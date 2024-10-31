CNN Tries Shenanigans with Byron Donalds but He Puts Them Right Back in...
Utterly Tone-Deaf: In a Single Tweet, CBS News Shows Why the Mainstream Media...

Cringers Assemble! Avengers Actors' Kamala Ad Has Voters Wishing for Another Thanos Snap

Warren Squire  |  9:30 PM on October 31, 2024
Disney-Marvel via AP

'The cringe is inevitable.'

Where's Thanos, the Mad Titan, when we really need him? The Avengers movies were all pretty well-received by the public. Now, the actors from those Marvel superhero movies are doing something super-cringe. Yes, assembling for the Kamala campaign. Move over Ego the Living Planet, here comes a bunch of planetary-sized egos spouting nonsense about saving democracy. 

You might want some Vibranium shielding for this. (WATCH)

The cringe!!!!

Americans like their actors at the box office, not lecturing us at the ballot box. If you want to appeal to average Americans, rich, spoiled Hollywood pretenders are not the best way to reach them. It's a big turnoff, especially when money is tight and bills are piling up.

Listen to these voters.

The politically tone-deaf ad had many reassessing one of The Avenger's biggest villains. Maybe he wasn't such a bad guy after all. He could get rid us of all this cringe with just a single snap.

CNN Tries Shenanigans with Byron Donalds but He Puts Them Right Back in their Place
justmindy
All is forgiven, Thanos!

Enough about fictional villains and heroes. We know who the real heroes are and they are not from Hollywood or the current White House.

Check out this sequel.

Hollywood actors make it so easy to not vote Democrat. Their smugness is off-putting. So, this Election Day let's place permanent frowns on all the Kamala-loving actors by putting President Donald Trump back into the White House. We'll make voting our Thanos snap.

