of "Avengers Assemble." These aren't superheroes; they're even better—they're New York Times opinion columnists who've shot a video to warn us of what's coming under the second Donald Trump term. We didn't heed their warnings before the election, and now they're here to scold us. Not that even "conservative" columnists like Bret Stephens and David French make appearances.

If Jonestown had recorded a final video pic.twitter.com/fVmd1ub13C — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 7, 2024

Note that they've gathered to explain to us "the worst version of a Trump administration." Assuming the worst, huh? The military marching through Michelle Goldberg's neighborhood looking for illegal immigrants to put in camps. (We'd be willing to bet Goldberg's neighborhood isn't rich with illegal immigrants.)

"Fear won" -these guys — Razor (@hale_razor) November 7, 2024

Histrionic Personality Disorder. — Pete Kaliner (@PeteKaliner) November 7, 2024

It was horrible when all this happened during his first administration. I can’t believe it’s going to happen again. — Laura Kaye 🇺🇸🥳🇺🇸 (@NonsenseEnd) November 7, 2024

Maybe there wouldn't be the threat of mass deportations if the Biden-Harris administration hadn't let millions and millions of illegal immigrants into the country unvetted.

I'm laughing so hard I'm crying — Chris Bray (@a_chrisbray) November 7, 2024

This all sounds actually awesome. I hope it happens just like they describe 😂 — Bill Anham 🐊 (@AnhamBill) November 7, 2024

These scolding harpies filled with hyperbole they tout as journalism are a huge problem I hope we are coming to a reckoning on — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) November 7, 2024

It's like a supercut of every columnist that makes me happy I voted for Trump and the Republicans. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) November 7, 2024

I hope he does all of this — KD6-3.7 (@bkp6908) November 7, 2024

Well, the video quality is good. They're all very polished and professorial, wearing glasses and nice clothing. They're sitting in front of bookshelves, and they're very, very serious. They must be right. — Merritt Corless (@sfumatohead) November 7, 2024

They actually had to come into the office to shoot this video. What a sacrifice.

They seem very serious, and very sure they that they have special insight that the average person can’t possibly understand. In other words, they seem to be exactly who I thought they were. — Joe Placemat (@JoePlacemat) November 7, 2024

Mocking and laughing at this overtly hysterical behavior is the only response it deserves. — RedPilledExLiberal (@RedPilled1788) November 7, 2024

They're literally insane. — Robert Myers 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🏴‍☠️🟦 (@Rondo2) November 7, 2024

Why do they think we voted for him?



Promises made. Promises kept. — #mehtoo 🇺🇸 (@irvineredneck) November 7, 2024

We didn't heed their columns warning us about the horrors of a second Trump term, so they made a video and put it on X so people would actually see it.

They looked like hostages who haven't eaten or bathed for days. — IncognegroNeville 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) November 7, 2024

They really do.

Renfield about to absorb the life of a pigeon pic.twitter.com/9Q9NucAsJK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 7, 2024

Hopefully they can flee the country in the ™️ Resistance Underground Railroad before the implementation of camps. Please pray for these brave Op Ed columnists that no one reads. — Philip Otto (@PhilipOtto11) November 7, 2024

Maybe they can all flee to Canada and get jobs at the Toronto Star.

These people are sick and really need help. — Jason (@jray129) November 7, 2024

This would be better if they replaced the mournful piano soundtrack with "Yakety Sax." — Jeannette Belliveau (@JBelliveau17) November 7, 2024

They 100 percent have some sort of resistance fetish. There is nothing, and I mean this seriously, NOTHING they would love more than getting locked up and tortured because they are brave "journalists" — Mr. B (@MrInvigorator) November 7, 2024

They greatly overestimate their importance.

I get the sense, they've been inside the bubble for so long, they actually believe this. It's not all just an act to feed the fears of their disciples... It's real — One Salty Patriot (@1Salty_Patriot) November 7, 2024

Speaking of the bubble, do they know there are opinion columnists outside of New York City? In those huge swaths of red on the electoral map?

These people are going to be even more insufferable for the next four years than they were during Trump's first term.

***