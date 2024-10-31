Cringers Assemble! Avengers Actors' Kamala Ad Has Voters Wishing for Another Thanos Snap

'The cringe is inevitable.'

Where's Thanos, the Mad Titan, when we really need him? The Avengers movies were all pretty well-received by the public. Now, the actors from those Marvel superhero movies are doing something super-cringe. Yes, assembling for the Kamala campaign. Move over Ego the Living Planet, here comes a bunch of planetary-sized egos spouting nonsense about saving democracy.

Advertisement

You might want some Vibranium shielding for this. (WATCH)

The Avengers have assembled to save democracy and elect Kamala Harris as our next president. pic.twitter.com/H8b2GKmQia — Brian McBride 🥥 🌴 (@BrianDMcBride) October 31, 2024

The cringe!!!!

Americans like their actors at the box office, not lecturing us at the ballot box. If you want to appeal to average Americans, rich, spoiled Hollywood pretenders are not the best way to reach them. It's a big turnoff, especially when money is tight and bills are piling up.

Listen to these voters.

When will democrats understand how unimportant it is for celebrities to endorse politicians and that, in fact, a large portion of the public is so turned off by it at this point they’ll go out of their way to make those celebrities upset? — Phil (@RealPhillyP) October 31, 2024

Sure…make believe characters & the people who play pretend for money are always the best people to seek out for election advice. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) October 31, 2024

Have any of them experienced not being able to afford groceries, gas or rent these last four years?

Any of them worried about their kid never being able to buy a house? — Uberminch (@uberminch) October 31, 2024

I love when bubble-dwelling elitists support other bubble-dwelling elitists. So compelling 🙄 — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) October 31, 2024

The politically tone-deaf ad had many reassessing one of The Avenger's biggest villains. Maybe he wasn't such a bad guy after all. He could get rid us of all this cringe with just a single snap.

All is forgiven, Thanos!

Where’s Thanos’ gauntlet when you need it? pic.twitter.com/rOi090YYy7 — Jake13th 🏴‍☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) October 31, 2024

WTF I like Thanos now... pic.twitter.com/04meE3YmxA — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) October 31, 2024

Man, Thanos was right. — le Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) October 31, 2024

Enough about fictional villains and heroes. We know who the real heroes are and they are not from Hollywood or the current White House.

Check out this sequel.

DEMOCRAT ACTORS ARE NOT GOING TO SAVE AMERICA....

🦾🫡🇺🇸🤝🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/N52viTXNZt — Howard Roark 🗑 (@RedTie2024) October 31, 2024

I have never felt so good about voting for Trump. — Dyme (@CryptoParadyme) October 31, 2024

Hollywood actors make it so easy to not vote Democrat. Their smugness is off-putting. So, this Election Day let's place permanent frowns on all the Kamala-loving actors by putting President Donald Trump back into the White House. We'll make voting our Thanos snap.